BORYSZEW SA    BORY   PLBRSZW00011

BORYSZEW SA (BORY)
Boryszew : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.

09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Boryszew S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw (the 'Company'), informs that acting within the authorization granted by Resolution no. 19 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Boryszew S.A. of 25 June, 2014 regarding the authorization of the Management Board of the Company to acquire own shares of Boryszew S.A. and pursuant to art. 362 § 1 (8) and art. 362 § 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the Company, on 17 - 21 September, 2018, during trading sessions on the main market of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. (the Warsaw Stock Exchange), acquired:

- on 17 September, 2018, 47,000 own shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, for an average unit price of PLN 4.97 per share, in transactions constituting in total 0.0196% in the share capital and 0.0196% votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Boryszew S.A.,
- on 18 September, 2018, 49,019 own shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, for an average unit price of PLN 4.96 per share, in transactions constituting in total 0.0204% in the share capital and 0.0204% votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Boryszew S.A.,
- on 19 September, 2018, 54,000 own shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, for an average unit price of PLN 4.93 per share, in transactions constituting in total 0.0225% in the share capital and 0.0225% votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Boryszew S.A.,
- on 20 September, 2018, 54,000 own shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, for an average unit price of PLN 4.91 per share, in transactions constituting in total 0.0225% in the share capital and 0.0225% votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Boryszew S.A.,
- on 21 September, 2018, 55,000 own shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, for an average unit price of PLN 4.96 per share, in transactions constituting in total 0.0229% in the share capital and 0.0229% votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Boryszew S.A.
The orders were accepted and executed through PKO Bank Polski Brokerage with its registered office in Warsaw.

As a result of the above transactions, the Company holds directly 15,130,453 own shares, and it holds indirectly, through the subsidiaries, 15,516,169 shares of Boryszew S.A., constituting in total 12.7694% of the share capital and providing the right to 30,646,622 votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, which is 12.7694% of the total number of votes.

The Company encloses a list with detailed information on the transactions of purchasing own shares made on 17 - 21 September, 2018.

Legal basis:
Other regulations

Detailed legal basis:
Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation of the Commission (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March, 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures.

Signatures:
Piotr Szeliga - acting as President of the Management Board

Translation from the original Polish version.
In the event of differences resulting from the translation, reference should be made to the official Polish version.

Disclaimer

Boryszew SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:10 UTC
