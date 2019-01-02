Boryszew Group has been named as one of Poland's best employers in a ranking compiled by 'Rzeczpospolita' daily. Companies included in the ranking have not only substantially increased their employee headcounts while raising average salaries and wages over the last years but also generated the biggest revenues and net profits in 2017. Yet the main criterion for determining the winners was the dynamics of employment growth between 2015-2017. Boryszew Group was ranked 39th in Rzeczpospolita's 100 Best Employers list, chosen from among 450 largest companies in the country.