Boss Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
9
11
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
10,000
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (costs of selling tenements)
-
(200)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
9
9,811
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
200
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of
shares, convertible notes or options
-
(2)
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (proceeds from issue of options)
-
1
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
199
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
11,406
6,961
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating
activities (item 1.9 above)
(886)
(6,431)
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(item 2.6 above)
9
9,811
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(item 3.10 above)
-
199
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
(1)
(12)
10,528
10,528
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
1,686
1,406
5.2
Call deposits
8,842
10,000
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
10,528
11,406
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
180
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Payments to directors/director associates for director fees, salary, accounting and other fees.
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
-
-
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
1,283
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production
-
9.4
Staff costs
187
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
356
9.6
Other (R&D tax refund)
(1,145)
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
681
10.
Changes in
Tenement Nature of interest
Interest at
Interest
tenements
reference
beginning
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
and
of quarter
quarter
2.2(b) above)
location
10.1
Interests in mining
tenements and
N/A
petroleum tenements
lapsed, relinquished
or reduced
10.2 Interests in mining
tenements and
N/A
petroleum tenements
acquired or increased
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
