Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2019/2020
08/17/2020 | 03:40am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2019/2020
17.08.2020 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2019/2020 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website
http://aktie.bvb.de.
Dortmund, August 17th, 2020
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
17.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone:
0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax:
0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail:
aktie@bvb.de
Internet:
www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN:
DE0005493092
WKN:
549309
Indices:
SDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1119385
End of News
DGAP News Service
1119385 17.08.2020
© EQS 2020
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Sales 2020
438 M
519 M
519 M
Net income 2020
-22,5 M
-26,6 M
-26,6 M
Net Debt 2020
11,3 M
13,4 M
13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020
-23,6x
Yield 2020
0,30%
Capitalization
531 M
628 M
629 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,24x
EV / Sales 2021
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
905
Free-Float
59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
8,37 €
Last Close Price
5,77 €
Spread / Highest target
49,0%
Spread / Average Target
45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
38,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.