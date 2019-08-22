Bossard : Semi-Annual Report 2019

Solid results in a demanding market environment

In an increasingly difficult market environment, the Bossard Group achieved solid results in the first half of 2019. Sales rose by 1.0 percent to CHF 450.9 million compared to 2018 (+1.9 percent in local currency). When adjusted for acquisitions, sales declined slightly by 0.3 percent in local currency in comparison to the same period last year. EBIT was CHF 53.0 million after last year's CHF 61.6 million. The achieved EBIT margin was a solid 11.7 percent (13.8 percent last year) and remains consistently above the industry average. In the first six months, net income amounted to CHF 41.6 million following CHF 49.0 million last year.

Read the complete Semi-Annual Report 2019 as PDF