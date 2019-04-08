Log in
Bossard : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2019 of Bossard Holding AG

0
04/08/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Patricia Heidtman and David Dean appointed to the board of directors

At the annual general meeting of shareholders of Bossard Holding AG all motions of the board of directors were approved with a large majority. Patricia Heidtman and David Dean were newly elected to the board of directors. The annual general meeting of shareholders approved all current directors in their posts. Dr. Thomas Schmuckli remains as chairman of the board of directors.

In October 2018, the board of directors of the Bossard Holding AG informed about the resignation of Daniel Lippuner and has nominated at the same time Patricia Heidtman and David Dean. Patricia Heidtman, a dual Swiss-US citizen, has been with Sika for 20 years in various management positions in research and development in Switzerland and abroad. The shareholders also elected David Dean, long-standing CEO of the Bossard Group, to the board of directors.

In addition, the annual general meeting of shareholders approved the motion of the board of directors to increase the dividend by 7.1 percent. Accordingly, from the record net income of CHF 85.4 million (previous year: CHF 80.2 million) a gross dividend of CHF 4.50 will be paid out for the listed registered A shares and CHF 0.90 for the registered B shares. Bossard registered A shares will be traded ex-dividend from April 10, 2019. The dividend payment will be made on April 15, 2019.

The annual general meeting of shareholders also approved PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as auditors for the 2019 fiscal year.

A total of 811 shareholders attended the annual general meeting of shareholders: they represented 10,219,835 of a total of 13,400,000 possible votes.

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:07:04 UTC
