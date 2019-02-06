Log in
BOSS RESOURCES LTD (BOE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
0.059 AUD   -1.67%
06:35pBOSS RESOURCES : Resignation of Director
PU
01/21BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/21BOSS RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boss Resources : Resignation of Director

0
02/06/2019 | 06:35pm EST

ASX Announcement ASX: BOE

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

7 February 2019

Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) ("the Company") advises that Mr Grant Davey has resigned from his role as non-executive director of the Company.

The Board wishes Mr Davey every success in his future endeavours.

For further information, contact:

Duncan Craib

Managing Director/CEO +61 (08) 6143 6730

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887

Victoria Humphries

NWR Communications +61 (0) 431 151 676

www.bossresources.com.au

Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WAP: +61 (8) 6143 6730

E:admin@bossresources.com.au

ABN 38 116 834 336

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 23:34:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Craib Managing Director & Director
Mark Ainsworth Höhnen Non-Executive Chairman
Evan Alexander George Cranston Executive Director
Peter Kym Williams Non-Executive Director
Grant Davey Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSS RESOURCES LTD1.69%68
BHP GROUP LTD3.39%123 079
BHP GROUP PLC5.05%123 079
RIO TINTO15.36%95 225
RIO TINTO LIMITED13.75%95 225
ANGLO AMERICAN12.71%36 077
