BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGE

(BVB)
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2019/2020

08/17/2020 | 03:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2019/2020

17.08.2020 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2019/2020 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de.

Dortmund, August 17th, 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

17.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1119385

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1119385  17.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1119385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 438 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2020 -22,5 M -26,6 M -26,6 M
Net Debt 2020 11,3 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,6x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 531 M 628 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,37 €
Last Close Price 5,77 €
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-34.43%628
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-13.38%72 842
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.38%43 290
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-14.91%16 793
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.80%12 249
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-4.75%8 725
