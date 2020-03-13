Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Boston Omaha Corporation    BOMN

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(BOMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boston Omaha Corporation : Announces Full Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 in connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for fiscal 2019 and 2018. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

2019

2018

Billboard Rentals, Net

$

28,429,167

 

$

14,065,132

 

Premiums Earned

 

10,944,313

 

 

3,184,312

 

Insurance Commissions

 

1,567,331

 

 

2,606,031

 

Investment and Other Income

 

448,327

 

 

165,918

 

Total Revenues

 

41,389,138

 

 

20,021,393

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

 

13,574,141

 

 

8,076,065

 

 

 

 

Net Loss from Operations

 

(12,412,096

)

 

(12,257,541

)

Net Other Income

 

10,930,831

 

 

3,098,710

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(1,486,923

)

$

(9,113,937

)

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Share

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.46

)

 

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2019

2018

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (1)

$

147,345,640

 

$

103,950,458

 

Total Assets

 

436,908,210

 

 

332,194,521

 

Total Liabilities

 

89,937,167

 

 

15,633,559

 

Total Noncontrolling Interest

 

1,730,058

 

 

1,345,578

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

$

345,240,985

 

$

315,215,384

 

 

(1) Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as securities available for sale and publicly traded equity securities, of which $12,952,714 is held by our insurance entities at December 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $9,613,549 as compared with $38,325 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Our book value per share was $14.68 at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.27 at December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, we had 22,455,100 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of March 12, 2020, we had 22,455,100 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www. bostonomaha.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
04:31pBOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION : Announces Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:26pBOSTON OMAHA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/11BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION : Enters its Third Line of Business with the Acquisitio..
BU
02/07BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
02/06BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION : 's 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Scheduled for May ..
BU
2019BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
2019LINK MEDIA HOLDINGS CEO ANNOUNCEMENT : James A. (Jim) McLaughlin to Retire; Scot..
BU
2019BOSTON OMAHA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2019BOSTON OMAHA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 41,7 M
EBIT 2019 -13,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 8,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,90x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Omaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,00  $
Last Close Price 15,02  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander B. Rozek Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Adam Kenneth Peterson Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Joshua P. Weisenburger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradford Blaise Briner Independent Director
Brendan J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION-28.61%351
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-30.20%12 264
WPP GROUP-47.87%8 446
PUBLICIS GROUPE-37.74%6 589
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.03%5 918
CYBERAGENT, INC.5.14%4 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group