MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bossard Holding AG

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/12 05:42:18 am
133 CHF   --.--%
05:46aBOSSARD : New catalog for Operating Elements
PU
07/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
07/11BOSSARD : First half of 2019 – first results
PU
Bossard : New catalog for Operating Elements

08/12/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Our product group of operating and control elements, comprised of around 5,000 articles, can now be found in its own catalog excerpt. The product range has been significantly expanded and thus optimally adapted to current market requirements. Thanks to the selection of various brands, we can now provide you an interesting basic assortment:

  • Handwheels and handles
  • Clamping knobs
  • Clamping levers, Tension levers
  • Handles
  • Control elements
  • Levelling elements
  • Indexing and positioning elements
  • Hinges

You can download the PDF catalogue here to your PC with just one click. The links in the table of contents of the PDF file allow you to navigate quickly and easily through the file. You will also find a detailed overview of our product range in our e-shop under the chapters O-1 to O-8. In addition to our standard range, we supply more than 10,000 customized solutions. We produce your operating and control elements based on your drawings or joint development work. For more information, please get in touch with your local Bossard contact.

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:45:04 UTC
Latest news on BOSSARD HOLDING AG
04/30BOSSARD : Brand page with a new structure
PU
04/15BOSSARD : Expansion in 3D printing
PU
04/10BOSSARD HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08BOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2019 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
04/08BOSSARD : Solid sales growth despite weakening economic momentum
PU
04/03BOSSARD HOLDING AG : quaterly sales release
03/14BOSSARD : expands its engineering services
PU
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 893 M
EBIT 2019 96,1 M
Net income 2019 71,7 M
Debt 2019 133 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 014 M
Technical analysis trends BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 137,40  CHF
Last Close Price 133,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target 3,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Dean Group Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Anton Lauber Deputy Chairman
Stefan Michel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG-4.86%1 043
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.20%36 921
ATLAS COPCO27.93%33 060
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%33 060
FANUC CORP11.51%32 758
INGERSOLL-RAND30.87%28 842
