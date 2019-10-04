Bossini International : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19環境、社會及管治報告
Our vision is to be the most preferred
EVERYDAY WEAR BRAND
我們的願景 － 成為顧客首選的
日常服飾品牌
Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company"; stock code on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("stock code"): 592) and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Bossini") is a renowned apparel brand owner, retailer and franchiser in the region.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bossini launched its first retail store in 1987. Over the past three decades, it rapidly established an extensive international operating platform and distribution network that extended to a total of 1,061 stores worldwide. Among these, the Group operated 286 directly managed stores in Hong Kong and Macau, mainland China, Taiwan and Singapore. As for other overseas markets, the Group cooperated with its business partners to establish a total of 775 export franchised stores in 27 countries, spanning from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe to as far as Central America.
Internationally renowned for its comfortable, easy to mix-and-match, colourful and energetic style, Bossini offers, casual wear apparel products including men's, ladies' and kids' wear, which are designed to fit a wide range of customer needs.
report for the year ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the requirements set out
（「上市規則」）附錄27所載規定，提呈截至二零一九年六月三十日止
in Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on
年度的環境、社會及管治（「環境、社會及管治」）報告。由於香港
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Since Hong Kong and
及 澳門 佔本集 團收 益的最 大部 份，而總 部亦 位於香 港，故本 環
Macau accounts for the largest portion of the Group's revenue and the headquarters is located in
境、社會及管治報告將主要集中本集團於香港及澳門的業務及
Hong Kong, this ESG report would primarily focus on the Group's business and operations in Hong Kong and
營運。已識別為重大環境、社會及管治層面有關的披露已載於
Macau. Disclosures relating to the identified ESG aspects which are considered as material have been included in
本環境、社會及管治報告內。
this ESG report.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is responsible for evaluating and determining
本公司之董事局（「董事局」）負責評估及釐定本集團在環境、社
the ESG risks of the Group, and ensuring that relevant risk management and internal control
會及管治方面的風險，確保已設有相關的風險管理及內部監
systems are in place and operate effectively. The Group is committed to making continuous
控系統，並有效地運作。本集團致力從公司環境保護及
improvements on the aspects of corporate environmental protection and social responsibility
社會責任方面不斷改進，並採取措施監督及實施政策，
and has taken measures to supervise and implement policies to manage ESG issues for the
管理環境、社會及管治的事宜，以促進本集團的可持續
sustainable development of the Group. In particular, the Group aims to reduce greenhouse
發展。尤其本集團致力於減少溫室氣體排放，在其日常
gas emissions, minimise disposal of waste in its ordinary course of business and provide a safe
的業務過程中儘量減少棄置廢物，並為其員工提供一個
environment for its employees. Through meetings and discussions with the ESG working group, various policies
安全的環境。通過與環境、社會及管治工作小組的會議及討論，制定
and guidelines were set to address environmental and social matters. Moreover, key performance indicators
了各種政策及指引來處理環境及社會事宜。此外，工作小組將確定、
will be identified, tracked and closely monitored with an intention to achieve continuous improvement. Work
跟進及密切監測關鍵績效指標，以期達致持續改善。工作進展及關鍵
progresses and results of key performance indicators will be regularly reported to the Board.
績效指標的結果將定期向董事局匯報。
Stakeholder Engagement
持份者參與
To achieve sustainable business development, it is important to maintain effective communication with
為了達致可持續的業務發展，與持份者維持良好的溝通是其中重要的
stakeholders. Our major stakeholders in our business include customers, staff, investors, government and
一環。在我們的業務中，主要的持份者包括顧客、員工、投資者、政
regulatory authorities, suppliers and community partners. We have established a mechanism for cooperation and
府及監管機構、供應商及社區夥伴。我們已透過各種渠道與持份者建
communication with stakeholders through various channels and believe that their opinions are beneficial to the
立合作及溝通的機制，並深信他們的意見對集團的業務發展有莫大裨
Group's business development.
益。
Materiality Assessment
We have conducted an internal review and identified the main concerns of the internal and external stakeholders in environmental and social aspects, based on the Stock Exchange ESG Reporting Guide, that have material effects on our stakeholders' and the Group's sustainable development.
CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT
關顧環境
The Group supports environmental protection and is committed to using resources wisely and efficiently and
本集團支持環境保護，致力於善用及有效地使用資源，在我們的營運
reducing waste generation within our operations. We have progressively implemented different resource-saving
中減少產生廢物。我們一直逐步實施不同節約資源措施，以針對節約
measures to address the saving of energy, water, paper and other office supplies. The Group has placed enhanced
能源、水、紙張及其他辦公室用品。本集團致力管理營運對環境帶來
efforts on managing the potential impact of our operations on the environment. Greenhouse gas emissions are
的潛在影響。溫室氣體排放為全球暖化的主要成因，本集團主要在香
the major causes of global warming. The Group principally engages in retail operations in Hong Kong and Macau
港及澳門從事零售業務，而其溫室氣體排放主要來自二氧化碳（「二氧
and its greenhouse gas emissions are mainly constituted by emissions of carbon dioxide ("CO2").
化碳」）排放。
During the year under review, the Group was not aware any non-compliance relating to environmental laws and
回顧年內，本集團並無獲悉其香港及澳門零售業務違反相關環保條例。
regulations in its Hong Kong and Macau retail operations. In addition, no significant water and hazardous wastes
此外，亦無發現重大排水及有害廢物排放。
discharges were noted.
Energy Consumption
We are committed to making the best use of energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Given the Group's extensive retail network in Hong Kong and Macau, saving electricity will help reduce CO2 emissions. Currently, all our shops in Hong Kong and Macau which are using energy-saving LED lights, contributing to the reduction of electricity use and CO2 emissions. In addition, the "en-trak" energy system has been installed in our Hong Kong headquarters to facilitate the control of energy consumption and to enhance energy efficiency and productivity by leveraging real-time data recorded in the workplace. The Group encourages employees to set the office's air conditioner thermostat at 25°C. We have also produced short video clips and placed sticker reminders around the office to encourage employees to "turn off the lights when not in use", "print in black and white", "use double- sided printing" and "reduce the use of tissue paper".
The main theme of "Earth Hour 2019" is "Reduce, Rethink, Change the Way We Live". All our stores in Hong Kong participated again in the event to switch off unnecessary lighting for an hour, and pledge to treasuring the world's natural resources, adopting sustainable consumption pattern, reducing waste particularly single-use plastics, as well as promoting and using renewable energy wherever possible.
CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT
關顧環境
Reduce Paper Usage
The Group is proactively reducing its usage of papers. We have formulated a paper-saving policy to minimise the use of paper. We encourage reusing papers for printing and double-sided printing is set as default mode of all network printers. Separate recycling bins are set up to collect used papers, cardboard boxes and packing materials for reuse or recycle. Internal memorandum and reports are circulated in e-format.
Packaging
It is inevitable to use plastic bags as shopping bags or wrapping material for consumer products. Since the implementation of Environmental Levy Scheme on plastic shopping bags in Hong Kong, the Group has reduced its procurement of plastic bags.
Waste Management
We pledge to produce as little waste as possible. We have set up administrative measures to govern the use of office and computer supplies to minimise wastage. Toner cartridges and other wastes are collected separately for recycling in order to reduce the environmental impact from disposal.
This year, the Company and the employees have participated in Caritas' Computer Donor Program. Our IT Department is taking the lead to collect used computers and electronic accessories from our office and employees, and through Caritas Computer work shop to support the deprived families in bridging the digital divide.
Business Trips
Business trips to participate in exhibitions and to visit manufacturers and material suppliers at various cities are unavoidable. It is the Group's policy for all staff to take the economy class for business trips.
Paperless Stocktaking System
We fully implemented the paperless stock taking system, the progress of which was smooth and the results were significant. It substantially reduced paper usage, facilitating energy saving and waste reduction as well as optimising the management process. Our staff are able to perform inventory taking more efficiently, creating more services and added-values to the corporation.
Following the great support we received from our employees last year, our Hong Kong headquarters once again
繼上一年度回收利是封活動獲得員工大力支持，香港總部再次於農曆
placed a recycling box at the reception area to collect red packets during the period of Chinese New Year.
新年期間於辦公室接待處放置利是封回收箱，今年收集超過400個可
This year, more than 400 reusable red packets were collected. Part of the red packets were sent to "Green
循環再用利是封，部份交予「綠領行動」，餘下的會於下一個農曆新年
Collar Action", while the remaining will be distributed to our staff before the next Chinese New Year. This is to
前派發給同事使用，藉此鼓勵大家重用利是封，減少節日浪費。
encourage everyone to reuse and to reduce festive wastage.
Environment and Natural Resources
環境 及 天然 資源
The nature of the Group's business operations does not result in any significant pollution or destruction of the
本集團之業務營運性質，並不會對環境及自然資源造成任何重大污染
environment and natural resources. The most material environmental impact is from the use of electricity, vehicles
或破壞。對環境影響較大的主要來自使用電、汽車及其他辦公室用品。
and other office supplies. Relevant principles and polices have been disclosed above.
相關原則及政策已於上文披露。
The following table summarises the Group's environmental performance (Note 1):
下表總結本集團的環境表現（附註1）：
2018/19
2017/18
1. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions (Note 2) 溫室氣體排放（附註2）
Scope 1
- Direct emissions and removals 範圍1 - 直接排放及減除（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）（Note 3 附註3）
21
24
Scope 2
- Energy indirect emissions 範圍2 - 能源間接排放（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）（Note 4 附註4）
3,249
4,156
Scope 3
- Other indirect emissions 範圍3 - 其他間接排放（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）（Note 5 附註5）
97
102
Total GHG emissions (direct and indirect) 溫室氣體排放（直接及間接）（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）
3,367
4,282
Total GHG emissions intensity 溫室氣體排放總量強度（tCO2e/HK$ million of revenue 噸二氧化碳當量╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
3.20
3.28
CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT
關顧環境
2018/19 2017/18
2. Non-hazardous waste 無害廢棄物
Total non-hazardous waste produced 所產生無害廢棄物總量（tonnes 公噸）（Note 6 附註6）
1,441
1,711
Total non-hazardous waste produced intensity 所產生無害廢棄物總量強度
（tonnes/HK$ million of revenue公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
1.37
1.31
3.
Energy consumption 能源耗量
Direct energy consumption 直接能源耗量
- Fuel consumption 燃油消耗量（litres 公升）
7,899
8,926
- Fuel consumption intensity 燃油消耗量強度（litres/HK$ million of revenue 公升╱港幣百萬元收入）
7.51
6.85
Indirect energy consumption 間接能源耗量
- Electricity consumption 電力消耗（MWh 兆瓦時）
4,808
5,260
- Electricity consumption intensity 電力消耗強度
（MWh/HK$ million of revenue 兆瓦時╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
4,57
4.03
4.
Water consumption 耗水量
Total water consumption 總耗水量（m3立方米）（Note 8 附註8）
7,594
9,341
Total water consumption intensity 總耗水量強度
（m3/HK$ million of revenue 立方米╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
7.22
7.16
5. Packaging materials consumption 包裝物料消耗量
Price tag 價格標籤（tonnes 公噸）
12
15
Plastic packaging bag 塑料包裝袋（tonnes 公噸）
995
1,080
Carton box 紙箱（tonnes 公噸）
294
461
Copy Paper 拷貝紙（tonnes 公噸）
100
109
Total packaging material used 包裝物料總量（tonnes 公噸）
1,401
1,665
Intensity of packaging material used 包裝物料強度
（tonnes/HK$ million of revenue 公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
1.33
1.28
6. Shopping bag consumption 購物袋消耗量
Total shopping bag used 購物袋總量（tonnes 公噸）
33
40
Intensity of shopping bag used 購物袋強度（tonnes/HK$ million of revenue 公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
0.03
0.03
7.
Paper Consumption 紙張消耗量
Total paper 紙張總量（tonnes 公噸）
7
6
Intensity of paper used 紙張強度（tonnes/HK$ million of revenue 公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7）
0.007
0.005
CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT
關顧環境
Notes:
附註：
1.
Unless otherwise specified, the environmental data covers our Hong Kong and Macau operations comprising the
1.
除另有指明外，環境數據涵蓋本集團香港及澳門業務，包括百貨店、零售
department stores, retail shops, warehouses and offices.
店鋪、倉庫及辦公室。
2.
Greenhouse gas emissions data is presented in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) and the calculation
2.
溫室氣體排放數據以噸二氧化碳當量（噸二氧化碳當量）表達，計算方法
methodology is based on (i) the "Guidelines to Account for and Report on Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removals
是根據(i)機電工程署及環境保護署刊發的《香港建築物（商業、住宅或公共
for Buildings (Commercial, Residential or Institutional Purposes) in Hong Kong" issued by Electrical and Mechanical
用途）的溫室氣體排放及減除的核算和報告指引》計算及(ii)香港電燈有限
Services Department and Environmental Protection Department; and (ii) the sustainability reports of the Hong Kong
公司，中華電力有限公司及澳門電力有限公司的年度報告。
Electric Company Limited, the China Light and Power Company Ltd, the Companhia de Electricidade de Macau.
3.
Scope 1 refers to direct GHG emission such as fuel consumption by a delivery truck (excluding the vehicle fleets of
3.
範圍1所指之直接溫室氣體排放，如貨車之燃油消耗（不包括我們承包商
our contractors).
的車隊）。
4.
Scope 2 refers to indirect GHG emission such as consumption of electricity (excluding electricity consumed in some
4.
範圍2所指之間接溫室氣體排放，如電力消耗（不包括部份在百貨公司和
retail outlets in department stores and/or shopping malls where electricity is not separately charged).
╱或商場內的零售點，其電費並非單獨收取）。
5.
Scope 3 refers to indirect GHG emission such as consumption of paper, water usage and business air travel.
5.
範圍3所指之間接溫室氣體排放，如用紙、用水及員工乘搭飛機海外公幹。
6.
Non-hazardous waste produced mainly included paper, shopping bags and packaging material.
6.
所產生無害廢棄物主要包括紙張、購物袋及包裝物料。
7.
The Group's revenue from Hong Kong and Macau operations was used as the denominator to calculate intensity for
7.
本集團於香港及澳門業務之收入用作分母計算每一指標之密度。本集團
each indicator. The Group's revenue from Hong Kong and Macau operations for the years ended 30 June 2019 and
於截至二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年六月三十日止年度於香港及
30 June 2018 was HK$1,052 million and HK$1,304 million respectively.
澳門業務收入分別為港幣十億五仟二百萬元及港幣十三億零四百萬元。
8.
Sourcing water that is fit for purpose and water efficiency initiatives are not considered to be material issues in the
8.
求取適用水源及提升用水效益計劃並非本集團運作上之重大問題。
Group's operations.
9.
In view of our business nature, we are not aware of any significant generation of hazardous waste.
9.
鑑於業務性質，我們沒有察覺產生任何重要的有害廢棄物。
10.
Some retail stores operate in shopping malls and/or department stores where water supply and discharge
10.
一些零售點在百貨公司和╱或商場經營，該處的用水供應及排放由大廈
are controlled by the building management so the retrieval of the relevant data is not feasible.
管理處控制，故未能收集有關資料。
CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES
關注企業行為
Employment and Labour Practices
The Group recognises that human resources are its valuable asset and takes measures to provide a safe and congenial working environment for its staff. The Group also encourages career development and training, and promotes a healthy living style with work-life balance.
Safe Working Environment
Providing a safe working environment for our employees is our priority. Apart from seminars to warehouse staff to raise their awareness of occupational safety, we also provide them with proper tools such as ladders and trolleys for safe operations. Notices are posted at the workplaces to remind both shop and warehouse staff of safety hazards. Retail managers and shop supervisors regularly carried out spot checks to ensure the execution of safety requirements.
In addition, the Group strictly prohibits child and forced labour. We effectively monitor our recruitment process to ensure due compliance. During the year under review, there were no significant non-compliance cases of the Group in Hong Kong and Macau in relation to applicable laws and regulations on employment, health and safety as well as labour standards.
CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES
關注企業行為
Supply Chain Management and Product Responsibility
As a responsible member of the society and to ensure product safety and service quality, the Group maintains a procurement policy to ensure that all goods and services are procured in an honest, competitive, fair and transparent manner in order to deliver the best value for money. We are committed to providing our customers with products of the best qualities and ensuring that our suppliers' production process meet the local environmental standards. All our apparels are required to meet product safety standards, including but not limited to GB 18401-2010 National General Safety Technical Code For Textile Products, before being sold to customers. We also provide an easily accessible and responsive customer services hotline and email, and clearly state our product exchange policy on the back of each sales receipt.
We expect all our suppliers and contractors to respect our core values and beliefs in business ethics and normal practices. The Group performs regular site visits and annual reviews to ensure that they abide by our requirements, meaning that no toxic material is used to ensure product safety; no child and forced labour is employed; no workplace is unsafe for workers; no toxic waste is inappropriately disposed of; and no toxic gas is illegally emitted. Suppliers and contractors are clearly informed that any violation of these requirements may result in cancellation of orders.
There were no major non-compliance cases of the Group in Hong Kong and Macau in relation to applicable laws and regulations on product responsibility during the year under review.
CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES
關注企業行為
Anti-corruption
Free and fair competition is not only the basis of all commercial activities but also a core value of Hong Kong. We always stress the importance of integrity and honesty as we conduct our business and adopt a business philosophy of integrity and fairness. We expect our staff to report and decline any monetary offers, gift and favours from suppliers. It is therefore of utmost importance to nurture our employees with a strong sense of integrity and ethics. The Group is strictly in compliance with its policies and practices in relation to connected transactions, conflict of interests and business ethics.
During the year under review, the Group was not aware of any significant non-compliance cases in its Hong Kong and Macau operations in relation to applicable laws and regulations on bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering.
In addition to upholding the standard of integrity and ethical conduct, a designated email address directed to the Chief Executive Officer is open to all staff in filing reports or complaints when necessary, as a means of strengthening the governance of the Group. This channel is established for the reporting of not only suspected corruptions, but also any non-compliances, abuses or malpractices.
The Group has earned trust from its customers through providing dedicated customer services.
本集團透過提供其專門的顧客服務，贏得顧客的信任。
During the year under review, 139 (2018: 174) complaints were received in respect of quality of goods or services.
回顧年內，本集團接獲139宗（二零一八年：174宗）有關產品或服務質
The Group made every effort to promptly and fairly investigate and resolve all disputes and complaints lodged by
素的投訴。本集團根據清晰的書面內部程序，力求迅速及公平地調查
the customers, according to clearly written internal procedures. We strive to minimise the number of customer
及解決所有糾紛及顧客所提出的投訴。我們承諾會努力減少顧客投訴
complaints. We have received suggestions from many customers through the hotline or email. During the year
次數。許多顧客透過熱線電話或電郵提出建議。回顧年內，本集團就
under review, the Group received 369 (2018: 333) appreciations regarding our services. We took their sincere
我們的服務接獲369宗（二零一八年：333宗）嘉許，我們採納彼等誠摯
advices and improved our training contents accordingly. We treasure every comment from our customers and
的建議，相應地改進培訓內容。我們珍惜顧客的每一個意見，並不時
review our customer service training from time to time with a view to improving our frontline services.
檢討客戶服務培訓以改進前線服務。
CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES
關注企業行為
Data Privacy Policy
資料私隱政策
The Group places utmost importance on protecting the privacy of its customers in the collection, processing and use of their personal data. The Group adheres to the applicable data protection regulations and ensures that appropriate technical measures are in place to protect personal data against unauthorised use or access. The Group also ensures that customers' personal data is securely kept and processed, and is used only for the purposes for which the data is collected.
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
To create and sustain a great workplace in Bossini, we set out different employment policies for our employees.
為建立及維持堡獅龍的良好工作環境，我們為僱員訂立各項僱傭政策。
All employees are treated equally and encouraged to provide their feedback to the Company. We promote a fair
全體僱員一視同仁，並獲鼓勵向公司提出意見，我們為員工提供平等
opportunity for staff career development.
的發展機會。
Recruitment and Promotion
僱用及擢升
We are committed to provide an equal opportunity in recruitment and assess all potential candidates based on
我們在招聘時致力提供平等機會，並按求職人士的知識、技能及資歷
their knowledge, skills and qualifications in order to ensure that the right caliber staff are recruited.
進行評估，確保合適人選獲聘。
The promotion review process is established to select employees for recognizing their good work performance
已設有升職審核程序，藉此嘉許工作表現優秀的員工，審核程序必須
and achievements. The review process must be fair and objective.
公正客觀。
Remuneration
Bossini offers a competitive remuneration package to attract and retain talents, including base salary, performance-based bonus and stock options. This is determined based on the job responsibilities and scope of different levels of position.
The normal office hours are between 9:00 or 10:00 and 18:00 or 19:00, Monday to Friday inclusive. This flexible
正常工作時間為星期一至星期五上午九時正或上午十時正至下午六時
work arrangement allows our employees to enjoy a healthy work-life balance and manage their work and
正或下午七時正。此彈性工作安排使僱員能平衡工作與家庭生活，並
personal responsibilities effectively.
且能有效地兼顧兩方面。
Anti-discrimination
We create a family-friendly and diversity in our work environment, ensuring that our employees are free from discrimination and harassments. We are committed to promoting a positive and optimistic life attitude "be happy" in our workplace.
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
Benefits and Welfare
優惠及福利
Our employees enjoy a wide range of benefits such as medical and life insurances, provident fund, education
我們的僱員可享不同福利，包括醫療及人壽保險、公積金、教育津貼
subsidy scheme and staff discount.
計劃及員工折扣等。
Caring our Employees
關愛員工
We definitely care about our employees' feelings and wellness because we believe that caring, trustworthy and
我們關心僱員的感受及健康，因為我們相信關愛、信任及僱員健康對
employee's wellness are very important to the Company.
本公司非常重要。
'wecare' Program
「wecare」計劃
Employees are encouraged to give their feedback through a 'wecare' program. The Chief Executive Officer
我們鼓勵僱員透過「wecare」計劃提出意見，行政總裁重視並且聆聽員
treasures and listens to employees' feedback.
工意見。
We also provide various health and wellness initiatives to our employees, such as Caring Room, Fitness Centre
我們亦推行各項關愛員工的措施，包括設立關愛室、提供健身中心服
Services and "Healthy Friday" activity, etc.
務及舉行「健康星期五」活動等。
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
People are Bossini's most important asset and source of competitive advantage. Our success depends on the strength of our talents and teamwork across different functions. Enhancing employees' sense of belonging, enhancing employees' competencies and building effective teams are our key strategies for continuous business growth. The Group's efforts and commitment in human capital development are well recognised, as exemplified by the award of the "Manpower Developers 1st" by the Employees Retraining Board for nine consecutive years.
The Group conduct the "Happy Employee Survey" in alternative years. Through the collection of employee's
集團每兩年進行一次「快樂員工調查」。透過收集員工的想法和意見，
thoughts and opinions, we have a clear understanding of our employees to ensure a better career planning for
讓我們對員工有更清晰的了解，有助為他們有更好的工作規劃。
them.
Live the 7 Habits
A strong corporate culture is one of the key success factors of an organisation. We believe employees and the Group are bound by a commitment to serve each other's interests in the best way possible. Since 2004, we have adopted the certified programme "Seven Habits for Highly Effective People" for employees at all levels to cultivate
proactive and ever-improving culture. Moreover, we organise the "Bossinian Day" for our newly-joined office employees to enhance mutual understanding among colleagues of different departments and build effective working relationship in a short period of time.
Work with Passion
"Love our Brand • Love our Products" Activity: We aim to empower our employees with a voice in the design of our products. To do so, we encourage employees to not only wear bossini products but also share their opinions on the products they have worn. This year, a "Mickey x Denim Rejean DIY workshop" was held to gather feedback on bossini's denim range. A well-known local rejean denim designer was invited to teach the workshop's participants various skills to "rejean" or reinvent denim. The participants then pitted the skills they just acquired and competed for the "Best Rejean DIY Award". A "Mix-and-Match Award" was also awarded to those whose wore the best Mickey and denim ensemble.
Design Ideas Sharing: We encourage ideas contribution from employees, rather than a top-down instructions. Therefore, we launch idea sharing sessions regularly, inviting all designers to share their marketing research or new ideas, in order to align the design direction.
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
－ 熱愛工作
「Love our Brand • Love our Products」活動：我們鼓勵員工穿著公司 服裝，並積極向公司回饋意見，令員工有參與影响公司產品設計的 機會。今年我們舉辦了「Mickey x Denim Rejean DIY Workshop」， 希望參加者為公司的牛仔褲產品回饋意見。是次活動邀請了本地 著名洗水牛仔褲設計師教授參加者不同的rejean技巧，並角逐「最 佳rejean DIY大獎」。除此以外，當天亦增設了「Mix and Match大
獎」，鼓勵參加者配襯米奇上衣參與活動。
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
3. We Celebrate Together: The success of the Company relies on the contribution of every employee. The "2019
3. 與員工分享成果： 公司的成功實有賴每一位同事的付出。本年度
Annual Gathering" was held this year, invited all office, shop and warehouse employees to join this grand
舉行了週年聚會，邀請了辦公室、店舖及貨倉全體員工參與。當晚
event. The "Seniority Award" and different store awards were presented at the dinner to recognize our
頒發了服務年資獎及不同的店舖獎項給過去長期為公司付出努力
employees' various contributions. To add to the festivities, a series of stage performances such as a singing
的同事，同時亦準備了歌唱比賽、時裝表演及抽獎等豐富節目。
contest, fashion show and lucky draw were also arranged. Our employees had an enjoyable night in the unity
參與員工均表示過程非常愉快及能感受到公司上下一心的團結。
of the Company.
Besides, Bossini values recognition- whenever a colleague is promoted, a thoughtfully designed "Thank
此外，公司重視對員工的認同，但凡員工升職，我們都特意設計
You" card and gift will be presented to the promoted staff to appreciate his/her efforts.
心意咭，並送上小禮物以嘉許他們的努力。
Enhancing Staff Competencies:
Bossini believes a vibrant and competent workforce is indispensable in driving business growth. We place great effort on our talents' growth and development. We provide a variety of leadership and professional skills training through the "Bossini Academy" (堡獅龍學院), with the aim to well-equip our employees for the challenges ahead.
Through the "Bossini Academy", we provide over twenty different classroom training for our office, warehouse
我們透過「堡獅龍學院」這個學習平台，為辦公室、貨倉及店舖員工提
and shop employees, to equip them with various skills required at work.
供共二十多個不同的實體課程，以裝備自己各種工作所需的技能。
E-learningPlatform
To fulfil the learning needs of the new generation, we have been actively promoting the E-learning platform since 2016. At the time we designed a series of fundamental e-learning courses for frontline employees, and together with our newly compiled classroom training, we expected them to consolidate their learning through integrating knowledge with work practices.
Optimising the E-learning Platform: we continuously optimize our E-learning platform. For instance, a "Real-time Tracking System" has been implemented so that store managers can monitor and follow up employee learning progress online. In addition, a scoreboard has been designed to encourage more part- time and newly-joined employees to learn through this platform. By encouraging the employees active use of the platform in the past few years, we are able to collect valuable data on our shop employee's learning preference through the e-learning platform, which will play a vital role in the design of future curriculums.
Supporting our Overseas Market: besides Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Singapore, we also established an E-learning platform for overseas customers, and extended six new foundation e-learning courses to overseas business partners this year to improve their retail skills.
Mobile Learning: to facilitate digital learning, we are committed to "Mobile Learning" and have designed more than ten mobile learning short courses this year for shop employees to update their knowledge anytime, anywhere.
Field Observation and Follow-up: we conducted on-site teaching and demonstrations to ensure the frontline employees can apply what they have learned, while enriching their experience by learning from one and other. This initiative has further enhanced their customer service, product knowledge and selling skills.
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
Nurture Engaging Leaders
As a people-oriented company, we believe that employees are our most valuable asset and our key to success. Therefore, we devote our efforts to foster a positive work environment and build effective teams.
Office Managers and above
This year, we organised a "Staying FOCUSED" Strategy Meeting for 50 managers from supervisory, middle and top management levels. Dr Robert Wright, a professor from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University was invited to share on strategic thinking tools. Through this meeting, the senior management has effectively formulated our corporate goals and aligned direction to meet the upcoming challenges for the next three years ahead.
Under the theme of "Staying FOCUSED", a teambuilding for the senior management was also conducted. Through this activity, they gained a deeper understanding about themselves and their working partners, which further enhanced mutual trust and team cohesiveness.
Shop In-charge
We regularly hold knowledge sharing meetings for the shop in-charge. This year our theme was 3C-Curiosity, Connect & Co-create and we expect shop employee to be curious, connect to the environment and people and
create success together. Through various case studies, data analysis, group discussions and on-sitefollow-up, their management and motivation skills have been enhanced.
Building Effective Teams
We promote team collaboration and breakthroughs through innovative team activities. A variety of innovative and tailor-made team activities were held for the office staff and employees of new stores this year to promote effective teamwork and create synergy within and across teams. In addition, a team activity "Team Transformation" was organised for our shop in-charges. They were encouraged to breakthrough from their fixed mindsets, and adopt a growth mindset, and strive to uplift the customer service and business. In addition, follow-up actions, including regular tracking of the shop in-charge's performance, were conducted to ensure the knowledge acquired have been put into practice at work.
The Group considers employee as a valuable asset and an important driver in promoting business development. Therefore, except providing training and development opportunities, the Group also look after employee's well-being. We regularly review our employee benefits system in hope of providing the employees with high quality work lives, and organise various activities such that they can achieve work-life balance.
"Shop Safety Guideline" was newly added to the induction course of the new
二零一八年十一月
新 增「店 舖 安 全 指 引」至 新 入 職 同 事 的
recruits
迎新課程內
December 2018
Launched the "Office Colleagues to Work Part-time at Shops as Customer Service
二零一八年十二月
推出「寫字樓同事兼任店舖兼職顧客服
Associate Plan"
務員計劃」
February 2019
Launched the "Overtime and Work Hours Compensation policy" (Applicable to
二零一九年二月
推出「加班補鐘制度」（適用於助理店舖
Assistant shop Manager or above)
經理或以上職級同事）
Employee Activities
A happy company culture advocates positive-thinking and optimistic attitudes. "Happy Staff Club" was formed to organise a variety of activities for our employees to promote a healthy work-life, strengthen team spirit and enhance cohesiveness among employees.
CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
關愛員工
Festive Celebration
To celebrate the joyous festivals, activities including distribution of fruits at Mid-Autumn Festival, Easter market fair, and Christmas party with family members have been organised, enabling the employees and their families to celebrate festivals together.
"Work-lifeBalance Week"
We actively encourage the employees to maintain a balance between work and living. The "Work-life Balance Week" is scheduled every year, and events such as "Veggie Monday" (free vegetarian lunch was provided), "Hang in there" herbal tea time, yoga classes and badminton classes have been organised this year.
Interest Groups
Events such as bossini Runners training day and cup cake DIY workshop have been organised.
Fit at Work
Hotel fitness memberships are provided for our employees and Friday is designated as "Healthy Friday", where employees can enjoy gym room facilities during working hours. Employees are also sponsored to participate in the annual Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.
Fit at Work
提供酒店健身會籍，並將星期五定為「Healthy Friday」，員工可以 於工作時間享用酒店的健身設備。本集團每年亦會贊助員工參與 渣打香港馬拉松。
CARING ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY
關懷社會
Corporate Social Responsibility
企業社會責任
As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, the Group has been playing an active role to requite the society
本集團作為關懷社會及具責任感的企業公民，多年來積極參與不同的
by undertaking a variety of corporate social responsibility programmes over the past years. The Group has been
企業社會責任計劃，回饋社會，並於過往連續十五年榮獲香港社會服
honoured as a "Caring Company" by Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the last 15 consecutive years.
務聯會頒發「商界展關懷」榮譽。
We were the apparel sponsor of the annual charity golf tournament organised by the Hong Kong Society of
Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention
為香港善導會慈善哥爾夫球賽提供服裝贊助
CARING ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY
關懷社會
During the year under review, the Group organised social events in various core regions to show our support for
回顧年內，本集團的不同核心地區舉辦了回饋社會活動，包括關懷弱
the underprivileged and activities that encourage environmental consciousness.
勢社群以至環保活動：
- In cooperation with "Teach For Hong Kong", Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School, Asbury Methodist
－ 與「良師香港」合作，邀請了三間學校：天水圍循道衛理小學、亞
Primary School and Po Leung Kuk C.W. Chu College were invited to visit our Hong Kong office. To broaden
斯理衛理小學及保良局朱敬文中學到訪香港辦公室。為擴闊孩子
the children's perspectives, three different themes were prepared to give them a taste of the business world
們視野，我們分別設計了3個主題活動，帶領他們探索書本以外的
beyond their textbooks. "MiniShop-Helper" students act as salespersons serving customers in our shop
商業世界。「小店員體驗日」學生們到店內接待顧客，體驗當售貨
to understand the routine of our frontline business. Our Product Development Director shared her story of
員，了解前線工作，亦有產品發展董事分享如何追尋夢想，最終
her pursuit of dreams to become an outstanding designer. "Be a Great Story Teller" our Marketing Team
成為出色的設計師。「bossini市場營銷學堂」由市場部同事，利用
explained about the use of story-telling skills to deliver our products' value to customers through actual case
bossini推廣產品的案例，展示什麼是市場營銷。最後由財務董事
studies. "Finance Guru" Finance Director explained the reason for a company's existence and the concept
於「掌財小達人」講解一間公司存在的目的，賺蝕錢的意思；同學
of profit and loss. Students have a chance to input their creativity to test and suggested ways to increase the
們更發揮創意如何令公司增加收入。
Company's revenue.
- For the third consecutive year, we sponsored the Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention's
－ 連續第三年贊助香港善導會每年一度的慈善哥爾夫球賽。所籌得
annual Charity Golf Tournament. The funds raised in the event will be used to help the disadvantaged
的善款將用來幫助弱勢社群及支援香港有需要的青少年服務，包
groups and support social services for the young people in need in Hong Kong, including personal and family
括 個 人 和 家 庭 輔 導、宿 舍、康 樂、法 院 社 工、職 業 培 訓、就 業 安
counselling, dormitories, recreation, court social workers, vocational training, job placement, mental health
置、精神健康服務、社區教育和義工活動等。
services, community education and volunteer activities, etc.
We also held two events in Mainland China: "Protect the Environment Walkathon" was held in Guangzhou Baiyun Mountain Scenic Area. While our employees walked and collected garbage, a sum was donated to charity in accordance to the number of steps they clocked. "Waste Sorting for a Better Home" was held in Shenzhen Bay Park - employees brisk-walked and cleaned the area at the same time.
This year, our colleagues in Singapore helped "The Food Bank Singapore" in handling food inventory, cleaning the premises and stock taking.
In addition to the above initiatives, we have put forth extensive efforts in delivering pre-employment seminars and sharing interviewing skills in secondary schools and university campuses, provided the students with knowledge about the retail industry and fostered positive values among teenagers. We received positive responses from both students and teachers.
We believe that corporate social responsibility is an ongoing commitment. With full support of the management, we will continue to put forth our best effort in helping people and work hand in hand with our staff to contribute to the community we love.
