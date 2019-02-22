Log in
Borussia Dortmund GmbH : announces preliminary results of the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019

0
02/22/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results of the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019

22-Feb-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019 (July 1st until December 31st, 2018): 
 
Borussia Dortmund recorded Group revenues in amount of EUR 256.0 m. (previous first half-year EUR 311.8 m.) in the first half-year of the fiscal year 2018/2019. The decline of Group revenues was mainly due to a EUR 93.8 m. reduction in transfer revenues, which were exceptionally high due to the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to FC Barcelona in previous first half-year.By contrast, transfer revenues in the amount of EUR 42.4 m. were realized in this report period.
 
Taking transfer revenues not into consideration Group revenues increased by EUR 38.0 m. (i.e. 21.7%) to EUR 213,6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 175.6 m.).The main driver here was the increase in TV revenues by EUR 31.4 m. or 42.3% to EUR 105.5 m. compared to the previous first half-year.
 
The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 54.1 m. (previous first half-year EUR 83.9 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 20.3m. (previous half-year EUR 47.7 m.). According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 17.3 m. (previous half-year EUR 39.4 m.).
 
Group Equity totalled EUR 347.5 m. on December 31st, 2018 (30 June 2018: EUR 336.3 m.); this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 69.7 % (previous year 70.3%). 
 
Personnel expenses changed to EUR 101.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 94.3 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 33.8 m. (previous first half-year EUR 36.2 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 93.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 124.2 m.) in the report period. The financial result amounted EUR -1.0 m.(previous first half-year EUR -2.6 m.), the tax result amounted EUR -2,0 m. (previous first half-year EUR -5.7 m.).
 
In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 12.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 42.4 m.) in the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 15.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR 43.9. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 13.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 38.1 m.).
 
The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2018/2019 can be downloaded as pdf.-file under www.aktie.bvb.de (rubric publications) from February 28th, 2019 on.
 
 
Dortmund, February 22nd, 2019
 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

780081  22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
