Boss Resources : Quarterly Activities Report

ASX Announcement 10 July 2019 30 JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY REPORT Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) ("Boss" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with the quarterly activities report for the three-monthperiod ending 30 June 2019. HIGHLIGHTS Strong cash balance of A$10.5 million at June quarter end Additional R&D reimbursement anticipated of $1.15 million Q3 CY2019

Honeymoon Phase 1 Re-start Strategy completed with further expansion improvements

Re-start Strategy completed with further expansion improvements Testwork & trade-off studies examining processing options deliver data required for Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) flowsheet development

Final DFS flowsheet for Honeymoon Re-start and expanded production confirmed DFS underway, scheduled completion Q4 CY2019

Australian Government renews Boss' uranium export permit

Mineral Export Permit (MEP) issued to Boss for export of natural uranium from Honeymoon to countries meeting Australia's uranium export policy

Honeymoon is one of only four Australian uranium operations of scale to hold a MEP Planned Re-start is fully permitted

Roll-out of new, cost-effective exploration technique trials

of new, cost-effective exploration technique trials Completion of an initial orientation survey using passive seismic geophysical method as a means of discovering new economic uranium deposits

Results confirm the passive seismic survey system to be a low-cost,non-invasive and a highly effective exploration alternative to fast track resource and paleochannel definition Boss rolling-out passive seismic surveys to an initial 10 regional exploration targets

International uranium expert Bryn Jones appointed as Technical Director

Industrial Chemist Bryn Jones previously held key operational positions at Australia's only other operating ISR uranium mine operated by Heathgate Resources during its formative commissioning and production years.

Mr Jones has been involved with metallurgical processing and optimisation studies of Boss' Honeymoon Project since 2016 and will provide technical direction on the DFS and future development of Honeymoon Uranium Project.

Completion of Phase 1 Re-start Strategy During the quarter Boss completed its proposed trade-off studies and as such, the first phase of its three-phaseRe-Start Strategy for Honeymoon. The Company was pleased to report that Phase 1 was completed on time and within budget. The studies confirm NIMCIX as the preferred ion exchange technology and defined the final process flowsheet for Honeymoon's expansion. DRA Global in Perth, Western Australia, completed the studies based on the results of earlier ANSTO Minerals (ANSTO) optimisation testwork programs. The three studies included: Equipment selection and costing for various ion exchange (IX) technologies;

Confirmation of the configuration and costs associated with a nano-filtration stage originally proposed to treat the IX eluate; and

nano-filtration stage originally proposed to treat the IX eluate; and A cost estimate of the ANSTO-patented alternate elution process to allow production of a higher-grade uranium eluate directly from IX, using an intermediate conversion stage. Results from the studies helped Boss further define the optimal process and will be included in the DFS examining the Honeymoon Re-start, due for completion Q4 2019. With Phase 1 of the Honeymoon Re-start Strategy complete, Boss has now commenced Phase 2, which is expected to be completed in Q3 2019, with Phase 3 following shortly after. The complete Re-start Strategy is as follows: Phase 1: Generation of final input data required for Honeymoon DFS. This included a drilling program to deliver a measured and indicated resource, an optimisation program to deliver further cost savings and/or process improvements, and a preliminary execution plan, updated cost estimate and schedule for re-start of the existing solvent extraction (SX) plant. Phase 2: Completion of a DFS and permitting updates. The DFS engineering works; process, engineering design and cost estimation, will use the results from the Phase 1 studies along with the outputs of the wellfield design, derived from the updated mineral resource, to deliver an independent feasibility study report. Phase 3: The third phase covers the detailed execution planning, operational readiness inclusive of the SX plant recommissioning plan, in conjunction with the ion exchange plant detailed design. On completion of the three-phase strategy, Boss will be in the position to proceed to mine, assuming a specified global uranium price has been achieved to satisfy the targeted IRR and NPV return to shareholders. In-situ recovery (ISR) mining is a cost effective and environmentally acceptable method accounting for 50% of world uranium mined. The Honeymoon Uranium Project combines ISR with IX production to support operations in the lowest cost quartile of world-wide producers. Boss' proposed production strategy to deliver 3.2Mlb U3O8 equivalent per year from Honeymoon is based on the following stages: www.bossresources.com.au 3

Stage 1: Re-start of the existing operation; which will involve the use of existing wellfields, and re-starting the existing SX plant with minor modifications to rectify identified operational issues. Construction of the IX plant will commence; Stage 2: Ramp up of plant capacity to 2Mlb/annum U3O8 equivalent using the combined SX / IX system1; Stage 3: Ramp up plant capacity from 2Mlb/annum to ~3.2Mlb/annum U3O8 equivalent (after validating the IX technology) through the addition of further IX columns1. Highlights of Phase 1 Results include2: Phase 1 testwork and trade-off studies examining processing options deliver data required for Honeymoon DFS flowsheet development

trade-off studies examining processing options deliver data required for Honeymoon DFS flowsheet development Study confirms NIMCIX ion exchange equipment as the preferred system for Honeymoon

Cost estimates for NIMCIX equipment in-line with the Pre-feasibility results

in-line with the Pre-feasibility results Alternate elution process identified to further increase the uranium tenor in the feed liquor, reducing reagent consumption and operating costs

Final DFS flowsheet for Honeymoon re-start and expanded production confirmed

re-start and expanded production confirmed Honeymoon DFS underway and on track for completion in Q4 CY2019 Phase 1 trade-off studies and testwork have successfully delivered the required inputs for the flowsheet development in the DFS. Renewal of Mineral Export Permit During the quarter the Company received a new Mineral Export Permission (MEP/402/UOC/OO5C) from the Australian Government, allowing Boss to export natural uranium from the Honeymoon Uranium Project. Under the permit, Boss is able to export uranium to countries meeting Australia's uranium export policy, namely those observing the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and other safeguards requirements as specified. In approving the permit, Federal Resources Minister Senator Matthew Canavan considered regulation 9 of the Customs (Prohibited Exports) Regulations 1958 and Australia's approach to safeguard requirements. Refer PFS Boss Resources ASX Announcement 31 May 2017. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets, and the forecast financial information derived from the production targets, as disclosed in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. For full results of Phase 1 please see Boss Resources ASX Announcement dated 3 April 2019. www.bossresources.com.au 4

Figure 1: Three of Australia's four fully permitted uranium mines are in South Australia: Olympic Dam, Honeymoon and Beverley with the Four Mile Deposit. The new MEP also includes environmental conditions, consistent with the Honeymoon Uranium Project's previous export permissions. The permit requires Boss to advise the government of any changes to Honeymoon which may lead to new or revised environmental requirements. Honeymoon's receipt of a MEP makes it one of only four fully permitted uranium mines in Australia. Three of these, being Olympic Dam, Honeymoon, and Beverley with Four Mile are located in the premier uranium mining state of South Australia. SA has proven safe uranium handling and transportation systems (> 30 years record) and hosts one port (Port Adelaide) of only two Australian ports approved for uranium exports. The renewal of the export permit is a major step towards re-starting production at Honeymoon, given uranium is Australia's most heavily regulated commodity. Boss is in the advantageous position of being able to sign term agreements to export uranium in parallel with considering the decision to move forward with production. The Company is in discussions with utilities to enter into off-take agreements which it is considering in concert with the uranium price. This is a rare advantage for the Company, given in many instances, production may start several years after the decision to mine and only having obtained necessary permitting in supportive market conditions. www.bossresources.com.au 5

