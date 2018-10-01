Boss Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
1 October 2018
Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Boss Resources Limited ('BOE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of BOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
1 October 2018
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000
Attention: Sandra Wutete
Dear Sandra,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
The Company requests a halt in trading of its securities, effective immediately, pending an announcement on the divestment of its gold interests in Burkina Faso.
The trading halt will remain in place until not later than commencement of trading on Wednesday 3 October 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours sincerely
Oonagh Malone Company Secretary
