Boss Resources : Resignation of Director

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

7 February 2019

Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) ("the Company") advises that Mr Grant Davey has resigned from his role as non-executive director of the Company.

The Board wishes Mr Davey every success in his future endeavours.

