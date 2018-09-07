Boss Resources : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ABN
Boss Resources Limited 38 116 834 336
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Mr Grant Davey
|
Date of last notice
|
13 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Grant Davey is a beneficiary and sole director of Davey Management (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Davey Family Superannuation Fund
Grant Davey is a beneficiary and sole director of Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Burnaford Trust
|
Date of change
|
30 August 2018 3 September 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
38,983,333 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Management (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Davey Family Superannuation Fund of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.
135,600,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Burnaford Trust of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.
1,000,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held directly.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Class
|
Ordinary
|
Number acquired
|
31,000,000
|
Number disposed
|
31,000,000
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Nil - transfer between Mr Davey's own accounts for nil net movement
|
No. of securities held after change
|
8,983,333 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Management (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Davey Family Superannuation Fund of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.
166,600,000 ordinary shares in Boss Resources Limited held indirectly via Davey Holdings (Aus) Pty Ltd ATF Burnaford Trust of which Grant Davey is the sole director and a beneficiary.
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Off-market trades
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
N/A
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
Part 3 - Closed Period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
