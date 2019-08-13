Boss Resources : Passive seismic improves Honeymoon target generation

ASX Announcement 14 August 2019 ASX: BOE Passive seismic improves Honeymoon target generation HIGHLIGHTS Passive seismic surveying provides Boss with greater geological understanding of channel structure and therefore more accurate targets for drilling additional uranium resource

Survey method introduced at Honeymoon is a fast, low-cost,non-invasive geophysical alternative to assist in large-scale exploration of Boss-owned tenements

Eastern Region surveys now complete over Exploration Targets 1 to 7, which have drill intercepts 1 from previous first pass drilling which include:

from previous first pass drilling which include: 0.3m @ 1,700 ppm U 3 O 8 from 98.70m (Target 2, Jason's South) - 580-033 0.5m @ 1,236 ppm U 3 O 8 from 84.75m (Target 3, Yarramba) - SE012 1.0m @ 1,437 ppm U 3 O 8 from 105.50m (Target 4, Kalkaroo) - MTC056 0.5m @ 1,112 ppm U 3 O 8 from 124.00m (Target 5, Lawlor Dam) - YAM017

Western Region survey results to be reported in Q4 2019 Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) (Boss or the Company) is pleased to announce the initial results of low-costregional passive seismic surveys completed over Exploration Licences EL5621 and EL6081 that surround its Honeymoon Mining Licence (ML6109 - Figure 1). The passive seismic surveys, designed to cover Exploration Targets 1 to 7 (Figure 1), successfully confirmed the continuation of the narrower palaeochannel systems identified from the initial orientation survey (refer to June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report), while also providing information on how regional structural features have potentially influenced mineralisation in the palaeochannels. Boss Resources Managing Director Duncan Craib said, "While the Honeymoon Uranium Project has an existing Global Mineral Resource of 71.6 million pounds U3082, the Company has commenced exploration to attain an additional Exploration Target. We are conscious of the low uranium price and the need to preserve cash, so we are trialling new, cost-effectiveexploration techniques for identifying additional, potentially mineralised, palaeochannel systems within our 100%-ownedtenements. "The passive seismic surveys, which are a fast, low-cost,non-invasive and highly effective exploration alternative have returned exciting results from regional surveys, and this will allow Boss to generate Refer updated Exploration Target announced to the ASX on 25 March 2019 Refer updated Mineral Resource for Honeymoon Re-Start Area announced to the ASX on 25 February 2019 Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA www.bossresources.com.auP: +61 (8) 6143 6730 E: admin@bossresources.com.au ABN 38 116 834 336

better quality, more focused target zones which in turn will allow smarter, more cost-effective design, planning and implementation of future drill programs." Honeymoon Exploration Update - Passive Seismic Survey The Honeymoon Uranium Project is approximately 80km northwest of Broken Hill, near the border of South Australia and New South Wales. The project is 100% owned by Boss Resources Ltd and covers an area of 2,600km2, consisting of one granted Mining Licence, five granted Exploration Licences, three Retention Leases and two Miscellaneous Purpose Licenses. Boss exploration has defined an initial suite of 10 Exploration Targets, five of which are in areas extensional to the existing Mineral Resources (Figure 1), and five which target geophysical anomalies, i.e. identifiable features on regional-scale geophysical data associated with known mineralisation elsewhere in the Honeymoon Project area. Figure 1: Honeymoon Uranium Project Area, showing Exploration Targets 1 - 103. The Eastern Region contains Exploration Targets 1 to 7 (Figure 1), which were the focus of the passive seismic surveys recently completed. Survey lines were designed to coincide with the same promising historic drill results used for Exploration Target3 estimation, including the following: 0.3m @ 1,700 ppm U 3 O 8 from 98.70m (Target 2, Jason's South) - 580-033

0.5m @ 1,112 ppm U 3 O 8 from 124.00m (Target 5, Lawlor Dam) - YAM017 These intercepts could be potential indicators for thicker zones of mineralisation elsewhere in the channel systems. Some of the historical drilling (including the intercepts listed above) is situated at the edges of known deposits, implying that mineralisation remains open in multiple areas and supports the inclusion of these areas in the Exploration Target estimate. Honeymoon's 2019 exploration program began with an orientation survey trialling the passive seismic method over an area of known drilling with the following objectives: to assess its role in defining geological features important as vectors for mapping potentially commercial mineralisation; and to create a deposit-specific,depth-to-basement model using geologically logged basement depths from historical drill holes, as detailed in the Company's June Quarterly Activities Report on 10 July 2019. Part of this survey was also designed to extend beyond the northeastern boundary of ML6109 into Exploration Licence EL5621, and was chosen based on a) the existing drilling (also used to develop the basement model) and b) existing airborne electromagnetic data (AEM). This survey aimed to improve resolution of the channel extents outside the known Mineral Resource. Figure 2 provides an image of the Eastern Region tenements (EL6081 and EL5621) covered by the AEM. The pale blue areas and thin, solid black outlines represent the palaeovalley boundaries as interpreted from the historical AEM data. Brown dashed lines are current channel interpretation from all existing drilling. The established Exploration Target areas (1 to 7) are shown as blue polygons overlying the AEM image. www.bossresources.com.au 3

Figure 2: Honeymoon Uranium Project - Eastern Region. Historical (pale blue and black lines) vs recent (brown dashed lines) channel interpretations. Figure 3 shows the resulting depth-to-basement model derived from the passive seismic orientation survey completed at East Kalkaroo. Brown dashed lines are again shown to represent channel interpretation from all existing drilling, while the black dashed lines represent channel boundaries as interpreted from the recent passive seismic results. One immediate observation is that the passive seismic method has successfully constrained the boundaries of a narrower palaeochannel (~700 - 1,500m width) within the overall, much wider Yarramba Palaeovalley (~1,900 - 5,000m width). Dashed blue lines represent structural features and shallow basement "ridges" interpreted from the passive seismic results, some of which correlate well with structures interpreted from the AEM data (Figure 3). These structural features may have been the likely cause for various "jogs" and bends in the palaeochannel during formation, often providing ideal "traps" for significant mineral accumulations. This influencing factor is shown on Figure 3 by the coincident positions of mineralisation at East Kalkaroo (increased red zone near the northeastern boundary of ML6109), the interpreted fault structure and the modelled ridge of shallow basement. The interpreted structure to the northeast of the Mining Licence (top right of Figure 3) also correlates well with the edge of an area of shallow basement, as indicated by the passive seismic results and the bend in the channel as interpreted from existing drilling. www.bossresources.com.au 4

Figure 3: Honeymoon Passive Seismic Orientation Survey. Passive seismic data shown as a gridded Depth-To- Basement model, coloured by depths below ground surface. Completion of Eastern Region Passive Seismic Surveys Following completion of the orientation survey, Boss rolled out the passive seismic method on the Eastern Region areas with the following objectives: To test potential extensions of the known mineralised palaeochannel both to the east and northwest of the Mining Licence, To cover zones of interpreted structural complexity that influence channel morphology and mineral accumulations, To test areas of anomalous cover sequence-sourced conductivity response from the historical, regional-scale, airborne EM (AEM) data, To test the unexplored (and underexplored) parts of the overall Honeymoon Project with a particular focus on the 10 Exploration Target areas, for the purpose of identifying, or further defining, palaeochannel targets, Identification and improved definition of palaeochannels which will improve drilling target generation and assessment by providing smaller and more focused areas over which drilling can be designed, and Decrease the time and cost of defining targets and increasing the probability of discovery of new resources. www.bossresources.com.au 5

