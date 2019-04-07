Log in
BOSS RESOURCES LTD

Boss Resources : Australian Government renews Export Permit for Honeymoon

04/07/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

ASX Announcement

8 April 2019

ASX: BOE

Australian Government renews Boss Resources export

permit for Honeymoon Uranium Project

HIGHLIGHTS

Boss Resources issued Mineral Export Permit to export natural uranium from its Honeymoon Project to countries meeting Australia's uranium export policy

Honeymoon is one of only four Australian mining operations of scale to have a uranium export permit

Boss' planned operations at Honeymoon are fully permitted

Honeymoon is located in the premier uranium state of South Australia

Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) is pleased to announce it has received a new Mineral Export Permission (MEP/402/UOC/OO5C) from the Australian Government which will allow Boss to export natural uranium from the Honeymoon Uranium Project. Under the permit, Boss is able to export uranium to countries meeting Australia's uranium export policy, namely those observing the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and other safeguards requirements as specified.

Figure 1: Three of Australia's four fully permitted uranium mines are in South Australia: Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley with the Four Mile deposit.

Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA

www.bossresources.com.auP: +61 (8) 6143 6730

E: admin@bossresources.com.au

ABN 38 116 834 336

In approving the permit, Federal Resources Minister Senator Matthew Canavan considered regulation

9 of the Customs (Prohibited Exports) Regulations 1958 and Australia's approach to safeguard

requirements.

The new MEP also includes environmental conditions. These conditions are consistent with the Honeymoon Uranium Project's previous export permissions. The permit requires Boss to advise the government of any changes to the Honeymoon Uranium Project which may lead to new or revised environmental requirements.

Boss Resources Managing Director and CEO Duncan Craib said, "Renewing the export permit is a major step towards re-startingproduction at Honeymoon, as uranium is Australia's most heavily regulated commodity.

"Our re-start plans for Honeymoon are at an advanced stage and we have the significant advantage of being able to sign term agreements to export uranium in parallel with considering the decision to move forward with production.

"We have also been in discussion with utilities to enter into off-take agreements, and Boss is considering these in concert with the uranium price.

"This is a rare advantage for a producer as in many instances production may start several years after the decision to mine and only having obtained necessary permitting in supportive market conditions. Boss Resources and its 100%-owned Honeymoon Uranium Project has essentially the same cost structure and restart timeline as most tier one and two uranium producers and has capacity for future expansion."

URANIUM MINERAL EXPORT PERMITS

The Australian regulatory framework for the uranium industry is widely recognised as being effective and representing world's best practice. Mineral export controls are administered by the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science. These cover export permits over uranium and related nuclear materials, which in effect are designed to ensure quality control, administer trade embargoes and meet obligations under international arrangements.

Such control regulations are federal laws that prohibit the unlicensed export of uranium or information for reasons of national security or protections of trade. These apply to uranium and related nuclear materials (such as tantalum and mineral sands containing monazite) to ensure compliance with Australia's non-proliferation policy obligations and safeguards regime.

Honeymoon's receipt of a MEP makes it one of four fully permitted uranium mines in Australia. Three

of these are located in the premier uranium mining state of South Australia, being Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley with Four Mile. South Australia has proven safe uranium handling and transportation systems (> 30 years record) and hosts one port (Port Adelaide) of only two Australian ports approved for uranium exports.

For further information, contact:

Duncan Craib

Managing Director/CEO

+61

(08) 6143 6730

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

+61

(0) 420 582 887

Victoria Humphries

NWR Communications

+61

(0) 431 151 676

www.bossresources.com.au

2

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 22:57:03 UTC
