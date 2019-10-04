Bossini International : ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND REPLY FORM

堡獅龍國際集團有限公司*
BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 592)
8 October 2019
Dear Shareholder(s),
Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-Laws of Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the annual report, the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:
-
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.bossini.com ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or
-
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
-
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
-
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
For the purpose of environmental protection and cost saving, we recommend you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
If the Company does not receive the enclosed reply form or receive an objection from you by 5 November 2019 and until you inform the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar by reasonable prior notice in writing or send such a notice to bossini@computershare.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of the Corporate Communications and only a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.
You have the right at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. You may also send such a notice by email to bossini@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge as soon as possible.
Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.bossini.com under "Investor Relations" and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852)2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Bossini International Holdings Limited
Wong Suk May
Company Secretary
Reply Form 回條
|
To:
|
Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
|
|
(Stock Code: 592)
|
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
|
|
183 Queen's Road East,
|
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
致： 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 (「本公司」)
（股份代號：592）
經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
-
to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽本公司網站發佈之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在本公司網站發佈之通知書印刷本；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
|
|
|
Contact telephone
|
|
|
Signature
|
|
number
|
|
Date
|
簽名
|
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
日期
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
-
If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or receive an objection from you by 5 November 2019 and until you inform the Company's Hong Kong share registrar by reasonable prior notice in writing or send such a notice to bossini@computershare.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of the Corporate Communications, all future Corporate Communications will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 8 October 2019 and only a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.
倘若本公司於 2019 年 11 月 5 日及直至 閣下發出合理事先書面通知本公司之香港股份過戶登記處或電郵該通知至 bossini@computershare.com.hk 之前仍未收到 閣下的回條或表示反 對的回覆， 閣下將被視為已同意收取公司通訊文件網上版本，而本公司將按 2019 年 10 月 8 日之本公司函件內所述之方式，在將來只向 閣下寄發有關公司通訊文件已在本公司 網站發佈的通知書印刷本。
-
By selecting to read the Website Version of the Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to r eceive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
在選擇瀏覽在本公司網站發佈之公司通訊文件網上版本以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊文件印刷本的權利。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名册上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方爲有效。
-
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong s hare registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send such a notice by email to bossini@computershare.com.hk.
上述指示適用於將來寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下發出合理事先書面通知予本公司之香港股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址爲香港灣仔 皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓另作選擇為止。 閣下亦可電郵該通知至 bossini@computershare.com.hk。
-
You are entitled to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar. You may also send such a notice by email to bossini@computershare.com.hk.
閣下有權隨時發出合理事先書面通知予本公司之香港股份過戶登記處，要求更改收取公司通訊文件之語言版本及方式。 閣下亦可電郵該通知至 bossini@computershare.com.hk。
*Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the annual report, the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) t he interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)年報、董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； 及(f)委任代表表格。
閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
香港中央證券登記有限公司
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
香港 Hong Kong