Bossini International : ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND REPLY FORM

堡獅龍國際集團有限公司*

BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 592)

8 October 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-Laws of Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the annual report, the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.bossini.com ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

For the purpose of environmental protection and cost saving, we recommend you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed reply form or receive an objection from you by 5 November 2019 and until you inform the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar by reasonable prior notice in writing or send such a notice to bossini@computershare.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of the Corporate Communications and only a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You have the right at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. You may also send such a notice by email to bossini@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge as soon as possible.

Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.bossini.com under "Investor Relations" and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852)2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Bossini International Holdings Limited

Wong Suk May

Company Secretary

* For identification purpose only

0592-2