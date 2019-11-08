Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : announces preliminary results for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2019/2020

In the first quarter of the financial year 2019/2020 (July 1st until September 30th, 2019) the Borussia Dortmund Group achieved consolidated revenues in the amount of EUR 175.2 m. (previous first quarter EUR 132.1 m.) and thus realized an increase by EUR 43.1 m. compared to the previous first quarter. Even without transfers the consolidated revenues increased from 91.1 m. by EUR 14.0 - respectively 15.4% - to EUR 105.1 m.

The consolidated earnings amounted to TEUR 27 (previous first quarter EUR 4.6 m.).

The group revenues amounted to EUR 175.2 m. (previous first quarter EUR 132.1 m.) in total and spread as follows: EUR 8.6 m. (previous first quarter EUR 10.7 m.) match operations; EUR 51.2 m. (previous first quarter EUR 47.0 m.) TV-Rights; EUR 24.1 m. (previous first quarter EUR 21.1 m.) advertising; EUR 70.1 m. (previous first quarter EUR 41.0 m.) transfers; EUR 12.2 m. (previous first quarter EUR 5.8 m.) conference catering other and EUR 9.0 m. (previous first quarter EUR 6.5 m.) merchandise.

Gross revenue of the group amounted EUR 176.8 m. (previous first quarter EUR 132.8 m.).

Personnel expenses of the group increased from EUR 45.3 m. (previous first quarter) by EUR 10.2 m. to EUR 55.5 m. Depreciations of the group increased from EUR 17.9 m. (previous first quarter) by EUR 7.8 m. to EUR 25.7 m. Compared to the previous year period the other operating expenses increased from EUR 59.3 m. (previous first quarter) by EUR 30.5 m. to EUR 89.8 m.

The group financial result improved from EUR -0.9 m. (previous first quarter) by EUR 0.2 m. to EUR -0.7 m. Profit of the group in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019/2020 amounted to TEUR 27 (previous first quarter EUR 4.6 m.). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to -1.5 m. (previous first quarter EUR 5.1 m.). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 25.0 m. (previous first quarter EUR 23.8 m.).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated quarterly financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The complete quarterly financial report Q 1 2019/2020 can be downloaded as of November 14th, 2019 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric 'publications'.

Dortmund, November 8th, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

