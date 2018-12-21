Log in
B.O.S.' Supply Chain Division Receives $1.2 Million Order from an Existing Customer in India

12/21/2018 | 03:31pm CET

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received a $1.2 million order from an existing customer, an electronics manufacturer, in India. The order is for electronic components and is expected to be delivered during the years 2019 and 2020.

Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “We have been working with this Indian customer for the past three years and are pleased with the expansion in our business relationship. We view this significant order as an additional validation of the value added by the services we provide to electronic manufacturers and other customers worldwide." 

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CO-CEO & CFO, stated: "As 2018 comes to a close, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish our shareholders a happy and healthy 2019." 

About BOS

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS' RFID and Mobile division offers both turnkey integration services as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and AIDC hardware and communications equipment, BOS middleware and industry-specific software applications. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as to enterprise customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com

For more information:

Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com		Company Contact:
Eyal Cohen, CO-CEO & CFO
B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.
+972-542525925
eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS.  These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
