Boss Resources : 149% Increase in Measured & Indicated Resources at Honeymoon

ASX Announcement ASX: BOE 25 February 2019 149% Increase in Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources over Honeymoon Re-start Area HIGHLIGHTS • A 30% increase in Mineral Resource over Honeymoon's Re-start Area to 36Mlb U308, being 24Mt at 660 ppm U308 for 36Mlbs U308

• Honeymoon global Mineral Resource now stands at 71.6 Mlbs U308, 52Mt at 620 ppm U308

• Mining License 6109 (ML6109) sits on top of the Re-start Area, containing 34Mlb U308 of metal, 25Mlb U308 falls within Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories

• ML6109 is fully permitted for international export and will provide the initial feed source of uranium for a successful Re-start and future expansion of production

• Exploration strategy designed to further increase the global resource underway Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate (JORC 2012) over its targeted Re-start Area which contains Mining Licence ML6109 (ML6109), the designated feed source of uranium for a successful Re-start and future expansion of production at the Company's 100%-owned Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia. The updated Mineral Resource for the Re-Start Area includes the Brooks Dam, Honeymoon and East Kalkaroo deposits totals 24Mt at 660ppm U308 for 36 Mlbs U308, using a cut-off grade of 250 ppm. This represents an overall 30% increase in metal mass from the previously-reported Mineral Resource estimate1. ML6109 sits on top of the Re-Start Area and the updated mineral resource highlights a 149% increase in Measured and Indicated status, totalling 27Mlbs at 690ppm U308. The resulting effect on the Honeymoon Project's combined Mineral Resource is an increase of 13% to 52.4Mt with an average grade of 620 ppm U3O8 for 71.6Mlbs at a 250ppm cut-off. Boss Resources Managing Director Duncan Craib said, "Today's announcement provides further validation that Honeymoon is one of the few uranium projects worldwide positioned to participate in the early stages of a new bull market. "A 30% increase in Mineral Resource, covering a fully permitted mining licence ML6109 which is supported by an export license, will help fast-track the re-start of uranium production and facilitate off-take arrangements. "We believe Honeymoon's global uranium endowment will increase through future exploration activity on our surrounding 100%-owned tenements." 1 Refer ASX announcement date 15 March 2017 Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WAP: +61 (8) 6143 6730 E:admin@bossresources.com.au ABN 38 116 834 336 The Mineral Resource upgrade is derived from the recent infill drilling and reinterpretation of historical data, and has been designed to deliver Measured and Indicated resources specifically on ML6109 as required for completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study and the endorsed Re-Start Strategy for the Honeymoon Uranium Project. Higher-grade pods currently in the Measured portion and within ML6109 will be initially targeted by existing and planned wellfields as depicted in Figure 1. Figure 1: Comparison of Honeymoon ML6109 Mineral Resource Estimates - 2016 vs 2019 The Honeymoon Uranium Project possesses existing processing plant infrastructure and a fully permitted ML6109. No further permitting is required to extract uranium within ML6109 and accordingly, this will be the location of the wellfields that initially supply production. Mineralisation is still open in multiple directions along strike and much of the palaeovalley remains relatively under-explored. Great potential exists for extending and adding to the currently-defined resource area as well as discovering new high-grade pods within the more complex areas of the palaeovalley. 2019 Mineral Resource Update Honeymoon's upgraded Mineral Resource estimate is reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012). Compilation and creation of the working mineralisation and stratigraphical 3D models was completed in-house by the Boss Resources geology team, while the resource estimation and review of all data included in the upgrade, were undertaken independently by AMC Consultants, Perth. The January 2019 Mineral Resource targeted the Re-Start Area of the Eastern Region of the Honeymoon Uranium Project, including the Brooks Dam, Honeymoon and East Kalkaroo deposits. The Mineral Resource of this Re-Start Area now totals 24Mt at 660ppm U308 for 36 Mlbs U308 (see Table 1). This represents an overall 30% increase in contained metal mass from the previously reported Mineral Resource for the same area2. Through additional drilling, revised interpretations, and management of the disequilibrium for the gamma data, approximately 70% of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource was converted to Indicated Mineral Resource, resulting in a significant 149% increase in the proportion of combined Indicated and Measured Mineral Resource that can now be considered for potential conversion to Ore Reserve through an updated Feasibility Study. Table 1: Upgraded January 2019 Honeymoon Re-Start Area Mineral Resource3 Resource Classification Tonnage (Million Tonnes) Average Grade (ppm U3O8) Contained Metal (Kt, U3O8) Contained Metal (Mlb, U3O8) Measured 3.1 1,100 3.4 7.6 Indicated 14 610 8.7 19 Inferred 7.0 590 4.1 9.1 Total 24 660 16 36 The combined January 2019 Mineral Resources for the Honeymoon Uranium Project now stands at 52.4 Mt at 620 ppm U308 for 71.6 Mlbs U308 (see Table 2). This represents an overall 17% increase in contained metal mass from the previously reported global Mineral Resource estimate (JORC 2012).2 Table 2: Summary of upgraded Mineral Resource for the global Honeymoon Uranium Project: Tonnage (MillionAverage Grade Tonnes) (ppm U3O8) Jason's (March 2017) 2 6.2 790 4.9 10.7 Gould's Dam (April 2016) 4 Indicated Inferred 4.4 17.7 650 480 2.9 8.5 6.3 18.7 Honeymoon Re-Start Area (January 2019) Measured Indicated Inferred 3.1 14 7.0 1,100 610 590 3.4 8.7 4.1 7.6 19 9.1 TOTAL HONEYMOON URANIUM PROJECT Measured Indicated Inferred Total 3.1 18.4 30.9 52.4 1,100 630 570 620 3.4 12.0 18.0 7.6 25.5 38.5 32.5 71.6 2 Refer ASX announcement date 15 March 2017

3 The Honeymoon Re-Start Area Mineral Resource excludes the separate Jason's Deposit Mineral Resource. The model is reported unconstrained and above a 250 ppm U3O8 lower cut-off grade for all zones Density is assigned as 1.9 t/m3 on the basis of limited test work. Model assumes agglomeration of 5mE x 5mN x [variable] mRL SMUs for definition of well fields for production. Totals may vary due to rounded figures. 4 Refer to ASX Announcement dated 8 April 2016 Honeymoon Uranium Project Summary The Honeymoon Uranium Project is situated approximately 80 kilometres northwest of the town of Broken Hill, near the border of South Australia and New South Wales (Figure 2). The project is 100% owned by Boss Resources Ltd and covers a total area of 2,600 km2 consisting of one granted Mining Licence, five granted Exploration Licences, three Retention Leases and two Miscellaneous Purpose Licenses. The Project comprises two main resource areas (Figure 2): 1. The Eastern Region, which contains Honeymoon's Re-Start Area, (ML6109, EL6081 and EL5621) which hosts the Brooks Dam, Honeymoon, East Kalkaroo and separate Jason's Deposits; and

2. The Western Region (EL6020, EL5623 and EL5622) which hosts the Gould's Dam Deposit. Figure 2: Honeymoon Uranium Project An infill drilling campaign was conducted between June and December 2018. A total of 189 rotary mud holes were drilled for a total 23,386 metres. All holes were drilled vertically and designed to infill existing drilling to obtain an overall average drill spacing of 80m by 40m (required for the conversion of Inferred to Indicated Resource), or 40m by 20m (required for conversion of Indicated to Measured Resource). Boss's geological team achieved a mineralisation interception success rate of over 96%, with the campaign producing the desired outcomes of verifying historical drill results, providing both the required grid spacing of drillholes and additional prompt fission neutron ("PFN") data in strategic areas, as well as resulting in the ultimate increase of the Mineral Resource for Honeymoon. Each rotary mud hole was logged with a suite of downhole geophysical tools consisting of gamma, PFN, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR or BMR), resistivity, induction, neutron porosity, self-potential conductivity, caliper and magnetic deviation. Results from the BMR tool provided extremely valuable information about the hydrological properties of the measured material, including total porosity, relative pore size distribution and estimated hydraulic conductivity. The data gathered from the combined downhole logging suite is also utilised in the continual improvement of the deposit-specific geology and mineralisation models. On a more regional scale, these models are being applied and continually reviewed to improve the exploration model. Drill chips collected for geological logging were analysed with a handheld XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) spectrometer to qualitatively measure sulphide and iron contents within the host sediments. The compiled dataset formed from the collective results of the various tools created the most advanced modelling to date for mineral delineation on the Honeymoon Uranium Project. This dataset, together with chemical results of the XRF analysis and the updated lithostratigraphic/mineralisation models will be invaluable in optimising the design and development of the final wellfields. A revised wellfield design criterion will be applied over the new Mineral Resource estimate to determine the optimal size and shape of a practical mineable area. The design methodology will be based on an Economic Grade Model (or grade times thickness, GT) and on the resource block model, to determine the minimum GT value for material that can be economically mined. A minimum GT of 650m.ppm is currently defined for an individual well. However, based on the newly updated resource grades, this figure will be reviewed as part of the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study. Honeymoon Uranium Deposit Model Geology and Mineralisation Interpretation Mineralisation on ML6109 is present in the form of tabular lenses in a palaeovalley-type, sandstone-hosted deposit associated with the vertical and lateral movement of oxidation-reduction interfaces and hosted within the sediments of the broad-scale, buried Yarramba Palaeovalley (Figure 3). The sediments infilling the buried palaeovalley are situated from approximately 70m below ground surface to a maximum depth of approximately 130m and filled by Palaeogene-aged, fining up sequences of sand, interbedded silts and clays. The valley systems were incised into the surrounding country bedrock of the Willyama Supergroup, and drain into Lake Frome to the northwest of the Project area. Mineralisation characteristics are slightly different throughout the resource area, with the uranium ore situated at varying depths. This led to the decision to separate the deposit into 3 soft domains: comprising the Honeymoon deposit (100 - 120m) and shallower at the Brooks Dam and East Kalkaroo deposits (80 - 110m). The majority of the mineralisation is hosted in the Eyre Formation, with the tabular lenses distributed between the Lower, Middle and Upper parts of the Formation. A small part of the orebody is also hosted within the weathered saprolitic zone at the top of the basement bedrock. Attachments Original document

