BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGE

(BVB)
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Bundesliga prepared to continue current season without spectators from May 2020 onwards

04/23/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bundesliga prepared to continue current season without spectators from May 2020 onwards

23.04.2020 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following findings were gained during today's extraordinary general meeting of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga.

With a view to the match operations, the clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga are prepared to continue the current season in May 2020 without stadium spectators for the time beeing. The earliest date of a possible re-start could be May 9, 2020. So far, the general assembly had suspended the season until April 30, 2020. The decision on whether to restart is now up to the responsible political leaders and governmental authorities.

In order to ensure the best possible medical framework, a binding concept was also presented at the general meeting. The binding requirements drawn up by the "Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Match Operations" include strict hygiene requirements, close-knit tests and permanent monitoring. In this connection, a cooperation agreement for specialist support was concluded with five laboratory groups. All laboratories have given written assurances that the current capacities are sufficient and that Covid-19 tests by Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 players do not result in any restrictions or limitations in test capacities. According to the management report of the Robert Koch Institute from April 22, 2020, the volume of test capacities is currently 818,000 per week, based on weekly working days. Professional football would not even prove 0.4 percent of it. It can also be assumed that the laboratory capacities available in Germany will increase even further.

After intensive discussions in the past weeks, the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga has concluded agreements with almost all national media partners regarding the expected payments for the season 2019/2020. In this way, the DFL will be able to gradually provide liquidity in terms of media revenues to all clubs in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga - depending on the further course of the season - until the planned end of the season on June 30, 2020. If the season cannot start again or is canceled, certain mechanisms for repaying apply.

In addition, the DFL Presidium also made a first decision on the partial use of the solidarity fund, which was made available by the four Champions League participants this year, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Accordingly, the 3rd division and the women's Bundesliga will be supported with a sum of 7.5 m. Euros.

Dortmund, 23 April 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH




Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

23.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028831

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1028831  23.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 487 M
EBIT 2020 8,70 M
Net income 2020 6,07 M
Debt 2020 0,07 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 99,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 608 M
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,75  €
Last Close Price 6,62  €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-24.83%659
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-34.02%55 639
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.0.64%42 997
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-31.43%13 534
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-43.20%8 598
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.0.65%7 227
