BOSS RESOURCES LTD (BOE)
  Report  
Boss Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/13/2018 | 05:10am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

Boss Resources Limited 38 116 834 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Grant Davey

Date of last notice

19 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Grant Davey is a beneficiary and sole director of Davey Management (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Davey Family Superannuation Fund

Grant Davey is a beneficiary and sole director of Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Burnaford Trust

Date of change

9 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

38,983,333 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Management (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Davey Family Superannuation Fund of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.

271,500,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Burnaford Trust of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.

1,000,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held directly.

Class

Ordinary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

135,900,000

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.07 per share

No. of securities held after change

38,983,333 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Management (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Davey Family Superannuation Fund of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.

135,600,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Burnaford Trust of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.

1,000,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held directly.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Off-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 03:09:01 UTC
