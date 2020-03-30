Log in
Bossard : Annual General Meeting without shareholders on site

03/30/2020 | 12:03am EDT

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Bossard Holding AG will take place as planned on April 8, 2020. Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19), shareholders cannot attend the annual general meeting of shareholders in person. Instead of a shareholder gift, Bossard Group will make a donation to a charitable organization.

Due to the exceptional situation in connection with the coronavirus, public and private events are temporarily prohibited until April 19, 2020.

Based on Art. 6a para. 1 lit. b of Ordinance 2 of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19), the board of directors has decided that shareholders may exercise their rights at the annual general meeting of shareholders of Bossard Holding AG on April 8, 2020 exclusively through independent proxy. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual general meeting of shareholders on site.

In order to exercise the voting rights, we request that shareholders grant the independent proxy a power of attorney with their voting instructions, if not already done so.

For further information on granting power of attorney, please visit the following link: Investor Relations / Annual Shareholders Meeting

Deadline:
The deadline for voting by written proxy has been extended until April 3, 2020. The written power of attorney must be received by Devigus Shareholder Services by April 3, 2020 at the latest; delayed power of attorney cannot be considered. E-voting is possible until 10:00 p.m. on April 5, 2020.

Donation:
As already announced at the 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders, the board of directors has decided to make a donation to a charitable organization instead of a shareholder's gift. This year's donation in connection with the 2020 annual general meeting will go to Pro Senectute of Canton Zug: Pro Senectute continues to support the elderly population in Canton Zug in a variety of areas, including in-home help, coordinated neighborhood assistance, and advice on problems and concerns. This kind of support is particularly important and valuable for senior citizens right now because it helps them make it through the current situation unharmed. Bossard Group would like to thank Pro Senectute for their commitment and is pleased to support their work.

Press Release as PDF

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 04:02:02 UTC
