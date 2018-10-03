Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Boss Resources Ltd    BOE   AU000000BOE4

BOSS RESOURCES LTD (BOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boss Resources : sells Burkina Faso Projects for A$10 million cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 01:53am CEST

ASX Announcement ASX: BOE

3 October 2018

BOSS SELLS BURKINA FASO PROJECTS FOR

A$10 MILLION CASH

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Boss signs agreement to sell its interest in the Golden Hill and Gourma Projects to joint venture partner Teranga for A$10 million cash

  • Allows Boss to remain focused on bringing its Honeymoon Uranium Project back into production

Boss Resources Limited (ASX: BOE) ("Boss" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a share sale and purchase agreement ("Sale Agreement") to sell its interest in the Golden Hill and Gourma Projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa, to its joint venture partner Teranga Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Teranga"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Teranga Gold Corporation (TSX: TGZ), for consideration of A$10 million cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boss will sell all of its shares held in Boss Minerals Pty Ltd and Askia Gold Pty Ltd, being the entities that presently hold Boss' 49% interest in the Golden Hill and Gourma Projects, respectively, to Teranga.

As announced on 5 February 2018, following approaches and renewed interest in the West African gold sector, Boss commenced assessing options to maximise value of its joint venture interest in Golden Hill and Gourma to realise value for shareholders and allow it to maintain focus on the Honeymoon Uranium Project, South Australia.

Boss Resources Managing Director, Duncan Craib, said,

"We are really pleased to have executed this deal with Teranga, a company with which we partnered with to advance Golden Hill.

"We see this sale as a win-win for both companies as it will allow us to focus on our Honeymoon Uranium Project, while Teranga is much better placed to follow the gold assets through to production.

"Proceeds from the sale will be important in helping us ensure Honeymoon is production-ready once the uranium price hits our target, strengthening Boss's balance sheet and taking us closer to becoming Australia's next uranium producer."

Completion under the Sale Agreement will occur within 3 business days.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the ASX would not allow trading in the Company's securities to recommence immediately.

For further information, contact:

Duncan Craib Managing Director

+61 (08) 6143 6730

Nathan Ryan NWR Communications

+61 (0) 420 582 887

Victoria Humphries NWR Communications

+61 (0) 431 151 676

www.bossresources.com.au

Suite 23, 513 Hay St, Subiaco WA

P: +61 (8) 6143 6730

E:admin@bossresources.com.au

ABN 38 116 834 336

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 23:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSS RESOURCES LTD
01:53aBOSS RESOURCES : sells Burkina Faso Projects for A$10 million cash
PU
10/01BOSS RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
09/07BOSS RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
PU
08/28BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED : - Honeymoon Infill Drilling Confirms Historic Results w..
AQ
08/14BOSS RESOURCES : to facilitate further institutional investment
AQ
08/13BOSS RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
PU
08/09BOSS RESOURCES : to facilitate further institutional investment
PU
08/07BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED : - Exceptional Honeymoon Drilling Results
AQ
08/03BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/11BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED : - Change of Share Registry
AQ
More news
Chart BOSS RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Boss Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSS RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Craib Managing Director & Director
Mark Ainsworth Höhnen Non-Executive Chairman
Evan Alexander George Cranston Executive Director
Peter Kym Williams Non-Executive Director
Grant Davey Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSS RESOURCES LTD54.17%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.55%92 840
CNOOC LTD39.04%88 408
EOG RESOURCES20.00%75 001
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.55%63 571
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.12%40 923
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.