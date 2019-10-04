Bossini International : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 0 10/04/2019 | 11:12am BST Send by mail :

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 Our vision is to be the most preferred EVERYDAY WEAR BRAND 我們的願景 － 成為顧客首選的 日常服飾品牌 Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company"; stock code on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("stock code"): 592) and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Bossini") is a renowned apparel brand owner, retailer and franchiser in the region. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bossini launched its first retail store in 1987. Over the past three decades, it rapidly established an extensive international operating platform and distribution network that extended to a total of 1,061 stores worldwide. Among these, the Group operated 286 directly managed stores in Hong Kong and Macau, mainland China, Taiwan and Singapore. As for other overseas markets, the Group cooperated with its business partners to establish a total of 775 export franchised stores in 27 countries, spanning from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe to as far as Central America. Internationally renowned for its comfortable, easy to mix-and-match, colourful and energetic style, Bossini offers, casual wear apparel products including men's, ladies' and kids' wear, which are designed to fit a wide range of customer needs. 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司（「本公司」；香港聯合交易所有限公司之股份代號（「股份代號」）：592）及其附屬公司（「本集團」或「堡 獅龍」）是區內馳名的服裝品牌擁有人、零售商和特許經營商。 堡獅龍總部設於香港，自一九八七年開設首間零售店舖以來，經過三十年的迅速發展，已建立了一個龐大的國際營運平台及 分銷網絡。本集團全球共設有1,061間店舖，其中286間位於香港及澳門、中國大陸、台灣及新加坡的零售店舖由本集團直接 管理。海外市場方面，本集團與商業夥伴結盟，設有775間出口特許經營店舖，分佈於東南亞、中東、歐洲及遠至中美洲等27 個國家。 堡獅龍供應的休閒服產品包括男士、女士及兒童系列，所有產品設計緊貼不同顧客需要，並因其舒適、易於配襯、色彩豐富 又充滿活力而享譽各地市場。 CONTENTS 目錄 Company Background 公司背景 About this Report 4 關於本報告 Caring about Our Environment 5 關顧環境 Caring about Our Business Practices 10 關注企業行為 Caring for Our Employees 14 關愛員工 Caring about Our Community 23 關懷社會 Key Achievements 26 主要獎項 CORPORATE CULTURE 企業文化 In developing an unique corporate culture, the Group 為建立堡獅龍獨特之企業文化，本集團於二零零二年 launched "the bossini way" in mid 2002 to share with all 中推出「堡獅龍之道」，與員工分享公司願景、使命及 staff its vision, mission and core values, cultivating proactive 核心價值，藉以培養員工積極正面的工作態度。自二 and positive working attitudes. Bossini has been providing 零零四年五月起，堡獅龍為員工提供「高效能人士的 "Seven Habits for Highly Effective People®" training for 七個習慣®」的培訓。 employees since May 2004. We believe a corporate culture embracing "the bossini way" 我們深信以「堡獅龍之道」及「七個習慣®」為主導的企 together with "7 Habits®" would align the vision and thus 業文化，可配合集團願景，邁向共同目標。 the direction of the Group as a whole. 2 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CORPORATE CULTURE 企業文化 "the bossini way" 「 堡 獅 龍 之 道 」 Vision 願景 To be the most preferred everyday wear brand 成為顧客首選的日常服飾品牌 Mission 使命 To create appealing, competitive and quality everyday wear for happy living 為快樂生活創造具吸引力、 出眾和優質的日常服飾 Core Values 核心價值 1. Customer Oriented 以客為本 4. Work with Passion 2. Innovate to Excel 熱愛工作 創新求進 5. Live the 7 Habits 3. Execute for Success 活出七習 執行以達 Habits® 「七個習慣 ® 」 Be Proactive ® 主動積極 ® Begin with the End in Mind ® 以終為始 ® Put First Things First ® 要事第一 ® Think Win Win ® 雙贏思維 ® Seek First to Understand, then to be Understood ® 知彼解己 ® Synergize ® 統合綜效 ® Sharpen the Saw ® 不斷更新 ® BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 3

主動積極 ® Begin with the End in Mind ®

以終為始 ® Put First Things First ®

要事第一 ® Think Win Win ®

雙贏思維 ® Seek First to Understand, then to be Understood ®

知彼解己 ® Synergize ®

統合綜效 ® Sharpen the Saw ®

不斷更新 ® BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 3 ABOUT THIS REPORT 關於本報告 Reporting framework and scope 報告框架及範圍 The Group hereby presents the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") 本 集 團 謹 此 根 據 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「聯 交 所」）證 券 上 市 規 則 report for the year ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the requirements set out （「上市規則」）附錄27所載規定，提呈截至二零一九年六月三十日止 in Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on 年度的環境、社會及管治（「環境、社會及管治」）報告。由於香港 the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Since Hong Kong and 及 澳門 佔本集 團收 益的最 大部 份，而總 部亦 位於香 港，故本 環 Macau accounts for the largest portion of the Group's revenue and the headquarters is located in 境、社會及管治報告將主要集中本集團於香港及澳門的業務及 Hong Kong, this ESG report would primarily focus on the Group's business and operations in Hong Kong and 營運。已識別為重大環境、社會及管治層面有關的披露已載於 Macau. Disclosures relating to the identified ESG aspects which are considered as material have been included in 本環境、社會及管治報告內。 this ESG report. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is responsible for evaluating and determining 本公司之董事局（「董事局」）負責評估及釐定本集團在環境、社 the ESG risks of the Group, and ensuring that relevant risk management and internal control 會及管治方面的風險，確保已設有相關的風險管理及內部監 systems are in place and operate effectively. The Group is committed to making continuous 控系統，並有效地運作。本集團致力從公司環境保護及 improvements on the aspects of corporate environmental protection and social responsibility 社會責任方面不斷改進，並採取措施監督及實施政策， and has taken measures to supervise and implement policies to manage ESG issues for the 管理環境、社會及管治的事宜，以促進本集團的可持續 sustainable development of the Group. In particular, the Group aims to reduce greenhouse 發展。尤其本集團致力於減少溫室氣體排放，在其日常 gas emissions, minimise disposal of waste in its ordinary course of business and provide a safe 的業務過程中儘量減少棄置廢物，並為其員工提供一個 environment for its employees. Through meetings and discussions with the ESG working group, various policies 安全的環境。通過與環境、社會及管治工作小組的會議及討論，制定 and guidelines were set to address environmental and social matters. Moreover, key performance indicators 了各種政策及指引來處理環境及社會事宜。此外，工作小組將確定、 will be identified, tracked and closely monitored with an intention to achieve continuous improvement. Work 跟進及密切監測關鍵績效指標，以期達致持續改善。工作進展及關鍵 progresses and results of key performance indicators will be regularly reported to the Board. 績效指標的結果將定期向董事局匯報。 Stakeholder Engagement 持份者參與 To achieve sustainable business development, it is important to maintain effective communication with 為了達致可持續的業務發展，與持份者維持良好的溝通是其中重要的 stakeholders. Our major stakeholders in our business include customers, staff, investors, government and 一環。在我們的業務中，主要的持份者包括顧客、員工、投資者、政 regulatory authorities, suppliers and community partners. We have established a mechanism for cooperation and 府及監管機構、供應商及社區夥伴。我們已透過各種渠道與持份者建 communication with stakeholders through various channels and believe that their opinions are beneficial to the 立合作及溝通的機制，並深信他們的意見對集團的業務發展有莫大裨 Group's business development. 益。 Materiality Assessment We have conducted an internal review and identified the main concerns of the internal and external stakeholders in environmental and social aspects, based on the Stock Exchange ESG Reporting Guide, that have material effects on our stakeholders' and the Group's sustainable development. 重要性評估 我們已根據聯交所環境、社會及管治報告指引，對我們的持份者及本 集團的持續發展有重要影響的環境及社會方面，進行內部檢討及識別 內部及外部持份者之主要關注事項。 4 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT 關顧環境 The Group supports environmental protection and is committed to using resources wisely and efficiently and 本集團支持環境保護，致力於善用及有效地使用資源，在我們的營運 reducing waste generation within our operations. We have progressively implemented different resource-saving 中減少產生廢物。我們一直逐步實施不同節約資源措施，以針對節約 measures to address the saving of energy, water, paper and other office supplies. The Group has placed enhanced 能源、水、紙張及其他辦公室用品。本集團致力管理營運對環境帶來 efforts on managing the potential impact of our operations on the environment. Greenhouse gas emissions are 的潛在影響。溫室氣體排放為全球暖化的主要成因，本集團主要在香 the major causes of global warming. The Group principally engages in retail operations in Hong Kong and Macau 港及澳門從事零售業務，而其溫室氣體排放主要來自二氧化碳（「二氧 and its greenhouse gas emissions are mainly constituted by emissions of carbon dioxide ("CO2"). 化碳」）排放。 During the year under review, the Group was not aware any non-compliance relating to environmental laws and 回顧年內，本集團並無獲悉其香港及澳門零售業務違反相關環保條例。 regulations in its Hong Kong and Macau retail operations. In addition, no significant water and hazardous wastes 此外，亦無發現重大排水及有害廢物排放。 discharges were noted. Energy Consumption We are committed to making the best use of energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Given the Group's extensive retail network in Hong Kong and Macau, saving electricity will help reduce CO2 emissions. Currently, all our shops in Hong Kong and Macau which are using energy-saving LED lights, contributing to the reduction of electricity use and CO2 emissions. In addition, the "en-trak" energy system has been installed in our Hong Kong headquarters to facilitate the control of energy consumption and to enhance energy efficiency and productivity by leveraging real-time data recorded in the workplace. The Group encourages employees to set the office's air conditioner thermostat at 25°C. We have also produced short video clips and placed sticker reminders around the office to encourage employees to "turn off the lights when not in use", "print in black and white", "use double- sided printing" and "reduce the use of tissue paper". The main theme of "Earth Hour 2019" is "Reduce, Rethink, Change the Way We Live". All our stores in Hong Kong participated again in the event to switch off unnecessary lighting for an hour, and pledge to treasuring the world's natural resources, adopting sustainable consumption pattern, reducing waste particularly single-use plastics, as well as promoting and using renewable energy wherever possible. 能源 使 用 我們致力善用能源以減少溫室氣體排放。鑑於本集團在香港及澳門擁 有廣闊零售網絡，節約用電將有助減少二氧化碳排放。現時香港及澳 門地區所有店舖正使用節能LED燈，令電力使用及相關二氧化碳排放 量有所減少。此外香港總部已安裝「en-trak」能源系統，以便控制能源 使用，並透過利用工作場所內錄得的實時數據提高能源效益及產能。 本集團鼓勵僱員保持房間的空調溫度於攝氏二十五度。我們亦制作了 辦公室短片及環保貼紙，在辦公室播放及張貼，以輕鬆形式提醒員工 「隨手關燈」、「黑白打印」、「雙面打印」及「向抹手紙說不」。 2019年「地球一小時」活動主題為「慳啲醒啲改變生活變好世界」。我們 於香港的所有店舖均再次參與，把非必要的燈關掉一小時，並承諾珍 惜自然資源以守護地球的未來、實踐可持續的消費模式、減少浪費， 尤其是即棄塑膠製品，同時盡量使用可再生能源，將這概念推而廣之。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 5 CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT 關顧環境 Reduce Paper Usage The Group is proactively reducing its usage of papers. We have formulated a paper-saving policy to minimise the use of paper. We encourage reusing papers for printing and double-sided printing is set as default mode of all network printers. Separate recycling bins are set up to collect used papers, cardboard boxes and packing materials for reuse or recycle. Internal memorandum and reports are circulated in e-format. Packaging It is inevitable to use plastic bags as shopping bags or wrapping material for consumer products. Since the implementation of Environmental Levy Scheme on plastic shopping bags in Hong Kong, the Group has reduced its procurement of plastic bags. Waste Management We pledge to produce as little waste as possible. We have set up administrative measures to govern the use of office and computer supplies to minimise wastage. Toner cartridges and other wastes are collected separately for recycling in order to reduce the environmental impact from disposal. This year, the Company and the employees have participated in Caritas' Computer Donor Program. Our IT Department is taking the lead to collect used computers and electronic accessories from our office and employees, and through Caritas Computer work shop to support the deprived families in bridging the digital divide. Business Trips Business trips to participate in exhibitions and to visit manufacturers and material suppliers at various cities are unavoidable. It is the Group's policy for all staff to take the economy class for business trips. 減少 使用 紙 張 本集團正在積極減低紙張使用量，我們已制定節約用紙政策，盡量減 低紙張使用量。我們鼓勵使用回收紙張列印，而所有網絡打印機均預 設為雙面打印，並設置專用回收箱收集已使用的紙張、紙箱、包裝物 料以作重複使用或回收。內部備忘錄及報告均以數碼方式發送。 包裝 作為零售商，我們不可避免地使用塑膠袋作為購物袋或商品的包裝材 料。自香港推出塑膠購物袋環保徵費計劃後，本集團已減少採購塑膠 袋。 廢物 管理 我們承諾盡可能減少產生廢物。我們已建立行政措施以監管辦公室及 電腦用品之使用，旨在盡量減少浪費。我們分開收集碳粉盒及其他廢 物來循環再用，以減低棄置物對環境的影響。 今年本公司及員工一起參與「你有無腦?」明愛電腦回收計劃。由資訊 科技部牽頭，回收公司及員工的舊電腦及配件，透過明愛腦工場協助 低收入家庭打破數碼隔膜。 商務 公幹 商 務 公 幹 往 各 個 城 市 參 與 展 覽 及 到 訪 製 造 商 及 材 料 供 應 商 乃 無 可 避 免。本集團政策規定所有員工於商務公幹時乘坐經濟艙。 6 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 Paperless Stocktaking System We fully implemented the paperless stock taking system, the progress of which was smooth and the results were significant. It substantially reduced paper usage, facilitating energy saving and waste reduction as well as optimising the management process. Our staff are able to perform inventory taking more efficiently, creating more services and added-values to the corporation. CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT 關顧環境 無紙 化 盤點 系統 我們已全面使用無紙化盤點系統，過程順利，效果顯著，大大減少紙 張的使用率，有利於節能降耗，優化管理流程。員工更有效率地完成 盤點工作，為企業創造了更多服務和價值。 Recycling Red Packets 回收 利 是封 Following the great support we received from our employees last year, our Hong Kong headquarters once again 繼上一年度回收利是封活動獲得員工大力支持，香港總部再次於農曆 placed a recycling box at the reception area to collect red packets during the period of Chinese New Year. 新年期間於辦公室接待處放置利是封回收箱，今年收集超過400個可 This year, more than 400 reusable red packets were collected. Part of the red packets were sent to "Green 循環再用利是封，部份交予「綠領行動」，餘下的會於下一個農曆新年 Collar Action", while the remaining will be distributed to our staff before the next Chinese New Year. This is to 前派發給同事使用，藉此鼓勵大家重用利是封，減少節日浪費。 encourage everyone to reuse and to reduce festive wastage. Environment and Natural Resources 環境 及 天然 資源 The nature of the Group's business operations does not result in any significant pollution or destruction of the 本集團之業務營運性質，並不會對環境及自然資源造成任何重大污染 environment and natural resources. The most material environmental impact is from the use of electricity, vehicles 或破壞。對環境影響較大的主要來自使用電、汽車及其他辦公室用品。 and other office supplies. Relevant principles and polices have been disclosed above. 相關原則及政策已於上文披露。 The following table summarises the Group's environmental performance (Note 1): 下表總結本集團的環境表現（附註1）： 2018/19 2017/18 1. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions (Note 2) 溫室氣體排放（附註2） Scope 1 - Direct emissions and removals 範圍1 - 直接排放及減除（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）（Note 3 附註3） 21 24 Scope 2 - Energy indirect emissions 範圍2 - 能源間接排放（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）（Note 4 附註4） 3,249 4,156 Scope 3 - Other indirect emissions 範圍3 - 其他間接排放（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量）（Note 5 附註5） 97 102 Total GHG emissions (direct and indirect) 溫室氣體排放（直接及間接）（tCO2e 噸二氧化碳當量） 3,367 4,282 Total GHG emissions intensity 溫室氣體排放總量強度（tCO2e/HK$ million of revenue 噸二氧化碳當量╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 3.20 3.28 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 7 CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT 關顧環境 2018/19 2017/18 2. Non-hazardous waste 無害廢棄物 Total non-hazardous waste produced 所產生無害廢棄物總量（tonnes 公噸）（Note 6 附註6） 1,441 1,711 Total non-hazardous waste produced intensity 所產生無害廢棄物總量強度 （tonnes/HK$ million of revenue公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 1.37 1.31 3. Energy consumption 能源耗量 Direct energy consumption 直接能源耗量 - Fuel consumption 燃油消耗量（litres 公升） 7,899 8,926 - Fuel consumption intensity 燃油消耗量強度（litres/HK$ million of revenue 公升╱港幣百萬元收入） 7.51 6.85 Indirect energy consumption 間接能源耗量 - Electricity consumption 電力消耗（MWh 兆瓦時） 4,808 5,260 - Electricity consumption intensity 電力消耗強度 （MWh/HK$ million of revenue 兆瓦時╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 4,57 4.03 4. Water consumption 耗水量 Total water consumption 總耗水量（m3 立方米）（Note 8 附註8） 7,594 9,341 Total water consumption intensity 總耗水量強度 （m3/HK$ million of revenue 立方米╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 7.22 7.16 5. Packaging materials consumption 包裝物料消耗量 Price tag 價格標籤（tonnes 公噸） 12 15 Plastic packaging bag 塑料包裝袋（tonnes 公噸） 995 1,080 Carton box 紙箱（tonnes 公噸） 294 461 Copy Paper 拷貝紙（tonnes 公噸） 100 109 Total packaging material used 包裝物料總量（tonnes 公噸） 1,401 1,665 Intensity of packaging material used 包裝物料強度 （tonnes/HK$ million of revenue 公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 1.33 1.28 6. Shopping bag consumption 購物袋消耗量 Total shopping bag used 購物袋總量（tonnes 公噸） 33 40 Intensity of shopping bag used 購物袋強度（tonnes/HK$ million of revenue 公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 0.03 0.03 7. Paper Consumption 紙張消耗量 Total paper 紙張總量（tonnes 公噸） 7 6 Intensity of paper used 紙張強度（tonnes/HK$ million of revenue 公噸╱港幣百萬元收入）（Note 7 附註7） 0.007 0.005 8 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CARING ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT 關顧環境 Notes: 附註： 1. Unless otherwise specified, the environmental data covers our Hong Kong and Macau operations comprising the 1. 除另有指明外，環境數據涵蓋本集團香港及澳門業務，包括百貨店、零售 department stores, retail shops, warehouses and offices. 店鋪、倉庫及辦公室。 2. Greenhouse gas emissions data is presented in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) and the calculation 2. 溫室氣體排放數據以噸二氧化碳當量（噸二氧化碳當量）表達，計算方法 methodology is based on (i) the "Guidelines to Account for and Report on Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removals 是根據(i)機電工程署及環境保護署刊發的《香港建築物（商業、住宅或公共 for Buildings (Commercial, Residential or Institutional Purposes) in Hong Kong" issued by Electrical and Mechanical 用途）的溫室氣體排放及減除的核算和報告指引》計算及(ii)香港電燈有限 Services Department and Environmental Protection Department; and (ii) the sustainability reports of the Hong Kong 公司，中華電力有限公司及澳門電力有限公司的年度報告。 Electric Company Limited, the China Light and Power Company Ltd, the Companhia de Electricidade de Macau. 3. Scope 1 refers to direct GHG emission such as fuel consumption by a delivery truck (excluding the vehicle fleets of 3. 範圍1所指之直接溫室氣體排放，如貨車之燃油消耗（不包括我們承包商 our contractors). 的車隊）。 4. Scope 2 refers to indirect GHG emission such as consumption of electricity (excluding electricity consumed in some 4. 範圍2所指之間接溫室氣體排放，如電力消耗（不包括部份在百貨公司和 retail outlets in department stores and/or shopping malls where electricity is not separately charged). ╱或商場內的零售點，其電費並非單獨收取）。 5. Scope 3 refers to indirect GHG emission such as consumption of paper, water usage and business air travel. 5. 範圍3所指之間接溫室氣體排放，如用紙、用水及員工乘搭飛機海外公幹。 6. Non-hazardous waste produced mainly included paper, shopping bags and packaging material. 6. 所產生無害廢棄物主要包括紙張、購物袋及包裝物料。 7. The Group's revenue from Hong Kong and Macau operations was used as the denominator to calculate intensity for 7. 本集團於香港及澳門業務之收入用作分母計算每一指標之密度。本集團 each indicator. The Group's revenue from Hong Kong and Macau operations for the years ended 30 June 2019 and 於截至二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年六月三十日止年度於香港及 30 June 2018 was HK$1,052 million and HK$1,304 million respectively. 澳門業務收入分別為港幣十億五仟二百萬元及港幣十三億零四百萬元。 8. Sourcing water that is fit for purpose and water efficiency initiatives are not considered to be material issues in the 8. 求取適用水源及提升用水效益計劃並非本集團運作上之重大問題。 Group's operations. 9. In view of our business nature, we are not aware of any significant generation of hazardous waste. 9. 鑑於業務性質，我們沒有察覺產生任何重要的有害廢棄物。 10. Some retail stores operate in shopping malls and/or department stores where water supply and discharge 10. 一些零售點在百貨公司和╱或商場經營，該處的用水供應及排放由大廈 are controlled by the building management so the retrieval of the relevant data is not feasible. 管理處控制，故未能收集有關資料。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 9 CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES 關注企業行為 Employment and Labour Practices The Group recognises that human resources are its valuable asset and takes measures to provide a safe and congenial working environment for its staff. The Group also encourages career development and training, and promotes a healthy living style with work-life balance. Safe Working Environment Providing a safe working environment for our employees is our priority. Apart from seminars to warehouse staff to raise their awareness of occupational safety, we also provide them with proper tools such as ladders and trolleys for safe operations. Notices are posted at the workplaces to remind both shop and warehouse staff of safety hazards. Retail managers and shop supervisors regularly carried out spot checks to ensure the execution of safety requirements. 僱傭及勞工常規 本集團確認人力資源為其寶貴資產，並採取措施為其員工提供一個安 全及愉快友善的工作環境。本集團亦鼓勵職業發展及培訓，並提倡健 康的生活方式，促進工作與生活之間的平衡。 安全工作間 為僱員提供安全的工作環境是本集團優先事項。我們除了為貨倉員工 安排研討會以提高員工的職業安全意識外，亦有為員工配備梯子及手 推車等合適工具以保障操作安全，亦已於工作場所張貼告示以提醒店 舖及貨倉員工相關的安全隱患。零售經理及店舖主管亦會定期進行抽 查，以確保安全規定得以落實。 Prohibits Child and Forced Labour In addition, the Group strictly prohibits child and forced labour. We effectively monitor our recruitment process to ensure due compliance. During the year under review, there were no significant non-compliance cases of the Group in Hong Kong and Macau in relation to applicable laws and regulations on employment, health and safety as well as labour standards. 禁止童工及強制勞工 此外，本集團嚴格禁止童工及強制勞工。我們有效地監督招聘流程以 確保妥善合規。回顧年內，本集團在香港及澳門概無與適用僱傭法律 及法規、健康及安全以及勞工標準有關的重大違規案例。 10 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES 關注企業行為 Supply Chain Management and Product Responsibility As a responsible member of the society and to ensure product safety and service quality, the Group maintains a procurement policy to ensure that all goods and services are procured in an honest, competitive, fair and transparent manner in order to deliver the best value for money. We are committed to providing our customers with products of the best qualities and ensuring that our suppliers' production process meet the local environmental standards. All our apparels are required to meet product safety standards, including but not limited to GB 18401-2010 National General Safety Technical Code For Textile Products, before being sold to customers. We also provide an easily accessible and responsive customer services hotline and email, and clearly state our product exchange policy on the back of each sales receipt. We expect all our suppliers and contractors to respect our core values and beliefs in business ethics and normal practices. The Group performs regular site visits and annual reviews to ensure that they abide by our requirements, meaning that no toxic material is used to ensure product safety; no child and forced labour is employed; no workplace is unsafe for workers; no toxic waste is inappropriately disposed of; and no toxic gas is illegally emitted. Suppliers and contractors are clearly informed that any violation of these requirements may result in cancellation of orders. There were no major non-compliance cases of the Group in Hong Kong and Macau in relation to applicable laws and regulations on product responsibility during the year under review. 供應鏈管理及產品責任 作為社會負責任的一份子，及確保產品安全及服務質素，本集團的採 購政策乃確保所有商品及服務都以誠實、具競爭力、公平及透明的方 式採購，以達到最物有所值。我們承諾向客戶提供最優質的產品及力 求確保供應商的生產過程符合當地環保標準。本集團所有服裝須於售 予客戶前符合產品安全標準，包括但不限於GB 18401-2010國家紡織 產品基本安全技術規範。我們亦提供方便聯繫且適時回應的客戶服務 熱線電話及電郵，並於各銷售單據的背面清楚載列產品退換政策。 我們預期所有供應商及承包商尊重我們的核心價值及商業道德常規的 理念。本集團定期進行實地視察並每年作出檢討，以確保彼等均已遵 守規定，即並無使用有毒物質以確保產品安全；並無僱用童工及強制 勞工；並無危及工人安全的工作場所；並無不當處置有毒廢物；及並 無非法排放有毒氣體。供應商及承包商獲明確告知，違反任何該等規 定可能導致取消訂單。 回顧年內，本集團在香港及澳門概無與適用的產品責任法律及法規有 關的重大違規案例。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 11 CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES 關注企業行為 Anti-corruption Free and fair competition is not only the basis of all commercial activities but also a core value of Hong Kong. We always stress the importance of integrity and honesty as we conduct our business and adopt a business philosophy of integrity and fairness. We expect our staff to report and decline any monetary offers, gift and favours from suppliers. It is therefore of utmost importance to nurture our employees with a strong sense of integrity and ethics. The Group is strictly in compliance with its policies and practices in relation to connected transactions, conflict of interests and business ethics. During the year under review, the Group was not aware of any significant non-compliance cases in its Hong Kong and Macau operations in relation to applicable laws and regulations on bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. 反貪污 自由公平的競爭不僅是所有商業活動的基礎，亦是香港的核心價值。 我們一直強調誠信及正直對我們經營業務的重要性，並恪守廉潔公平 的營商理念。我們希望員工能告發並拒絕供應商的任何金錢、禮品及 恩惠。因此，至為重要的一點是我們培養員工具有強烈的誠信及道德 觀念。本集團恪守其有關關連交易、利益衝突以及商業道德常規的政 策及常規。 回顧年內，本集團並未發現其香港及澳門業務存在與適用於賄賂、勒 索、欺詐及洗錢法律及法規有關的重大違規案例。 Channels for Whistleblowing In addition to upholding the standard of integrity and ethical conduct, a designated email address directed to the Chief Executive Officer is open to all staff in filing reports or complaints when necessary, as a means of strengthening the governance of the Group. This channel is established for the reporting of not only suspected corruptions, but also any non-compliances, abuses or malpractices. 舉報渠道 除維持執行誠信及道德行為的標準外，我們特別開設一個讓員工在有 需要時直接向行政總裁提出舉報或投訴的專用電郵地址，以作為加強 本集團管治的方式。該渠道不僅供員工舉報涉嫌貪污事宜而設，員工 亦可藉以告發一切違規事項、濫用職權或舞弊行為的情況。 Customer Services 客戶服務 The Group has earned trust from its customers through providing dedicated customer services. 本集團透過提供其專門的顧客服務，贏得顧客的信任。 During the year under review, 139 (2018: 174) complaints were received in respect of quality of goods or services. 回顧年內，本集團接獲139宗（二零一八年：174宗）有關產品或服務質 The Group made every effort to promptly and fairly investigate and resolve all disputes and complaints lodged by 素的投訴。本集團根據清晰的書面內部程序，力求迅速及公平地調查 the customers, according to clearly written internal procedures. We strive to minimise the number of customer 及解決所有糾紛及顧客所提出的投訴。我們承諾會努力減少顧客投訴 complaints. We have received suggestions from many customers through the hotline or email. During the year 次數。許多顧客透過熱線電話或電郵提出建議。回顧年內，本集團就 under review, the Group received 369 (2018: 333) appreciations regarding our services. We took their sincere 我們的服務接獲369宗（二零一八年：333宗）嘉許，我們採納彼等誠摯 advices and improved our training contents accordingly. We treasure every comment from our customers and 的建議，相應地改進培訓內容。我們珍惜顧客的每一個意見，並不時 review our customer service training from time to time with a view to improving our frontline services. 檢討客戶服務培訓以改進前線服務。 12 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CARING ABOUT OUR BUSINESS PRACTICES 關注企業行為 Data Privacy Policy 資料私隱政策 The Group places utmost importance on protecting the privacy of its customers in the collection, processing and use of their personal data. The Group adheres to the applicable data protection regulations and ensures that appropriate technical measures are in place to protect personal data against unauthorised use or access. The Group also ensures that customers' personal data is securely kept and processed, and is used only for the purposes for which the data is collected. 本集團在收集、處理及使用顧客的個人資料時，非常重視保護顧客的 私隱。本集團堅守適用的資料保護法規，並確保執行適當的技術措施， 以保護個人資料免受未經授權的使用或存取。本集團亦確保安全地保 存及處理顧客的個人資料，及僅用於為其收集的目的。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 13 CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 To create and sustain a great workplace in Bossini, we set out different employment policies for our employees. 為建立及維持堡獅龍的良好工作環境，我們為僱員訂立各項僱傭政策。 All employees are treated equally and encouraged to provide their feedback to the Company. We promote a fair 全體僱員一視同仁，並獲鼓勵向公司提出意見，我們為員工提供平等 opportunity for staff career development. 的發展機會。 Recruitment and Promotion 僱用及擢升 We are committed to provide an equal opportunity in recruitment and assess all potential candidates based on 我們在招聘時致力提供平等機會，並按求職人士的知識、技能及資歷 their knowledge, skills and qualifications in order to ensure that the right caliber staff are recruited. 進行評估，確保合適人選獲聘。 The promotion review process is established to select employees for recognizing their good work performance 已設有升職審核程序，藉此嘉許工作表現優秀的員工，審核程序必須 and achievements. The review process must be fair and objective. 公正客觀。 Remuneration Bossini offers a competitive remuneration package to attract and retain talents, including base salary, performance-based bonus and stock options. This is determined based on the job responsibilities and scope of different levels of position. 薪酬 為吸引及挽留人才，堡獅龍提供具競爭力的薪酬待遇，當中包括基本 薪金、績效花紅，以及購股權，此乃基於不同職級的職責及工作範疇 而釐定。 Working hours 工作時間 The normal office hours are between 9:00 or 10:00 and 18:00 or 19:00, Monday to Friday inclusive. This flexible 正常工作時間為星期一至星期五上午九時正或上午十時正至下午六時 work arrangement allows our employees to enjoy a healthy work-life balance and manage their work and 正或下午七時正。此彈性工作安排使僱員能平衡工作與家庭生活，並 personal responsibilities effectively. 且能有效地兼顧兩方面。 Anti-discrimination We create a family-friendly and diversity in our work environment, ensuring that our employees are free from discrimination and harassments. We are committed to promoting a positive and optimistic life attitude "be happy" in our workplace. 反歧視 我們建立家庭友善及多元的工作環境，以保障僱員免受歧視及騷擾。 我們致力在工作環境內推廣正面樂觀「就是快樂」的人生態度。 14 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 Benefits and Welfare 優惠及福利 Our employees enjoy a wide range of benefits such as medical and life insurances, provident fund, education 我們的僱員可享不同福利，包括醫療及人壽保險、公積金、教育津貼 subsidy scheme and staff discount. 計劃及員工折扣等。 Caring our Employees 關愛員工 We definitely care about our employees' feelings and wellness because we believe that caring, trustworthy and 我們關心僱員的感受及健康，因為我們相信關愛、信任及僱員健康對 employee's wellness are very important to the Company. 本公司非常重要。 'wecare' Program 「wecare」計劃 Employees are encouraged to give their feedback through a 'wecare' program. The Chief Executive Officer 我們鼓勵僱員透過「wecare」計劃提出意見，行政總裁重視並且聆聽員 treasures and listens to employees' feedback. 工意見。 We also provide various health and wellness initiatives to our employees, such as Caring Room, Fitness Centre 我們亦推行各項關愛員工的措施，包括設立關愛室、提供健身中心服 Services and "Healthy Friday" activity, etc. 務及舉行「健康星期五」活動等。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 15 CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 People are Bossini's most important asset and source of competitive advantage. Our success depends on the strength of our talents and teamwork across different functions. Enhancing employees' sense of belonging, enhancing employees' competencies and building effective teams are our key strategies for continuous business growth. The Group's efforts and commitment in human capital development are well recognised, as exemplified by the award of the "Manpower Developers 1st" by the Employees Retraining Board for nine consecutive years. 僱員是堡獅龍成功的關鍵及最重要的競爭優勢。本集團的成功取決於 我們的人才和團隊的綜合實力。加強員工的歸屬感、提升僱員能力及 建立高效的團隊，向來是我們推動業務持續發展的重要策略。本集團 在人力資本發展方面的努力和承諾備受認同，並於過去連續九年榮獲 僱員再培訓局頒發「人才企業1st」殊榮。 Enhancing Staff Engagement: 加強員工歸屬感： - Happy Employee Survey － 快樂員工調查 The Group conduct the "Happy Employee Survey" in alternative years. Through the collection of employee's 集團每兩年進行一次「快樂員工調查」。透過收集員工的想法和意見， thoughts and opinions, we have a clear understanding of our employees to ensure a better career planning for 讓我們對員工有更清晰的了解，有助為他們有更好的工作規劃。 them. Live the 7 Habits A strong corporate culture is one of the key success factors of an organisation. We believe employees and the Group are bound by a commitment to serve each other's interests in the best way possible. Since 2004, we have adopted the certified programme "Seven Habits for Highly Effective People" for employees at all levels to cultivate proactive and ever-improving culture. Moreover, we organise the "Bossinian Day" for our newly-joined office employees to enhance mutual understanding among colleagues of different departments and build effective working relationship in a short period of time. － 活出七習 深 厚 的 企 業 文 化 是 集 團 成 功 的 關 鍵 因 素 之 一。我 們 相 信 員 工 和 集 團 能夠上下一心是因為大家能將彼此的利益放在首位。自二零零四年迄 今，我們為各職級的辦公室和店舖員工提供「高效人士的七個習慣」工 作坊，以培養主動積極，不斷更新的企業文化。除此以外，我們亦會 為新加入的辦公室員工舉行Bossinian Day，增進不同部門的同事互相 認識及了解，有助他們於短時間內建立良好的工作關係。 16 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 Work with Passion "Love our Brand • Love our Products" Activity: We aim to empower our employees with a voice in the design of our products. To do so, we encourage employees to not only wear bossini products but also share their opinions on the products they have worn. This year, a "Mickey x Denim Rejean DIY workshop" was held to gather feedback on bossini's denim range. A well-known local rejean denim designer was invited to teach the workshop's participants various skills to "rejean" or reinvent denim. The participants then pitted the skills they just acquired and competed for the "Best Rejean DIY Award". A "Mix-and-Match Award" was also awarded to those whose wore the best Mickey and denim ensemble. Design Ideas Sharing: We encourage ideas contribution from employees, rather than a top-down instructions. Therefore, we launch idea sharing sessions regularly, inviting all designers to share their marketing research or new ideas, in order to align the design direction. CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 － 熱愛工作 「 Love our Brand • Love our Products 」活動：我們鼓勵員工穿著公司 服裝，並積極向公司回饋意見，令員工有參與影响公司產品設計的 機會。今年我們舉辦了「 Mickey x Denim Rejean DIY Workshop 」， 希望參加者為公司的牛仔褲產品回饋意見。是次活動邀請了本地 著名洗水牛仔褲設計師教授參加者不同的 rejean 技巧，並角逐「最 佳 rejean DIY 大獎」。除此以外，當天亦增設了「 Mix and Match 大

獎」，鼓勵參加者配襯米奇上衣參與活動。 Design Ideas Sharing: 我們鼓勵集思廣益，而不是由上而下的指 令。因此，我們定期推出分享會，邀請所有設計師出席並分享他 們的市場研究或新構想，以訂立一致的設計方向。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 17 CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 3. We Celebrate Together: The success of the Company relies on the contribution of every employee. The "2019 3. 與員工分享成果： 公司的成功實有賴每一位同事的付出。本年度 Annual Gathering" was held this year, invited all office, shop and warehouse employees to join this grand 舉行了週年聚會，邀請了辦公室、店舖及貨倉全體員工參與。當晚 event. The "Seniority Award" and different store awards were presented at the dinner to recognize our 頒發了服務年資獎及不同的店舖獎項給過去長期為公司付出努力 employees' various contributions. To add to the festivities, a series of stage performances such as a singing 的同事，同時亦準備了歌唱比賽、時裝表演及抽獎等豐富節目。 contest, fashion show and lucky draw were also arranged. Our employees had an enjoyable night in the unity 參與員工均表示過程非常愉快及能感受到公司上下一心的團結。 of the Company. Besides, Bossini values recognition- whenever a colleague is promoted, a thoughtfully designed "Thank 此外，公司重視對員工的認同，但凡員工升職，我們都特意設計 You" card and gift will be presented to the promoted staff to appreciate his/her efforts. 心意咭，並送上小禮物以嘉許他們的努力。 Enhancing Staff Competencies: Bossini believes a vibrant and competent workforce is indispensable in driving business growth. We place great effort on our talents' growth and development. We provide a variety of leadership and professional skills training through the "Bossini Academy" (堡獅龍學院), with the aim to well-equip our employees for the challenges ahead. 提升員工能力： 擁有能幹而充滿活力的工作團隊，是業務增長的原動力。我們重視人 才的成長與發展，我們透過「堡獅龍學院」提供了不同的領導力課程及 專業技能訓練，讓我們的員工好好裝備自己以應付接踵而來的挑戰。 - Classroom Training － 實體課程 Through the "Bossini Academy", we provide over twenty different classroom training for our office, warehouse 我們透過「堡獅龍學院」這個學習平台，為辦公室、貨倉及店舖員工提 and shop employees, to equip them with various skills required at work. 供共二十多個不同的實體課程，以裝備自己各種工作所需的技能。 18 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 E-learning Platform To fulfil the learning needs of the new generation, we have been actively promoting the E-learning platform since 2016. At the time we designed a series of fundamental e-learning courses for frontline employees, and together with our newly compiled classroom training, we expected them to consolidate their learning through integrating knowledge with work practices. Optimising the E-learning Platform: we continuously optimize our E-learning platform. For instance, a "Real-time Tracking System" has been implemented so that store managers can monitor and follow up employee learning progress online. In addition, a scoreboard has been designed to encourage more part- time and newly-joined employees to learn through this platform. By encouraging the employees active use of the platform in the past few years, we are able to collect valuable data on our shop employee's learning preference through the e-learning platform, which will play a vital role in the design of future curriculums. Supporting our Overseas Market: besides Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Singapore, we also established an E-learning platform for overseas customers, and extended six new foundation e-learning courses to overseas business partners this year to improve their retail skills. Mobile Learning: to facilitate digital learning, we are committed to "Mobile Learning" and have designed more than ten mobile learning short courses this year for shop employees to update their knowledge anytime, anywhere. CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 － 電子學習平台 為滿足新一代員工的學習需求，自二零一六年開始我們積極推動電子 學習平台。其間我們設計了一系列為店舖員工而設的基礎網上學習課 程，再結合新編訂的實體課程，期望將理論與工作實踐連結，鞏固店 舖員工所學。 優化網上學習平台：我們不斷優化現存網上學習平台，包括：透過 系統追蹤員工學習情況，店主管可以實時掌握同事的學習進度， 有助跟進；設立分數排行榜，鼓勵更多兼職及新加入店員透過此 平台學習。藉著這數年鼓勵員工的積極應用，我們已從中獲得寶 貴的數據；讓我們掌握他們的學習模式，這對日後的課程設計起 著非常重要的作用。 支援海外市場客戶：除香港、中國、台灣和新加坡外，本年度我 們亦積極為海外市場的客戶建立了電子學習平台，為海外的店舖 員工提供 6 個基礎課程，從而提升店員的零售技巧。 移動學習 (Mobile Learning): 我們在教學渠道上也一直與時並進， 於過去一年致力推行「移動學習」 (Mobile Learning) ，設計逾 10 個簡 短課程，讓店舖員工隨時隨地學習新知識。 Integrating Theories and Practices Field Observation and Follow-up: we conducted on-site teaching and demonstrations to ensure the frontline employees can apply what they have learned, while enriching their experience by learning from one and other. This initiative has further enhanced their customer service, product knowledge and selling skills. － 理論與實踐並重 到店舖觀察及跟進：透過親身到店進行現場教學示範，藉此提升前線 員工在服務、產品以及銷售的知識和技巧，希望他們可以學以致用、 互相觀摩，鞏固學習經驗。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 19 CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 Nurture Engaging Leaders As a people-oriented company, we believe that employees are our most valuable asset and our key to success. Therefore, we devote our efforts to foster a positive work environment and build effective teams. Office Managers and above This year, we organised a "Staying FOCUSED" Strategy Meeting for 50 managers from supervisory, middle and top management levels. Dr Robert Wright, a professor from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University was invited to share on strategic thinking tools. Through this meeting, the senior management has effectively formulated our corporate goals and aligned direction to meet the upcoming challenges for the next three years ahead. Under the theme of "Staying FOCUSED", a teambuilding for the senior management was also conducted. Through this activity, they gained a deeper understanding about themselves and their working partners, which further enhanced mutual trust and team cohesiveness. Shop In-charge We regularly hold knowledge sharing meetings for the shop in-charge. This year our theme was 3C-Curiosity, Connect & Co-create and we expect shop employee to be curious, connect to the environment and people and create success together. Through various case studies, data analysis, group discussions and on-sitefollow-up, their management and motivation skills have been enhanced. 培養魅力領導 作為一家以人為本的企業，我們相信員工是我們最寶貴的資產，也是 我們成功的關鍵。因此，我們一直努力培養正向的工作氛圍及建立有 效的團隊。 － 辦公室主管 本年度為我們舉行了＂Staying FOCUSED＂ Strategy Meeting，邀請了 香港理工大學教授Dr. Robert Wright為逾50位基層、中及高階主管介紹 一套策略性思考工具，透過這會議有效地讓主管們為公司未來三年的 工作方針與策略定下了一致的共同方向，一起迎接接踵而來的挑戰。 同時，亦為高階主管以同一主題開展了一個團隊建立活動，學習從新 認識自己，了解合作伙伴，加強凝聚力，提升彼此間的互信與合作。 － 店舖主管 我們定期為店舖主管提供知識分享會，本年度我們以「3C-Curiosity,Connect & Co-create」為培訓主題，期望店舖員工常保持好奇心、與環 境和人連結及共創成果。我們透過案例分享、數據分析、小組討論及 實地跟進等培訓內容，以提升他們的管理及推動技巧。 20 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 Building Effective Teams We promote team collaboration and breakthroughs through innovative team activities. A variety of innovative and tailor-made team activities were held for the office staff and employees of new stores this year to promote effective teamwork and create synergy within and across teams. In addition, a team activity "Team Transformation" was organised for our shop in-charges. They were encouraged to breakthrough from their fixed mindsets, and adopt a growth mindset, and strive to uplift the customer service and business. In addition, follow-up actions, including regular tracking of the shop in-charge's performance, were conducted to ensure the knowledge acquired have been put into practice at work. CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 建立高效團隊 透過創新的團隊活動，促進團隊間的協作和突破。本年度為辦公室及 新開店的店舖員工提供各類適切的團隊活動，以促進團隊內部和跨部 門間的有效合作。除此以外，我們也為店主管們舉行了一個名為「團隊 蛻變」的團隊活動，讓他們學習打破固有思維，向成長思維出發，一同 努力提升顧客服務及生意。此外，為了確保員工能將團隊活動日的學 習應用於工作環境，我們會提供延續活動，並定期追踪成效，以確保 參加員工能學以致用。 Happy Bossinians The Group considers employee as a valuable asset and an important driver in promoting business development. Therefore, except providing training and development opportunities, the Group also look after employee's well-being. We regularly review our employee benefits system in hope of providing the employees with high quality work lives, and organise various activities such that they can achieve work-life balance. 快樂員工 員工是推動業務發展的主要動力，因此除為員工提供培訓及發展的機 會外，集團還關注員工的身心健康。我們定期檢視員工的褔利制度， 祈盼他們能擁有優質的工作及生活質素，並舉辦各類型活動以供員工 參與，讓他們可以在工作和生活中有更均衡的發展。 - Store Employee Policies － 店舖員工政策 Date Item 日期 項目 November 2018 "Shop Safety Guideline" was newly added to the induction course of the new 二零一八年十一月 新 增「店 舖 安 全 指 引」至 新 入 職 同 事 的 recruits 迎新課程內 December 2018 Launched the "Office Colleagues to Work Part-time at Shops as Customer Service 二零一八年十二月 推出「寫字樓同事兼任店舖兼職顧客服 Associate Plan" 務員計劃」 February 2019 Launched the "Overtime and Work Hours Compensation policy" (Applicable to 二零一九年二月 推出「加班補鐘制度」（適用於助理店舖 Assistant shop Manager or above) 經理或以上職級同事） Employee Activities A happy company culture advocates positive-thinking and optimistic attitudes. "Happy Staff Club" was formed to organise a variety of activities for our employees to promote a healthy work-life, strengthen team spirit and enhance cohesiveness among employees. － 員工活動 一 個 快 樂 的 公 司 文 化，能 讓 員 工 擁 有 積 極 樂 觀 的 人 生。我 們 組 識 「Happy Staff Club」積極為員工籌辦各類型的活動，讓員工過著正面、 健康的工作生活，增強團隊合作精神，提升員工凝聚力。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 21 CARING FOR OUR EMPLOYEES 關愛員工 Festive Celebration

To celebrate the joyous festivals, activities including distribution of fruits at Mid-Autumn Festival, Easter market fair, and Christmas party with family members have been organised, enabling the employees and their families to celebrate festivals together. "Work-life Balance Week"

We actively encourage the employees to maintain a balance between work and living. The "Work-life Balance Week" is scheduled every year, and events such as "Veggie Monday" (free vegetarian lunch was provided), "Hang in there" herbal tea time, yoga classes and badminton classes have been organised this year. Interest Groups

Events such as bossini Runners training day and cup cake DIY workshop have been organised. Fit at Work

Hotel fitness memberships are provided for our employees and Friday is designated as "Healthy Friday", where employees can enjoy gym room facilities during working hours. Employees are also sponsored to participate in the annual Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. 節日慶祝

希望讓員工能感受節日快樂的氣氛，曾舉辦中秋節派生果、復活 節市集，更可邀請親人一同參與聖誕派對，讓員工及家人也可一 同歡度佳節。 「工作與生活平衡周」

積極鼓勵員工保持工作與生活的平衡，每年都會訂立「工作與生活 平衡周」，本年度舉辦了「走肉星期一」（免費提供素食午餐）、健 康涼茶打氣活動、瑜伽班及羽毛球班等活動。 興趣班

曾舉辦 bossini Runners 訓練日及紙杯蛋糕 DIY 工作坊等。 Fit at Work

提供酒店健身會籍，並將星期五定為「 Healthy Friday 」，員工可以 於工作時間享用酒店的健身設備。本集團每年亦會贊助員工參與 渣打香港馬拉松。 22 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 CARING ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY 關懷社會 Corporate Social Responsibility 企業社會責任 As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, the Group has been playing an active role to requite the society 本集團作為關懷社會及具責任感的企業公民，多年來積極參與不同的 by undertaking a variety of corporate social responsibility programmes over the past years. The Group has been 企業社會責任計劃，回饋社會，並於過往連續十五年榮獲香港社會服 honoured as a "Caring Company" by Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the last 15 consecutive years. 務聯會頒發「商界展關懷」榮譽。 We were the apparel sponsor of the annual charity golf tournament organised by the Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention 為香港善導會慈善哥爾夫球賽提供服裝贊助 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 23 CARING ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY 關懷社會 During the year under review, the Group organised social events in various core regions to show our support for 回顧年內，本集團的不同核心地區舉辦了回饋社會活動，包括關懷弱 the underprivileged and activities that encourage environmental consciousness. 勢社群以至環保活動： - In cooperation with "Teach For Hong Kong", Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School, Asbury Methodist － 與「良師香港」合作，邀請了三間學校：天水圍循道衛理小學、亞 Primary School and Po Leung Kuk C.W. Chu College were invited to visit our Hong Kong office. To broaden 斯理衛理小學及保良局朱敬文中學到訪香港辦公室。為擴闊孩子 the children's perspectives, three different themes were prepared to give them a taste of the business world 們視野，我們分別設計了3個主題活動，帶領他們探索書本以外的 beyond their textbooks. "Mini Shop-Helper" students act as salespersons serving customers in our shop 商業世界。「小店員體驗日」學生們到店內接待顧客，體驗當售貨 to understand the routine of our frontline business. Our Product Development Director shared her story of 員，了解前線工作，亦有產品發展董事分享如何追尋夢想，最終 her pursuit of dreams to become an outstanding designer. "Be a Great Story Teller" our Marketing Team 成為出色的設計師。「bossini市場營銷學堂」由市場部同事，利用 explained about the use of story-telling skills to deliver our products' value to customers through actual case bossini推廣產品的案例，展示什麼是市場營銷。最後由財務董事 studies. "Finance Guru" Finance Director explained the reason for a company's existence and the concept 於「掌財小達人」講解一間公司存在的目的，賺蝕錢的意思；同學 of profit and loss. Students have a chance to input their creativity to test and suggested ways to increase the 們更發揮創意如何令公司增加收入。 Company's revenue. - For the third consecutive year, we sponsored the Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention's － 連續第三年贊助香港善導會每年一度的慈善哥爾夫球賽。所籌得 annual Charity Golf Tournament. The funds raised in the event will be used to help the disadvantaged 的善款將用來幫助弱勢社群及支援香港有需要的青少年服務，包 groups and support social services for the young people in need in Hong Kong, including personal and family 括 個 人 和 家 庭 輔 導、宿 舍、康 樂、法 院 社 工、職 業 培 訓、就 業 安 counselling, dormitories, recreation, court social workers, vocational training, job placement, mental health 置、精神健康服務、社區教育和義工活動等。 services, community education and volunteer activities, etc. 24 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 We also held two events in Mainland China: " Protect the Environment Walkathon " was held in Guangzhou Baiyun Mountain Scenic Area. While our employees walked and collected garbage, a sum was donated to charity in accordance to the number of steps they clocked. " Waste Sorting for a Better Home " was held in Shenzhen Bay Park - employees brisk-walked and cleaned the area at the same time.

" was held in Guangzhou Baiyun Mountain Scenic Area. While our employees walked and collected garbage, a sum was donated to charity in accordance to the number of steps they clocked. " " was held in Shenzhen Bay Park - employees brisk-walked and cleaned the area at the same time. This year, our colleagues in Singapore helped "The Food Bank Singapore" in handling food inventory, cleaning the premises and stock taking. In addition to the above initiatives, we have put forth extensive efforts in delivering pre-employment seminars and sharing interviewing skills in secondary schools and university campuses, provided the students with knowledge about the retail industry and fostered positive values among teenagers. We received positive responses from both students and teachers. We believe that corporate social responsibility is an ongoing commitment. With full support of the management, we will continue to put forth our best effort in helping people and work hand in hand with our staff to contribute to the community we love. CARING ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY 關懷社會 － 我們於中國大陸舉行了兩項活動：於廣州舉行的「保護環境&健步 行」發動員工在白雲山風景區進行垃圾收集，員工亦可把健步數捐 出作為慈善公益。另一活動「參與垃圾分類，共創美好家園」於深 圳灣公園舉行，員工既可作有益身心的健步活動亦可清潔郊區。 － 新加坡今年於「新加坡食物銀行」協助處理食物存貨、清潔場地及 盤點等工作。 除上述活動外，我們亦致力於中學及大專院校舉辦校園職前講座及分 享面試技巧，向學生灌輸有關零售業的知識，及為青少年培養正面的 價值觀，深得各院校師生嘉許。 我們相信企業社會責任是一個持續的承諾，在管理層的全力支持下， 我們將繼續與全體員工攜手努力，竭盡所能，致力幫助有需要人士， 為我們所關愛的社區作出貢獻。 BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 25 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS 主要獎項 Outstanding QTS Merchant - The Asian Licensing Awards Hong Kong Licensing Awards Gold Award (2019) (2018) (2018) Quality Tourism Services Best licensee - Merit Award Best Licensee Award - Merit Award (By Hong Kong Tourism Board) (By Asian Licensing Association) (By Asian Licensing Association) 傑出優質商戶 - 金獎2019 亞洲授權業大獎2018 香港授權業大獎2018 優質旅遊服務 最佳被授權商 - 優異獎 最佳被授權商獎 - 優異獎 （由香港旅遊發展局頒發） （由亞洲授權業協會頒發） （由亞洲授權業協會頒發） The Best Marketing Campaign: Automation (2018) (By Emarsys Evolution Hong Kong 2018) 26 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2018/19 環境、社會及管治報告 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS 主要獎項 Caring Company (since 2004) Happy Company (since 2014) Good Employer Charter (2018) Silver Award, Fashion Chain Segment 15 consecutive years 6 consecutive years (By Labour Department) The Best Service in Taiwan 2019 (By Hong Kong Council of Social Service) (By Promoting Happiness Index Foundation) (By Commercial Times) 商界展關懷（自2004年開始） 開心企業（自2014年開始） 好僱主約章2018 2019台灣服務業大評鑑 連續15年 連續６年 （由勞工處頒發） 連鎖服飾業銀獎 （由香港社會服務聯會頒發） （由香港提升快樂指數基金有限公司頒發） （由工商時報頒發） BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司 27 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) （於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock code 股份代號: 592) w w w . b o s s i n i . c o m Attachments Original document

