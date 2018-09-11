Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA (BVB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Borussia Dortmund GmbH : intends to pay a dividend in an amount of 0.06 EUR per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:35am CEST

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
Borussia Dortmund intends to pay a dividend in an amount of 0.06 EUR per share

11.09.2018 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the course of its meeting dated September 10th, 2018 the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has examined and approved the individual and group annual financial statement as of June 30th, 2018 which the management of the general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, the Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, prepared on August 24th, 2018 (see Ad-hoc News of the same date - "Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017/2018").
 
As a result the supervisory board followed the proposal of the management to the shareholders' general meeting that this may decide to utilize the disposable profit of the fiscal year 2017/2018 in an amount of EUR 26.404.743,83 to pay a dividend in an amount of EUR 0.06 per share entitled (in total EUR 5,518,866.00) and to allocate the remaining amount of EUR 20.885.877,83 to other retained earnings. 
 
The ordinary general meeting 2018 of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will take place on Monday, November 26th, 2018; the respective invitation will be published in due time separately.
 
 
Dortmund, September 11th, 2018

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund-Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

11.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

722339  11.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
11:35aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : intends to pay a dividend in an amount of 0.06 EUR per ..
EQ
08/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA : Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary resul..
AC
08/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017/..
EQ
08/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal ye..
EQ
05/22BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA : Lucien Favre Becomes The New Head Coach Of Bo..
AC
05/22BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Lucien Favre becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dor..
EQ
05/09BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA : quaterly earnings release
05/07BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA : Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary resul..
AC
05/07BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
05/07BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : announces preliminary results for the third quarter (Q3..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
2017Borussia Dortmund - The Turnaround Might Be Here 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 414 M
EBIT 2019 11,0 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 79,05
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 615 M
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,95 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Co-Managing Director
Carsten Cramer Director-Sales & Marketing
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Knipping Director-Finance & Facilities
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA9.04%713
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC7.94%90 283
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.11.68%38 546
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-16.44%20 450
EXPEDIA GROUP INC7.75%19 252
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP38.42%17 690
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.