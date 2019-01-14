Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Boryszew SA    BORY   PLBRSZW00011

BORYSZEW SA (BORY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/11
4.64 PLN   +1.09%
2018BORYSZEW SA : annual earnings release
2016BORYSZEW SA : quaterly earnings release
2016BORYSZEW SA : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boryszew : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:19am EST

Boryszew S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw (the 'Company'), informs that acting within the authorization granted by Resolution no. 19 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Boryszew S.A. of 25 June, 2014 regarding the authorization of the Management Board of the Company to acquire own shares of Boryszew S.A. and pursuant to art. 362 § 1 (8) and art. 362 § 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the Company, on 7 January, 2019, during trading sessions on the main market of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. (the Warsaw Stock Exchange), acquired:

- on 7 January 2019, 34,000 own shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, for an average unit price of PLN 4.69 per share, in transactions constituting in total 0.0142% in the share capital and 0.0142% votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Boryszew S.A.

The orders were accepted and executed through PKO Bank Polski Brokerage with its registered office in Warsaw.

As a result of the above transaction, the Company holds directly 18,433,831 own shares, and it holds indirectly, through the subsidiaries, 15,516,169 shares of Boryszew S.A., constituting in total 14,1458% of the share capital and providing the right to 33,950,000 votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, which is 14,1458% of the total number of votes.

The Company encloses a list with detailed information on the transactions of purchasing own shares made on 7 and on 7 January, 2019.

Transactions made on 07.01.2019.pdf

Legal basis: Other regulations

Detailed legal basis:
Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation of the Commission (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March, 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures.

Signatures:
Piotr Lisiecki - President of the Management Board

Translation from the original Polish version.
In the event of differences resulting from the translation, reference should be made to the official Polish version.

Disclaimer

Boryszew SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORYSZEW SA
09:19aBORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
09:19aBORYSZEW : announce a tender offer for 100% shares of Alchemia S.A. (“Comp..
PU
01/07BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
01/02BORYSZEW : On "rzeczpospolita's" best employers list
PU
2018BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
2018BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
2018BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
2018BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
2018BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
2018BORYSZEW : Acquisition of own shares of Boryszew S.A.
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 6 129 M
EBIT 2018 261 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Debt 2018 1 358 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,28
P/E ratio 2019 7,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 1 114 M
Chart BORYSZEW SA
Duration : Period :
Boryszew SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORYSZEW SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Lisiecki Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Janusz Siemieniec Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksander Mikolaj Barys Financial Director & Member- Management Board
Arkadiusz Krezel Member-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Kutnik Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORYSZEW SA-0.85%293
NORSK HYDRO2.58%9 939
ARCONIC16.73%9 433
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED1.41%7 093
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-9.00%6 549
ALCOA CORPORATION7.41%5 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.