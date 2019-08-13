Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA

(BVB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Borussia Dortmund GmbH : announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2018/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2018/2019

13-Aug-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund Group achieves a new revenue record without transfers and once again generates a double-digit million profit.

In the past financial year 2018/2019 (1.7.2018 - 30.6.2019) the Borussia Dortmund Group achieved consolidated revenues in the amount of EUR 489.5 m. (previous year EUR 536.0 m.). Without transfers the consolidated revenues increased from EUR 313.3 m. by EUR 56.0 m. respectively 17.9% to EUR 369.3 m.
  
The consolidated earnings after taxes amounted to EUR 17.4 m. (previous year EUR 31.7 m.). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 21.8 m. (previous year EUR 34.7 m.). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 116.0 m. (previous year EUR 137.3 m.).
 
The group revenues amounted to EUR 489.5 m. (previous year EUR 536.0 m.) and spread as follows: EUR 44.7 m. (previous year EUR 42.3 m.) match operations; EUR 167.3 m. (previous year EUR 122.3 m.) TV-Rights; EUR 96.8 m. (previous year EUR 94.0 m.) advertising; EUR 120.2 m. (previous year EUR 222.7 m.) transfers; EUR 30.5 m. (previous year EUR 25.2 m.) catering conference other and EUR 30.0 m. (previous year EUR 29.5 m.) merchandise.
 
Gross revenue of the group amounted EUR 497.3 m. (previous year EUR 539.9 m.).
 
Personnel expenses of the group increased from EUR 186.7 m. (previous year) by EUR 18.4 m. to EUR 205.1 m. Depreciations of the group decreased from EUR 98.3 m. (previous year) by EUR 5.8 m. to EUR 92.5 m. Compared to the previous year the other operating expenses decreased from EUR 195.8 m. (previous year) by EUR 40.9 m. to EUR 154.9 m.
 
The group financial result improved from EUR -4.3 m. (previous year) by EUR 2.6 m. to EUR -1.7 m. Profit after taxes of the group in the fiscal year 2018/2019 amounted to EUR 17.4 m. (previous year EUR 31.7 m.).
 
The prior-year figures in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income were restated retrospectively due to the necessary change in the accounting policy applicable to agent and brokerage commissions for contract extensions and the recognition of players acquired on free transfers. This improved the prior-year consolidated net profit by EUR 3.2 m.
 
The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
 
In view of the earning position, the management intends to recommend to the Supervisory Board that it approve the joint proposal to the 2019 Annual General Meeting that it resolve, among other things, to use the net retained profits to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share carrying dividend rights for the 2018/2019 financial year. The Supervisory Board will adopt a resolution to this effect at its meeting on 09 September 2019. However, the final decision on any distribution of net profits at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA rests solely with the Annual General Meeting.
 
Dortmund, August 13th, 2019
 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
 
Today Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference regarding the preliminary results of the fiscal year 2018/2019 in Dortmund on 12:00 CET which can be followed real-time via LIVE-Streaming hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.
 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

13-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856507

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

856507  13-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
06:05aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2018/..
EQ
04:05aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal ye..
EQ
08/06BVB-SHARE : Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target pr..
EQ
05/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage ..
PU
05/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage ..
EQ
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : announces preliminary results for the third quarter (Q3..
EQ
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
04/25BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
PU
04/25BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
EQ
03/07BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 491 M
EBIT 2019 29,8 M
Net income 2019 23,0 M
Finance 2019 28,0 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 38,8x
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,00  €
Last Close Price 9,77  €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Co-Managing Director
Carsten Cramer Director-Sales & Marketing
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Knipping Director-Finance & Facilities
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA22.54%1 008
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC11.34%81 525
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.38.38%46 709
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP45.18%24 168
EXPEDIA GROUP INC13.64%21 951
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL25.39%18 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group