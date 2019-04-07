Boss Resources : Australian Government renews Export Permit for Honeymoon

|
ASX Announcement
8 April 2019
ASX: BOE
Australian Government renews Boss Resources export
permit for Honeymoon Uranium Project
HIGHLIGHTS
•Boss Resources issued Mineral Export Permit to export natural uranium from its Honeymoon Project to countries meeting Australia's uranium export policy
•Honeymoon is one of only four Australian mining operations of scale to have a uranium export permit
•Boss' planned operations at Honeymoon are fully permitted
•Honeymoon is located in the premier uranium state of South Australia
Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) is pleased to announce it has received a new Mineral Export Permission (MEP/402/UOC/OO5C) from the Australian Government which will allow Boss to export natural uranium from the Honeymoon Uranium Project. Under the permit, Boss is able to export uranium to countries meeting Australia's uranium export policy, namely those observing the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and other safeguards requirements as specified.
Figure 1: Three of Australia's four fully permitted uranium mines are in South Australia: Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley with the Four Mile deposit.
In approving the permit, Federal Resources Minister Senator Matthew Canavan considered regulation
9 of the Customs (Prohibited Exports) Regulations 1958 and Australia's approach to safeguard
requirements.
The new MEP also includes environmental conditions. These conditions are consistent with the Honeymoon Uranium Project's previous export permissions. The permit requires Boss to advise the government of any changes to the Honeymoon Uranium Project which may lead to new or revised environmental requirements.
Boss Resources Managing Director and CEO Duncan Craib said, "Renewing the export permit is a major step towards re-startingproduction at Honeymoon, as uranium is Australia's most heavily regulated commodity.
"Our re-start plans for Honeymoon are at an advanced stage and we have the significant advantage of being able to sign term agreements to export uranium in parallel with considering the decision to move forward with production.
"We have also been in discussion with utilities to enter into off-take agreements, and Boss is considering these in concert with the uranium price.
"This is a rare advantage for a producer as in many instances production may start several years after the decision to mine and only having obtained necessary permitting in supportive market conditions. Boss Resources and its 100%-owned Honeymoon Uranium Project has essentially the same cost structure and restart timeline as most tier one and two uranium producers and has capacity for future expansion."
URANIUM MINERAL EXPORT PERMITS
The Australian regulatory framework for the uranium industry is widely recognised as being effective and representing world's best practice. Mineral export controls are administered by the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science. These cover export permits over uranium and related nuclear materials, which in effect are designed to ensure quality control, administer trade embargoes and meet obligations under international arrangements.
Such control regulations are federal laws that prohibit the unlicensed export of uranium or information for reasons of national security or protections of trade. These apply to uranium and related nuclear materials (such as tantalum and mineral sands containing monazite) to ensure compliance with Australia's non-proliferation policy obligations and safeguards regime.
Honeymoon's receipt of a MEP makes it one of four fully permitted uranium mines in Australia. Three
of these are located in the premier uranium mining state of South Australia, being Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley with Four Mile. South Australia has proven safe uranium handling and transportation systems (> 30 years record) and hosts one port (Port Adelaide) of only two Australian ports approved for uranium exports.
www.bossresources.com.au
