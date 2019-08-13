Log in
Borussia Dortmund GmbH : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2018/2019

0
08/13/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference
annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2018/2019

13.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2018/2019 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de.
 
Dortmund, August 13th, 2019
 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856495

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856495  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
