Borussia Dortmund GmbH : annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2018/2019

Dortmund, August 13th, 2019



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2018/2019 will take place in Dortmund today on 12:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de Dortmund, August 13, 2019Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaABorussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbHContact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

