Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Bundesliga resolves the first uniform requirements to enable a partial return of stadium spectators in the 2020/21 season

04.08.2020 / 16:52

The clubs of the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga met today for an extraordinary DFL general meeting. The background to this was the need for coordination on a uniform approach by all clubs in connection with a possible, initially partial return of stadium spectators - provided that this can be implemented in the 2020/21 season against the background of the effects and the further course of the corona pandemic. The following decisions were made:

- The professional clubs will, as long as it will be possible to re-admit stadium spectators in the corresponding period, will initially refrain from admission tickets for visiting team fans to matches in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga. This decision is intended to help reduce the nationwide travel volume of fans - partly in public transport - and thereby reduce the potential risk of infections.

- On a voluntary basis, the clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga plan to play their home matches without standing areas until October 31st, 2020 in the event that spectators are re-admitted to the stadiums. The intention is to gradually adapt the game-related processes to completely new requirements in the spectator areas and in this way to facilitate the control of compliance with distance and hygiene standards in the stadiums.

- If it is possible to play matches in the (partial) presence of stadium spectators, the clubs will refrain from serving alcohol at their home matches until October 31st, 2020.

- The professional clubs undertake to ensure in their games that in the event of infection the identity and contact details of possible and possibly affected stadium spectators can be determined. This is based on the consideration that the local health authorities can only interrupt existing infection chains early and effectively if they can quickly identify and contact the relevant people.

The design and detailed structure of the uniform requirements - agreed to be effective until 31.10 or 31.12.2020 - remains in the area of responsibility of each individual club which have to include concrete measures in their location-specific concepts to be finally adopted by the competent local health authorities.

Dortmund, 4th August 2020

