Boss Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting
11/11/2019 | 01:05am EST
ASX Announcement
11 November 2019
ASX: BOE
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Directors of Boss Resources Limited (
ASX: BOE) advise that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:
RESOLUTION
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
(Chairman)
1.
Remuneration Report
582,930,898
1,882,350
757,914
43,208,406
2.
Re-election of Mr Peter Williams as
471,953,717
156,044,177
736,914
45,760
a Director
3.
Election Mr Bryn Jones as a
627,839,244
132,450
736,914
70,960
Director
4.
Approval to issue Shares to
582,566,416
2,130,182
770,014
43,312,956
Mr Duncan Craib
5.
Approval to issue Director Options
576,052,286
8,663,312
771,014
43,292,956
to Mr Duncan Craib
6.
Approval to issue Director Options
583,097,286
1,608,312
771,014
43,302,956
to Mr Bryn Jones
7.
Approval of 10% Placement Facility
561,557,044
18,870,500
1,302,914
47,049,110
8.
Renewal of Proportional Takeover
619,703,709
7,245,063
1,288,914
542,882
Bid Approval Provisions
Resolutions 7 and 8 were Special Resolutions and were passed with the required 75% majority.
The Company thanks Shareholders for their attendance at the meeting.
For further information, contact:
Duncan Craib
Managing Director/CEO
+61
(08) 6143 6730
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
+61
(0) 420 582 887
Victoria Humphries
NWR Communications
+61
(0) 431 151 676
Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA P: +61 (8) 6143 6730
www.bossresources.com.au E: admin@bossresources.com.au ABN 38 116 834 336
Disclaimer
Boss Resources Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:04:09 UTC
