Boss Resources : Resignation of Director

ASX Announcement ASX: BOE
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
7 February 2019
Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) ("the Company") advises that Mr Grant Davey has resigned from his role as non-executive director of the Company.
The Board wishes Mr Davey every success in his future endeavours.
