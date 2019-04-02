Boss Resources : completes Phase 1 of Honeymoon Re-start Strategy

ASX Announcement 3 April 2019 ASX: BOE Boss completes Phase 1 of Honeymoon Re-start Strategy and identifies further improvements for expansion HIGHLIGHTS •Phase 1 testwork and trade-off studies examining processing options deliver data required for Honeymoon Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) flowsheet development •Study confirms NIMCIX ion exchange equipment as the preferred system for Honeymoon •Cost estimates for NIMCIX equipment in-line with the Pre-feasibility results •Alternate elution process identified to further increase the uranium tenor in the feed liquor, reducing reagent consumption and operating costs •Final DFS flowsheet for Honeymoon re-start and expanded production confirmed •Honeymoon DFS underway and on track for completion in Q3 CY2019. Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) is pleased to announce it has completed the proposed trade-off studies, the final step in the first phase of a three-phaseRe-Start Strategy for its 100%-owned Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia. The studies confirm NIMCIX as the preferred ion exchange technology and defined the final process flowsheet for Honeymoon's expansion. DRA Global in Perth, Western Australia, completed the studies based on the results of earlier ANSTO Minerals (ANSTO) optimisation testwork programs. The three studies included: •Equipment selection and costing for various ion exchange (IX) technologies; •Confirmation of the configuration and costs associated with a nano-filtration stage originally proposed to treat the IX eluate; and •A cost estimate of the ANSTO-patented alternate elution process to allow production of a higher-grade uranium eluate directly from IX, using an intermediate conversion stage. Results from the studies helped Boss further define the optimal process and will be included in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) examining the Honeymoon Re-start, which is due for completion Q3 2019. Boss Resources Managing Director Duncan Craib said, "Phase 1 of Honeymoon's re-start strategy is complete on time and within budget and will help us in further optimising our process. A number of improvements have already been identified for the project, key amongst these is the incorporation of ion exchange technology and its utilisation of the field leach trialled resin, a major breakthrough for the commercial expansion of Honeymoon. We have now moved onto the next phase which will see us complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for Honeymoon's Re-Start, expected to complete in 2H CY19." Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA www.bossresources.com.auP: +61 (8) 6143 6730 E: admin@bossresources.com.au ABN 38 116 834 336

HONEYMOON RE-START STRATEGY With Phase 1 of the Honeymoon Re-start Strategy complete, Boss has commenced Phase 2, which is expected to be completed in Q3 2019, with Phase 3 following shortly after. Phase 1: Generation of final input data required for a Honeymoon DFS. This included a drilling program to deliver a measured and indicated resource, an optimisation program to deliver further cost savings and/or process improvements, and a preliminary execution plan, updated cost estimate and schedule for re-start of the existing solvent extraction (SX) plant. Phase 2: Completion of a DFS and permitting updates. The DFS engineering works; process, engineering design and cost estimation, will use the results from the Phase 1 studies along with the outputs of the wellfield design, derived from the updated mineral resource, to deliver an independent feasibility study report. Phase 3: The third phase covers the detailed execution planning, operational readiness inclusive of the SX plant recommissioning plan, in conjunction with the ion exchange plant detailed design. On completion of the three-phase strategy, Boss will be in a position to proceed to mine, assuming a specified global uranium price has been achieved to satisfy the targeted IRR and NPV return to shareholders. In-situ recovery (ISR) mining is a cost effective and environmentally acceptable method accounting for 50% of world uranium mined. The Honeymoon Uranium Project combines ISR with IX production to support operations in the lowest cost quartile of world-wide producers. Boss' proposed production strategy to deliver 3.2Mlb U3O8 equivalent per year from Honeymoon is based on the following stages: Stage 1: Restart of the existing operation; which will involve the use of existing wellfields, and restarting the existing SX plant with minor modifications to rectify identified operational issues. Construction of the IX plant will commence; Stage 2: Ramp up of plant capacity to 2Mlb/annum U3O8 equivalent using the combined SX / IX system; Stage 3: Ramp up plant capacity from 2Mlb/annum to ~3.2Mlb/annum U3O8 equivalent (after validating the IX technology) through the addition of further IX columns. Ion Exchange Trade-off Study The most significant capital outlay identified in the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) are the ion exchange columns. Accordingly, Boss' trade-off study considered a range of potential ion exchange technologies including the NIMCIX columns previously identified in PFS. The study also considered fixed bed reactors, Koenigstein columns and Kemix pump cells with CCIX elution. Two continuous / simulated moving bed www.bossresources.com.au 2

systems were also reviewed but were dropped early on in the study due to perceived issues with treating the high flowrates and / or lack of sufficient technical information provided to assess viability of the process. In the case of the NIMCIX and fixed bed reactors two variations were reviewed; a single elution stage versus two elution stages (one for each adsorption column) for NIMCIX and a 5 module versus 7 module fixed bed reactor set-up (effectively testing an optimal and conservative superficial velocity in the individual units). The single stage elution NIMCIX was eliminated after receiving the equipment capex, as the cost savings with using only one elution column was not considered significant enough to justify the additional complexity of resin management. The capital cost for the remaining options are shown in Table 1. Capital Costs (AUD, $M) NIMCIX 1 Fixed Bed Fixed Bed Kemix/CCIX 5 Modules 7 Modules Directs 17.78 11.61 14.84 26.53 Indirects 10.16 12.98 11.85 14.51 TOTAL 27.95 24.59 26.69 41.04 Table 1: Capital Cost Estimates for Ion Exchange Options NIMCIX and Fixed Bed capex numbers were similar (and in line with our PFS cost estimates), with the Kemix option being considerably more expensive. The two preferred options (NIMCIX and 7 Module Fixed Bed) were carried forward for the estimation of the operating costs with the comparative costs shown in Table 2. Operating Cost (AUD, $M/y) NIMCIX 1 Fixed Bed Comments 7 Modules Labour N/A N/A Assume same labour across options Power 0.41 2.23 Maintenance Materials 0.89 0.74 Reagents & Consumables 0.97 1.09 Assume same miscellaneous Miscellaneous N/A N/A costs such as lab costs across options TOTAL 2.27 4.06 Table 2: Operating Cost Estimates for Ion Exchange Options The study concluded the NIMCIX columns are not appreciably more expensive than the Fixed Bed options; operating cost savings are significant and will realise better project economics than the Fixed Bed option. The NIMCIX option is also better suited to the Gould Dam expansion concept where resin will be loaded remotely and transported to a central elution and refining facility to be stripped of uranium before being returned to the satellite adsorption plant. Whilst the Fixed Bed system could be adapted, it is not specifically designed for resin to be removed from the columns. www.bossresources.com.au 3

A review of the commercial applications of the NIMCIX technology was also undertaken. The technology is used at Swakop Uranium (15Mlbs U3O8 equivalent/ annum design production rate) and at Vaal Reefs South, which has been operating for over 30 years. In addition, four other South African uranium plants (Blyvooruitzicht, Hartebeesfontein, Chemwes and Merriespruit) successfully used NIMCIX in the 1980s and a NIMCIX plant was built for the Homestake uranium mine in the USA around this time. The technology therefore has a substantial history in the industry, providing confidence in its suitability to the Honeymoon process. The NIMCIX column with the two-stage elution will be used in the DFS as the go-forward option. Nano-filtrationTrade-off Study ANSTO investigated nano-filtration (NF) of the IX eluate as a means of increasing the tenor of uranium prior to precipitation, and to recover NaCl for IX elution. DRA Global used the results from this work to define a suitable flowsheet for the process and develop capital and operating costs for process. It was identified as part of the ANSTO work that the eluate needs to be partially neutralised prior to NF which means an ultrafiltration step is also required to ensure no precipitates enter the NF circuit. Two options were considered for this: 100% neutralisation with caustic; and partial neutralisation with the SX strip liquor and then used caustic to make up the difference. The proposed circuit is shown below in Figure 1: Figure 1: Neutralisation, Ultrafiltration & Nano-Filtration Flow Diagram www.bossresources.com.au 4

The proposed circuit's cost estimates are shown in Table 3 and Table 4. Item Eluate Eluate & SX Strip AUD, $M AUD, $M Neutralisation & Ultrafiltration 0.35 0.37 Nanofiltration 0.40 0.43 Membrane elements 0.32 0.33 Standby pumps 0.05 0.05 Sub-total: Equipment 1.12 1.18 Transport 0.10 0.10 Installation 0.75 0.75 Commissioning 0.05 0.05 TOTAL 2.02 2.08 Table 3: Capital Cost Estimates for Nanofiltration Circuit Eluate Eluate & SX Strip AUD/y Comments AUD/y, $M/y AUD/y $M/y $M/y Labour 0.50 0.50 No increase in labour required Power 0.50 0.53 Maintenance Materials 0.10 0.10 Reagents 2.90 2.30 Consumables 0.10 0.10 Miscellaneous 0.20 0.20 TOTAL 4.30 3.73 Table 4: Operating Cost Estimates for Nanofiltration Options The work concluded that: •80 per cent recovery of the sodium chloride (elution reagent) is feasible •The U3O8 concentration in the eluate can be increased from ~2.8g/l to ~13.3g/l in the NF concentrate which is similar to the SX strip liquor and is suitable for precipitation •The current residence time in the Honeymoon precipitation circuit is 5 hours. Testwork has shown that at the tenors seen in this testwork uranium precipitation occurs within 2 hours and as such the current circuit has enough capacity to treat both the SX strip and NF concentrate liquors. Although technically successful, the NF option may not be preferred for the project due to its higher operating cost. Boss therefore decided to investigate the alternate elution process developed by ANSTO in more detail and maintain the NF option as an option B. www.bossresources.com.au 5

