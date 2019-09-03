Link Media Outdoor : Announces West Virginia Acquisition

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Image Outdoor Advertising, LLC, based in Summersville, WV. Image was founded in 1995 and operates 226 billboard faces on interstates and four lane highways throughout West Virginia. These assets complement Link’s 2018 acquisition of over 250 billboard faces from Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC, establishing Link as the 3rd largest billboard operator in West Virginia. Jim McLaughlin, President and CEO of Link said, “The Image assets greatly enhance our West Virginia footprint, and allow Link to expand our service to advertisers and customers across the state. Mike Steadham did an excellent job building Image Outdoor, and Link is delighted to add these assets to our inventory.” The majority of the purchase price was paid in cash, along with unregistered shares of Boston Omaha Corporation Class A common stock.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) – www.bostonomaha.com. Link operates approximately 5,600 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

For more information visit www.linkmediaoutdoor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

