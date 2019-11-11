Log in
Boss Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

11/11/2019 | 01:05am EST

ASX Announcement

11 November 2019

ASX: BOE

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) advise that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

RESOLUTION

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

(Chairman)

1.

Remuneration Report

582,930,898

1,882,350

757,914

43,208,406

2.

Re-election of Mr Peter Williams as

471,953,717

156,044,177

736,914

45,760

a Director

3.

Election Mr Bryn Jones as a

627,839,244

132,450

736,914

70,960

Director

4.

Approval to issue Shares to

582,566,416

2,130,182

770,014

43,312,956

Mr Duncan Craib

5.

Approval to issue Director Options

576,052,286

8,663,312

771,014

43,292,956

to Mr Duncan Craib

6.

Approval to issue Director Options

583,097,286

1,608,312

771,014

43,302,956

to Mr Bryn Jones

7.

Approval of 10% Placement Facility

561,557,044

18,870,500

1,302,914

47,049,110

8.

Renewal of Proportional Takeover

619,703,709

7,245,063

1,288,914

542,882

Bid Approval Provisions

Resolutions 7 and 8 were Special Resolutions and were passed with the required 75% majority.

The Company thanks Shareholders for their attendance at the meeting.

For further information, contact:

Duncan Craib

Managing Director/CEO

+61

(08) 6143 6730

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

+61

(0) 420 582 887

Victoria Humphries

NWR Communications

+61

(0) 431 151 676

Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA P: +61 (8) 6143 6730

www.bossresources.com.auE: admin@bossresources.com.au ABN 38 116 834 336

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:04:09 UTC
