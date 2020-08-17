Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2019/2020

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2019/2020 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de. Dortmund, August 17th, 2020 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

