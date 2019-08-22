Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bossard Holding AG    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/21 11:30:15 am
133 CHF   +2.62%
12:08aBOSSARD : Semi-Annual Report 2019
PU
08/12BOSSARD : New catalog for Operating Elements
PU
07/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bossard : Semi-Annual Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:08am EDT

Solid results in a demanding market environment

In an increasingly difficult market environment, the Bossard Group achieved solid results in the first half of 2019. Sales rose by 1.0 percent to CHF 450.9 million compared to 2018 (+1.9 percent in local currency). When adjusted for acquisitions, sales declined slightly by 0.3 percent in local currency in comparison to the same period last year. EBIT was CHF 53.0 million after last year's CHF 61.6 million. The achieved EBIT margin was a solid 11.7 percent (13.8 percent last year) and remains consistently above the industry average. In the first six months, net income amounted to CHF 41.6 million following CHF 49.0 million last year.

Read the complete Semi-Annual Report 2019 as PDF

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 04:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSSARD HOLDING AG
12:08aBOSSARD : Semi-Annual Report 2019
PU
08/12BOSSARD : New catalog for Operating Elements
PU
07/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
07/11BOSSARD : First half of 2019 – first results
PU
04/30BOSSARD : Brand page with a new structure
PU
04/15BOSSARD : Expansion in 3D printing
PU
04/10BOSSARD HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08BOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2019 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
04/08BOSSARD : Solid sales growth despite weakening economic momentum
PU
04/03BOSSARD HOLDING AG : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 893 M
EBIT 2019 96,1 M
Net income 2019 71,7 M
Debt 2019 133 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 014 M
Chart BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bossard Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 137,40  CHF
Last Close Price 133,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target 3,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Dean Group Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Anton Lauber Deputy Chairman
Stefan Michel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG-7.30%1 008
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.00%37 317
ATLAS COPCO30.26%33 219
FANUC CORP13.93%32 933
INGERSOLL-RAND30.07%28 540
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.47%23 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group