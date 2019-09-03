Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BOSTON OMAHA Corp    BOMN

BOSTON OMAHA CORP

(BOMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Link Media Outdoor : Announces West Virginia Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:06am EDT

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Image Outdoor Advertising, LLC, based in Summersville, WV. Image was founded in 1995 and operates 226 billboard faces on interstates and four lane highways throughout West Virginia. These assets complement Link’s 2018 acquisition of over 250 billboard faces from Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC, establishing Link as the 3rd largest billboard operator in West Virginia. Jim McLaughlin, President and CEO of Link said, “The Image assets greatly enhance our West Virginia footprint, and allow Link to expand our service to advertisers and customers across the state. Mike Steadham did an excellent job building Image Outdoor, and Link is delighted to add these assets to our inventory.” The majority of the purchase price was paid in cash, along with unregistered shares of Boston Omaha Corporation Class A common stock.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) – www.bostonomaha.com. Link operates approximately 5,600 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

For more information visit www.linkmediaoutdoor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON OMAHA CORP
12:06aLINK MEDIA OUTDOOR : Announces West Virginia Acquisition
BU
08/13BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
08/13BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
08/09BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/09BOSTON OMAHA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/09BOSTON OMAHA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
06/13BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/10BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05/10BOSTON OMAHA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42,3 M
EBIT 2019 -12,0 M
Net income 2019 -10,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -70,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,4x
Capitalization 471 M
Chart BOSTON OMAHA CORP
Duration : Period :
BOSTON OMAHA Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON OMAHA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,00  $
Last Close Price 20,48  $
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander B. Rozek Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Adam Kenneth Peterson Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Joshua P. Weisenburger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradford Blaise Briner Independent Director
Brendan J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON OMAHA CORP-12.48%471
OMNICOM GROUP3.85%16 545
WPP GROUP14.36%14 918
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.30%11 365
INTERPUBLIC GROUP-3.64%7 698
JCDECAUX-1.55%5 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group