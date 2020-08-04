Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGE

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Bundesliga resolves the first uniform requirements to enable a partial return of stadium spectators in the 2020/21 season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 10:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bundesliga resolves the first uniform requirements to enable a partial return of stadium spectators in the 2020/21 season

04.08.2020 / 16:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The clubs of the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga met today for an extraordinary DFL general meeting. The background to this was the need for coordination on a uniform approach by all clubs in connection with a possible, initially partial return of stadium spectators - provided that this can be implemented in the 2020/21 season against the background of the effects and the further course of the corona pandemic. The following decisions were made:

- The professional clubs will, as long as it will be possible to re-admit stadium spectators in the corresponding period, will initially refrain from admission tickets for visiting team fans to matches in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga. This decision is intended to help reduce the nationwide travel volume of fans - partly in public transport - and thereby reduce the potential risk of infections.

- On a voluntary basis, the clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga plan to play their home matches without standing areas until October 31st, 2020 in the event that spectators are re-admitted to the stadiums. The intention is to gradually adapt the game-related processes to completely new requirements in the spectator areas and in this way to facilitate the control of compliance with distance and hygiene standards in the stadiums.

- If it is possible to play matches in the (partial) presence of stadium spectators, the clubs will refrain from serving alcohol at their home matches until October 31st, 2020.

- The professional clubs undertake to ensure in their games that in the event of infection the identity and contact details of possible and possibly affected stadium spectators can be determined. This is based on the consideration that the local health authorities can only interrupt existing infection chains early and effectively if they can quickly identify and contact the relevant people.

The design and detailed structure of the uniform requirements - agreed to be effective until 31.10 or 31.12.2020 - remains in the area of responsibility of each individual club which have to include concrete measures in their location-specific concepts to be finally adopted by the competent local health authorities.

Dortmund, 4th August 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

04.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1109609

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1109609  04.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1109609&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
10:55aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Bundesliga resolves the first uniform req..
EQ
06/29BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : gives an outlook on the results for the 2..
EQ
05/27BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 o..
EQ
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : publishes preliminary figures for the thi..
PU
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : publishes preliminary figures for the thi..
EQ
05/07BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Bundesliga continues match operations fro..
EQ
05/06BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Bundesliga before restart of match operat..
EQ
04/27BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Positive decision in DFL licensing procee..
EQ
04/23BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Bundesliga prepared to continue current s..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 438 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2020 -22,5 M -26,4 M -26,4 M
Net Debt 2020 11,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,9x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 515 M 605 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,37 €
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-36.36%605
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-19.65%68 032
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-15.86%38 609
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-16.85%16 005
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-26.06%11 441
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-4.24%8 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group