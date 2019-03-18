Boston Omaha Corporation : Announces Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the “Company”) announced its
financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 in
connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
We show below summary financial data for fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017.
Our Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Billboard Rentals, Net
|
|
|
|
$14,065,132
|
|
|
|
$5,265,746
|
|
Premiums Earned
|
|
|
|
3,184,312
|
|
|
|
2,031,597
|
|
Insurance Commissions
|
|
|
|
2,606,031
|
|
|
|
1,586,200
|
|
Investment and Other Income
|
|
|
|
165,918
|
|
|
|
130,802
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
20,021,393
|
|
|
|
9,014,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|
|
|
|
8,076,065
|
|
|
|
3,353,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
|
$(9,113,937
|
)
|
|
|
$(6,467,910
|
)
|
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Share
|
|
|
|
$(0.46
|
)
|
|
|
$(0.60
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (1)
|
|
|
|
$103,950,458
|
|
|
|
$89,939,150
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
332,194,521
|
|
|
|
153,477,084
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
15,633,559
|
|
|
|
5,088,411
|
|
Total Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
|
1,345,578
|
|
|
|
1,234,987
|
|
Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
$315,215,384
|
|
|
|
$147,153,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Investments is made up of short-term U.S. treasury securities
classified as trading securities and securities available for sale.
|
|
|
Our book value per share was $14.27 at December 31, 2018, compared to
$10.25 at December 31, 2017.
As of December 31, 2018, we had 21,029,324 shares of Class A common
stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and
outstanding.
As of March 15, 2019, we had 21,176,762 shares of Class A common stock
and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.
About Boston Omaha Corporation
Boston Omaha Corporation is a public company engaged in several lines of
business, including outdoor advertising and surety insurance, and also
maintains investments in commercial real estate, residential
homebuilding and banking businesses.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future
expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our
financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and
results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements
containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,”
“predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar
expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions
or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements,
and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking
statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the
plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking
statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and
uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates
regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and
future products and services, the Company’s expectations regarding the
Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of
operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk
Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the
date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the
Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company specifically disclaim any obligation to
do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date
hereof.
