Borussia Dortmund GmbH : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2018/2019
08/13/2019 | 04:05am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference
annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2018/2019
13.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2018/2019 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website
http://aktie.bvb.de
.
Dortmund, August 13
th
, 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Language:
English
Company:
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone:
0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax:
0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail:
aktie@bvb.de
Internet:
www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN:
DE0005493092
WKN:
549309
Indices:
SDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
856495
Sales 2019
491 M
EBIT 2019
29,8 M
Net income 2019
23,0 M
Finance 2019
28,0 M
Yield 2019
0,61%
P/E ratio 2019
38,8x
P/E ratio 2020
34,0x
EV / Sales2019
1,77x
EV / Sales2020
1,79x
Capitalization
898 M
