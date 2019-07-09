Log in
BOSS RESOURCES LTD

(BOE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/09
0.052 AUD   +1.96%
Boss Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

07/09/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

38 116 834 336

30 JUNE 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(592)

(4,600)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(231)

(1,312)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(194)

(989)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

131

470

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(886)

(6,431)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

9

11

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

10,000

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (costs of selling tenements)

-

(200)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

9

9,811

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

200

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of

shares, convertible notes or options

-

(2)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (proceeds from issue of options)

-

1

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

199

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

11,406

6,961

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities (item 1.9 above)

(886)

(6,431)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(item 2.6 above)

9

9,811

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(item 3.10 above)

-

199

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

(1)

(12)

10,528

10,528

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

1,686

1,406

5.2

Call deposits

8,842

10,000

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

10,528

11,406

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

180

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments to directors/director associates for director fees, salary, accounting and other fees.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

1,283

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

187

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

356

9.6

Other (R&D tax refund)

(1,145)

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

681

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

tenements and

N/A

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2 Interests in mining

tenements and

N/A

petroleum tenements

acquired or increased

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here: ............................................................

Date: 10 July 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Mathew O'Hara

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 23:12:05 UTC
