Boss Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

ASX Announcement 11 November 2019 ASX: BOE

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) advise that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

RESOLUTION For Against Discretionary Abstain (Chairman) 1. Remuneration Report 582,930,898 1,882,350 757,914 43,208,406 2. Re-election of Mr Peter Williams as 471,953,717 156,044,177 736,914 45,760 a Director 3. Election Mr Bryn Jones as a 627,839,244 132,450 736,914 70,960 Director 4. Approval to issue Shares to 582,566,416 2,130,182 770,014 43,312,956 Mr Duncan Craib 5. Approval to issue Director Options 576,052,286 8,663,312 771,014 43,292,956 to Mr Duncan Craib 6. Approval to issue Director Options 583,097,286 1,608,312 771,014 43,302,956 to Mr Bryn Jones 7. Approval of 10% Placement Facility 561,557,044 18,870,500 1,302,914 47,049,110 8. Renewal of Proportional Takeover 619,703,709 7,245,063 1,288,914 542,882 Bid Approval Provisions

Resolutions 7 and 8 were Special Resolutions and were passed with the required 75% majority.

The Company thanks Shareholders for their attendance at the meeting.

For further information, contact: Duncan Craib Managing Director/CEO +61 (08) 6143 6730 Nathan Ryan NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887 Victoria Humphries NWR Communications +61 (0) 431 151 676

Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA P: +61 (8) 6143 6730

www.bossresources.com.auE: admin@bossresources.com.au ABN 38 116 834 336