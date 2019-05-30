BOS Better OnLine Sol USA : B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

RISHON LEZION, Israel, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (the 'Company', 'BOS') (Nasdaq: BOSC), a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $7.8 million compared to $8.3 million in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in revenues is attributed to the timing of orders and based on our backlog, we expect to make up the first revenue quarter decrease during the balance of 2019, and realize consolidated revenue growth for the full year.

Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 21.3% from 20.0% in the comparable period last year.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 increased to $573,000 from $461,000 in the comparable period last year. The increase is attributed to costs associated with a special shareholders meeting convened at the demand of an activist shareholder, and to expenses related to the Imdecol acquisition.

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $156,000 or $0.04 per basic share compared to net income of $205,000 or $0.06 per basic share in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income, on a non-GAAP basis, for the first quarter of 2019 was $288,000 or $0.08 per basic share compared to $233,000 or $0.07 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of intangible assets, acquisition expenses, stock-based compensation and costs associated with the special shareholders meeting in the first quarter of 2019.

Yuval Viner, BOS' Co-CEO commented, 'During the first quarter we announced our acquisition of Imdecol and anticipate that we will close the acquisition this week. The addition of Imdecol is a transformative development for our Company that brings advanced technology robotic systems that enhance the productivity of production lines. We are excited about these new capabilities that are expected to significantly expand our product offering and broaden our appeal to a larger base of global customers.

Eyal Cohen, Co-CEO and CFO 'As we move through 2019 we are focused on:

• Completing Imdecol acquisition and integrating it into BOS,

• Increasing the global exposure of BOS' enhanced product offering, which would now include robotics systems,

• Improving the gross profit margin of the RFID and Mobile division,

• Expanding the offering of our Supply Chain division, and

• Enhancing the efficiency of our operations.'

Outlook

In the year 2019 BOS expects that:

• Revenues will grow from $33 million in year 2018 to above $36 million

• Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP earning per basic shares will grow from $1.1 million or $0.32 per basic share in 2018 to above $1.3 million or $0.34 per basic share

The net income and earnings per share data is provided on a Non-GAAP basis since this excludes amortization of intangible assets related to the Imdecol acquisition. This amortization is the subject of a purchase price allocation analysis that is currently being conducted.

The Non-GAAP data also excludes acquisition expenses, stock-based compensation and costs associated with the special shareholders meeting in the first quarter of 2019.

Longer term, BOS is positioned to drive revenue and profitability growth by:

• Its entry, by Imdecol acquisition, into the global growing manufacturing automation vertical, known as Smart Factory,

• Its entry, by strategic agreement with RFKeeper, into the Smart Store segment,

• Expanding BOS offering and technological capabilities in the Automatic Warehouse segment and by,

• BOS' established position in the Supply Chain and RFID & Mobile markets

About BOS

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS' RFID and Mobile division offers both turnkey integration services as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and AIDC hardware and communications equipment, BOS middleware and industry-specific software applications. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as to enterprise customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com.

