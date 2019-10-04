Bossini International : ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

Loss for the year attributable to owners 擁有人應佔年內虧損
(139)
(29)
380%
Basic loss per share (HK cents) 每股基本虧損（港仙）
(8.48)
(1.77)
379%
Interim dividend per share (HK cents) 每股中期股息（港仙）
1.22
1.22
0%
Final dividend per share (HK cents) 每股末期股息（港仙）
1.22
1.22
0%
Gross margin (%) 毛利率（%）
52%
53%
1% pt 個百分點
Operating margin (%) 營運溢利率（%）
-8%
-1%
7% pts 個百分點
Net margin (%) 淨溢利率（%）
-8%
-1%
7% pts 個百分點
EBITDA 未計利息、稅項、折舊及攤銷前盈利
(115)
(2)
6,879%
EBITDA margin (%) 未計利息、稅項、折舊及攤銷前盈利率（%）
-7%
0%
7% pts 個百分點
Capital expenditure 資本開支
30
26
15%
主要財務指標
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
Change
六月三十日
六月三十日
轉變
Inventory turnover* (days) 存貨周轉期*（天）
119
80
39 days天
Inventory level (HK$mn) 存貨水平（港幣百萬元）
259
203
28%
Return on equity (%) 股東權益回報率（%）
-18%
-3%
15% pts 個百分點
Current ratio (times) 流動比率（倍）
3.42
3.10
10%
Net cash
†
(HK$mn) 現金淨額（港幣百萬元）
132
341
61%
†
Total liabilities to equity ratio (%) 總負債對股東權益比率（%）
34%
29%
5% pts 個百分點
Inventory held at year end divided by cost of sales times 365 days年結日之存貨除以銷售成本乘365天 † Time deposits, cash and bank balances less bank borrowings 定期存款和現金及銀行結餘減銀行貸款
Global distribution network 全球分銷網絡
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
Change
六月三十日
六月三十日
轉變
Hong Kong and Macau 香港及澳門
Directly managed stores
39
40
1
直接管理店舖
Mainland China 中國大陸
Directly managed stores
175
164
11
直接管理店舖
Taiwan 台灣
Directly managed stores
57
64
7
直接管理店舖
Singapore 新加坡
Directly managed stores
15
16
1
直接管理店舖
Other countries 其他國家
Export franchised stores
775
654
121
出口特許經營店舖
Total 合共
Directly managed stores
286
284
2
直接管理店舖
Franchised stores
775
654
121
特許經營店舖
1,061
938
123
Revenue by geographical market 按區域分類之收益
For the year ended 30 June 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止年度
Hong Kong and Macau 香港及澳門
Mainland China 中國大陸
20%(17%)
65%
(67%)
Taiwan 台灣
9%(9%)
Singapore 新加坡
6%(7%)
( ) Figures for the year ended 30 June 2018 are shown in brackets 截至二零一八年六月三十日止年度之數字以括號表示
Our vision is to be the most preferred
EVERYDAY WEAR BRAND
我們的願景 － 成為顧客首選的
日常服飾品牌
Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company"; stock code on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("stock code"): 592) and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Bossini") is a renowned apparel brand owner, retailer and franchiser in the region.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bossini launched its first retail store in 1987. Over the past three decades, it rapidly established an extensive international operating platform and distribution network that extended to a total of 1,061 stores worldwide. Among these, the Group operated 286 directly managed stores in Hong Kong and Macau, mainland China, Taiwan and Singapore. As for other overseas markets, the Group cooperated with its business partners to establish a total of 775 export franchised stores in 27 countries, spanning from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe to as far as Central America.
Renowned for its comfortable, easy to mix-and-match, colourful and energetic style,
Bossini offers casual wear apparel
products including men's, ladies' and kids' wear, which are designed to fit a wide range
COMPANY INFORMATION
公司資料
Executive directors
執行董事
Ms. TSIN Man Kuen Bess (Chairman)
錢曼娟女士（主席）
Mr. MAK Tak Cheong Edmund
麥德昌先生
Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul
陳卓謙先生
Independent non-executive directors
獨立非執行董事
Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong
鄭善強先生
Ms. LEUNG Mei Han
梁美嫻女士
Prof. SIN Yat Ming
冼日明教授
Company secretary
公司秘書
Ms. WONG Suk May
王淑薇女士
Principal bankers
主要往來銀行
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
中國銀行（香港）有限公司
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
渣打銀行（香港）有限公司
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
香港上海滙豐銀行有限公司
Corporation Limited
Auditor
核數師
Ernst & Young
安永會計師事務所
Principal solicitor
主要律師
Deacons
的近律師行
Principal share registrar and transfer office
主要股份過戶登記處
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited
4th floor North
4th floor North
Cedar House
Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue
41 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12
Hamilton HM 12
Bermuda
Bermuda
Hong Kong branch share registrar
香港股份過戶登記分處
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
香港中央證券登記有限公司
Shops 1712-6, 17th Floor
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
Hopewell Centre
合和中心17樓
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai
1712-6室
Hong Kong
Registered office
註冊辦事處
Victoria Place, 5th Floor
Victoria Place, 5th Floor
31 Victoria Street
31 Victoria Street
Hamilton HM 10
Hamilton HM 10
Bermuda
Bermuda
Principal office
總辦事處
2/F, PopOffice
香港九龍將軍澳
9 Tong Yin Street
唐賢街9號
Tseung Kwan O
PopOffice 2樓
Kowloon
Hong Kong
Website
網址
www.bossini.com
www.bossini.com
CHAIRMAN'S LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
主席致股東函件
Dear Shareholders,
The global economic growth during the 2018/19 financial year has continued to soften. Rising trade barriers, renewed financial stress, and sharper-than-expected slowdowns in several major economies are adding to the downside risks. In Asia, economic growth is decelerating and projected to have the slowest one since the Asian financial crisis. In the Middle East, slower oil sector growth in some countries and geopolitical tensions and civil strife in others are leading to a stagnant economic performance. Mainland China's economic growth sank to its lowest level in at least 26 years. Renminbi weakened and the Trump administration has declared mainland China a currency manipulator - both reflected the growing severity of the trade war with the United States. In Hong Kong, the promulgation of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area in mid-February 2019 signified a new milestone in the development of the Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong is well-positioned to leverage its advantages to generate new impetus for growth in different sectors in the longer run. However, the city's economy lacked growth momentum in the first half of 2019. External demand was on the wane, and the drop in total goods exports has also further widened in the second quarter. Retail sales growth has also slowed down significantly since July 2018.
The Group's revenue fell 16% to HK$1,641 million in the year under review. Gross profit decreased by 18% to HK$846 million and gross profit margin dropped by 1% point to 52%. The Group's same-store sales and same-store gross profit also decreased by 9% and 11% respectively. Inventory turnover days was 119 days, as compared to 80 days in 2018. The Group optimised its international presence for export franchising business with the addition of 121 stores net with its geographical footprint across 27 countries. Loss for the year attributable to owners was HK$139 million, resulting in basic loss per share of HK8.48 cents. Net cash totalled HK$132 million as of 30 June 2019. Also, the Group held an investment fund of HK$232 million. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of HK1.22 cents per share for the year under review.
The Group collaborated with popular brands to enhance brand awareness and continued customer loyalty in various markets. We continued to introduce new collections with regional and international licensing partners to ignite customers' aspiration for a happy and fun lifestyle. The《Taste It, Make Bold》campaign of the bossini xCoca-Cola collection offered apparels that seamlessly weaved the iconic Coca-Cola logo and its signature palette of red, white and black with our reinvented styles. bossini x Mickey 90《Beyond Classic》collection celebrated Mickey's 90th Anniversary and incorporated the signature styles of the classic characters. Our collaborative capsule collection with Winnie The Pooh,《Sweet As Can Bee》was inspired by The Hundred Acre Wood, the fictional land that Pooh lives and exhibited a bright and carefree personality. Bossini's latest collaborative Toy Story 4 collection《Disney • Pixar: It's Play Time!》featured well-loved characters and the new ones. This collection offered Toy Story apparels for adults and kids across graphic tees, bottoms and dresses. bossini x QEE collection
《QEE my way》carried a whimsy, capricious and colourful life attitude that sparked off people's creativity. The cute, stylish pattern, fuelled with vitality, presented the fashionable QEE on adults and kids' wear.
本集團與備受歡迎的品牌合作，以在多個市場提升我們的品牌知名度 及持續的客戶忠誠度。我們繼續與不同地區及國際授權合作夥伴推出 全新系列，以激發顧客追求快樂和有趣的生活方式。bossini x Coca- Cola 系列以《Taste It, Make Bold》為主題，將可口可樂標誌性的商標 及紅、白和黑三色設計與我們重塑的風格完美結合。為慶祝米奇90週 年，本集團推出bossini x Mickey 90《Beyond Classic》系列，演繹經典 角色多年來的標誌性形象。我們與小熊維尼合作的精品系列《Sweet As Can Bee》，靈感來自於小熊維尼生活的那片虛擬樂園The Hundred Acre Wood，展現開朗無憂的性格。堡獅龍最新推出的反斗奇兵4聯乘 系列《Disney•Pixar: It's Play Time!》活現深受大眾喜愛的卡通角色和新 角色，這個系列提供反斗奇兵成人和童裝服飾，包括圖案T恤、下裝和 連衣裙。bossini x QEE 系列《QEE my way》以奇思妙想、多姿多彩的生 活態度開啓大腦創造力，透過萌趣活力及時尚圖案，在成人和童裝服 飾上展現QEE的潮流感。
