Boryszew : Joining discussion on sale of assets

Management Board of Boryszew S.A. ('Issuer', 'Company') informs that on 28 May 2019 the Management Board of the Issuer decided, based on expressions of interest from potential investors received by the Issuer's financial advisor, followed by the recommendation made by the financial advisor to the Issuer, to take into account, within the review of strategic options, the scenario of possible sale of assets in the aluminium sector held by Impexmetal S.A. and to start talks on determining the conditions, scope and mode of conducting a potential transaction.

At the same time, the Issuer reports that as at the date of this report, the Company has not made any binding decisions or arrangements, neither with respect to changes in the corporate strategy, nor with respect to potential transactions, nor the exercise of any other strategic options, and it is uncertain whether such decisions will be made in the future. Nevertheless, in the Company's opinion, the fact that the Issuer undertakes actions aimed at the possible implementation of such strategic options in the event of the occurrence of a potential purchaser may constitute significant information for investors, regardless of the outcome of talks and analyses and the final effect of the potential process.

