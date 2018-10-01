Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boss Resources : Trading Halt

10/01/2018 | 01:52am CEST

Market Announcement

1 October 2018

Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Boss Resources Limited ('BOE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of BOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

1 October 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

1 October 2018

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000

Attention: Sandra Wutete

Dear Sandra,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Company requests a halt in trading of its securities, effective immediately, pending an announcement on the divestment of its gold interests in Burkina Faso.

The trading halt will remain in place until not later than commencement of trading on Wednesday 3 October 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Oonagh Malone Company Secretary

Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA

PO Box 1311, Subiaco WA 6904

P: +61 (8) 6143 6730

E:admin@bossresources.com.au

ABN 38 118 834 336

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 23:51:03 UTC
