B.O.S Appoints Naor Israel as General Manager of Plant Operations for Its Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division

Company Renews Focus on Improving Efficiencies and Strengthening Production Capacity

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it has appointed Naor Israel as the General Manager of Plant Operations for its Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division, which includes the recently acquired operations of Imdecol.



Mr. Israel brings extensive experience as a senior level engineering professional with multifaceted technical knowledge and a 15-year track record of innovation and success. His background includes demonstrated success in driving innovation and strategic product design, development and high-volume production within the additive manufacturing industry. Most recently, he has served as a Director of R&D and Engineering at BigRep GmbH, a Berlin-based firm that creates large scale 3D printers for industrial applications. During his tenure, he directed all aspects of technology development and in particular spearheaded the development of three unique products. In 2018, Mr. Israel and his team won the German Innovation Award in Machine and Engineering. Previously, he served in the R&D group of Stratasys, Inc. (formerly Objet) and before that, in the R&D group of Elbit Systems Ltd. He holds a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa and a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ben-Gurion University, Beer-Sheva.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' Co-CEO, stated: "With our acquisition of the robotics business from Imdecol, we significantly expanded our capabilities and solutions for the industrial and logistics market segments, by adding tailor-made robotics offerings. In addition to continuing to expand our technological capabilities, we are also focused on improving our production efficiency and capacity. We are very pleased to welcome Naor Israel, who brings a great deal of experience and proven success in innovating and transforming the engineering and production operations of other high technology companies.”

The Company also announced that Ayelet Hayak, Imdecol’s CEO prior to the acquisition, will step down by October this year.

“We’d like to thank Ayelet Hayak for her efforts and valuable contribution during the transition and integration period and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” Mr. Cohen concluded.

About BOS

B.O.S is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for inventory production and logistics. BOS’ Robotics and RFID Division offers intelligent robotic systems for industrial and logistics processes, as well as warehouse and retail store management by RFID. BOS' Supply Chain division provides electronic components mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide including the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

