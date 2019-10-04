Bossini International : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

Dear Shareholders,

The global economic growth during the 2018/19 financial year has continued to soften. Rising trade barriers, renewed financial stress, and sharper-than-expected slowdowns in several major economies are adding to the downside risks. In Asia, economic growth is decelerating and projected to have the slowest one since the Asian financial crisis. In the Middle East, slower oil sector growth in some countries and geopolitical tensions and civil strife in others are leading to a stagnant economic performance. Mainland China's economic growth sank to its lowest level in at least 26 years. Renminbi weakened and the Trump administration has declared mainland China a currency manipulator - both reflected the growing severity of the trade war with the United States. In Hong Kong, the promulgation of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area in mid-February 2019 signified a new milestone in the development of the Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong is well-positioned to leverage its advantages to generate new impetus for growth in different sectors in the longer run. However, the city's economy lacked growth momentum in the first half of 2019. External demand was on the wane, and the drop in total goods exports has also further widened in the second quarter. Retail sales growth has also slowed down significantly since July 2018.

The Group's revenue fell 16% to HK$1,641 million in the year under review. Gross profit decreased by 18% to HK$846 million and gross profit margin dropped by 1% point to 52%. The Group's same-store sales and same-store gross profit also decreased by 9% and 11% respectively. Inventory turnover days was 119 days, as compared to 80 days in 2018. The Group optimised its international presence for export franchising business with the addition of 121 stores net with its geographical footprint across 27 countries. Loss for the year attributable to owners was HK$139 million, resulting in basic loss per share of HK8.48 cents. Net cash totalled HK$132 million as of 30 June 2019. Also, the Group held an investment fund of HK$232 million. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of HK1.22 cents per share for the year under review.

The Group collaborated with popular brands to enhance brand awareness and continued customer loyalty in various markets. We continued to introduce new collections with regional and international licensing partners to ignite customers' aspiration for a happy and fun lifestyle. The《Taste It, Make Bold》campaign of the bossini x Coca-Cola collection offered apparels that seamlessly weaved the iconic Coca-Cola logo and its signature palette of red, white and black with our reinvented styles. bossini x Mickey 90《Beyond Classic》collection celebrated Mickey's 90th Anniversary and incorporated the signature styles of the classic characters. Our collaborative capsule collection with Winnie The Pooh,《Sweet As Can Bee》was inspired by The Hundred Acre Wood, the fictional land that Pooh lives and exhibited a bright and carefree personality. Bossini's latest collaborative Toy Story 4 collection《Disney • Pixar: It's Play Time!》featured well-loved characters and the new ones. This collection offered Toy Story apparels for adults and kids across graphic tees, bottoms and dresses. bossini x QEE collection

《QEE my way》carried a whimsy, capricious and colourful life attitude that sparked off people's creativity. The cute, stylish pattern, fuelled with vitality, presented the fashionable QEE on adults and kids' wear.