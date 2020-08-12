Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bossini International Holdings Limited    592   BMG1261P1095

BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(592)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bossini International : Next Day Disclosure Return - changes in issued share capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:43am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: Bossini International Holdings Limited

Stock code: 592

Date submitted: 12 August 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: ____Ordinary Shares____________________

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

No. of shares

existing issued share

per share of the

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

capital before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

1,641,333,394

(Note 2)

31 July 2020

(Note 3)

2,500,000

0.152%

HK$0.275

HK$0.385

28.57% discount

(as at 11 August 2020)

Issue of shares on 12

August 2020 pursuant to

exercise of options under

the share option scheme

(adopted on special general

meeting on 27 November

2003) by an employee of

the Company (not being

director of the Company)

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at

1,643,833,394

(Note 8)

12 August 2020

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the listed issuer's issued share capital is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total issued share capital (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

date

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a) _____________

resolution)

2.

% of issued share capital at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since

____________%

date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

issued share capital

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set

out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: ___Wong Suk May_______________________

(Name)

Title: __Company Secretary____________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised office

Disclaimer

Bossini International Holdings Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLD
08:43aBOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Return - changes in issued share cap..
PU
06:03aBOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement on the 2018/19 annual report
PU
07/24BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : (1) change of executive directors, non-executive directo..
PU
07/23BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - despatch of composite offer and res..
PU
07/23BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Composite offer and response document in relation to man..
PU
07/23BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Form of share offer acceptance and transfer of ordinary ..
PU
07/23BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Form of option offer acceptance and cancellation of all ..
PU
2019BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Notification letter to non-registered holders requested ..
PU
2019BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Notice of publication of 2018-2019 annual report, agm ci..
PU
2019BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Letter to shareholders and change request form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 641 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2019 -139 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net cash 2019 363 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,71x
Yield 2019 10,6%
Capitalization 632 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bossini International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tak Cheong Mak Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Cheung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor Amigo Herrero Chairman
Cheuk Him Chan Executive Director & Finance Director
Yat Ming Sin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED98.45%82
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-24.52%87 028
KERING SA-15.47%72 785
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.26%57 167
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.60%33 314
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-20.83%28 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group