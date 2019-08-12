Bossard : New catalog for Operating Elements

Our product group of operating and control elements, comprised of around 5,000 articles, can now be found in its own catalog excerpt. The product range has been significantly expanded and thus optimally adapted to current market requirements. Thanks to the selection of various brands, we can now provide you an interesting basic assortment:
Handwheels and handles
Clamping knobs
Clamping levers, Tension levers
Handles
Control elements
Levelling elements
Indexing and positioning elements
Hinges
You can download the PDF catalogue here
to your PC with just one click. The links in the table of contents of the PDF file allow you to navigate quickly and easily through the file. You will also find a detailed overview of our product range in our e-shop
under the chapters O-1 to O-8. In addition to our standard range, we supply more than 10,000 customized solutions. We produce your operating and control elements based on your drawings or joint development work. For more information, please get in touch with your local Bossard contact.
