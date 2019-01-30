Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 01/30/2019 | 04:17pm EST Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights include: GAAP Net income was $33.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, and operating net income was $19.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share

Return on average common equity was 17.9%; operating return on average common equity was 10.5%

Return on average tangible common equity was 20.5%; operating return on average tangible common equity was 12.2%

Average total deposits were $6.9 billion, a 7% increase year-over-year

Average total loans were $6.8 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year

Total assets under management/advisory (“AUM”) were $15.9 billion and total net flows were negative $143 million Notable Items impacting Fourth Quarter 2018 results ("Notable Items"): $18.1 million gain on sale and $3.2 million tax expense related to the divestiture of Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC ("BOS")

$1.6 million net restructuring expense related to personnel and technology efficiencies Full Year 2018 Highlights include: GAAP Net income was $80.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, and operating net income was $84.2 million or $0.97 per diluted share

Returned $62.4 million of capital to common shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Tangible book value per share increased 15% year-over-year to $8.18 and Tier 1 common equity ratio increased to 11.4% Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (the “Company” or “BPFH”) today reported fourth quarter 2018 GAAP Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company of $33.3 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and ($18.3) million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 Diluted earnings/ (loss) per share were $0.42, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of 2018 and ($0.24) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Summary Financial Results - Reported % Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 LQ Y/Y Net income/ (loss) $33.3 $18.0 $(18.3) 85% nm Diluted earnings/ (loss) per share $0.42 $0.20 $(0.24) nm nm Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Pre-tax, pre-provision income $42.3 $23.4 $2.5 81% nm Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 17.9% 9.7% (9.9)% Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") 20.5% 11.4% (11.9)% nm = not meaningful The Company's reported financial results increased linked quarter primarily as a result of the gain on sale related to the divestiture of BOS. Additional factors driving the year-over-year increase include impairment of goodwill related to the divestiture of Anchor Capital Advisors, LLC ("Anchor") and income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, each during the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition to presenting the Company’s results in conformity with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, see page 7. A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found in the footnotes beginning on page 18. Summary Financial Results - Operating Basis (non-GAAP) % Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) 4Q181 3Q182 4Q173 LQ Y/Y Net income $19.6 $22.5 $20.6 (13)% (5)% Diluted earnings per share $0.26 $0.25 $0.22 4% 20% Pre-tax, pre-provision income $25.8 $29.2 $29.0 (12)% (11)% Return on average common equity 10.5% 12.1% 10.2% Return on average tangible common equity 12.2% 14.2% 13.4% 1 4Q18 results adjusted to exclude the net after-tax impact of $18.1 million gain on sale and $3.2 million tax expense related to the divestiture of Bingham, Osborn, & Scarborough, LLC and $1.6 million restructuring expense 2 3Q18 results adjusted to exclude the net after-tax impact of $5.8 million restructuring expense 3 4Q17 results adjusted to exclude the net after-tax impact of $1.3 million loss on sale, $0.4 million legal expense, and $24.9 million goodwill impairment expense related to the divestiture of Anchor and $12.9 million tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act "Our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 financial results reflect the successful divestiture of two affiliates," said Anthony DeChellis, CEO of Boston Private. "These transactions enabled the return of capital to shareholders during 2018 in the form of the completion of our $20 million share repurchase program." "At the same time, we have additional capital to be used for the expansion of our Wealth Management, Trust, and Commercial and Private Banking businesses. My review of Boston Private's market positioning is well underway, and I look forward to sharing details about our vision to improve the Company's scale, efficiency, and productivity early in the second quarter of 2019." Divested Affiliates The Company completed the sale of Anchor and BOS (together, "Divested Affiliates") during 2018. Financial results from Divested Affiliates remain consolidated in the Company's financial results through the closing dates of the divestitures. The Anchor divestiture announcement date was December 20, 2017, resulting in impairment of goodwill during fourth quarter 2017 results, and the closing date was April 13, 2018. The BOS announcement date was October 17, 2018, and the closing date was December 3, 2018. For presentation purposes, Divested Affiliates' AUM are excluded from AUM amounts, but are included in the calculation of Core fees and income. The discussion below includes non-GAAP measures that exclude the contributions from these affiliates in order to enhance comparability of trends in the core business. Net Interest Income and Margin (non-GAAP, except for Net Interest Income) % Change ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 LQ Y/Y Net interest income $60.0 $59.6 $57.3 1 % 5 % Less: Interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans 1.0 1.0 0.4 — % nm Core net interest income, non-FTE basis 59.0 58.7 56.8 1 % 4 % Add: FTE adjustment 0.6 0.6 2.9 — % (79 )% Core net interest income, FTE basis 59.6 59.2 59.7 1 % — % Net interest margin (FTE basis) 2.96 % 2.93 % 3.04 % Core net interest margin (FTE basis) 2.92 % 2.88 % 3.02 % Core net interest margin (non-FTE basis) 2.90 % 2.85 % 2.87 % FTE = Fully Taxable Equivalent Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $60.0 million, an increase of 1% linked quarter and 5% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and higher asset volumes, partially offset by higher funding costs. Core net interest income, non-FTE basis, which excludes interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, increased 1% linked quarter and 4% year-over-year. The Company’s Core net interest margin (FTE basis) increased 4 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.92%, primarily driven by linked quarter deposit inflows that funded repayment of borrowings, the positive impact of higher asset yields, and lower levels of cash and investments as a percentage of interest-earning assets. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by a lower tax benefit on tax-exempt income as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Noninterest Income % Change ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 LQ Y/Y Investment management fees $2.8 $3.2 $12.3 (13 )% (77 )% Wealth advisory fees 12.1 14.0 13.5 (13 )% (10 )% Wealth management and trust fees 11.7 11.5 11.8 1 % (1 )% Private banking fees4 2.1 2.8 2.6 (27 )% (21 )% Total core fees and income $28.7 $31.6 $40.2 (9 )% (29 )% Total other income 17.2 0.7 (1.0 ) nm nm Total noninterest income $45.8 $32.3 $39.2 42 % 17 % Memo: Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates Investment management fees (non-GAAP) 5 2.8 3.2 3.9 (13 )% (27 )% Wealth advisory fees (non-GAAP) 6 8.3 8.1 7.8 2 % 6 % Total core fees and income (non-GAAP) 5 6 $24.9 $25.7 $26.0 (3 )% (4 )% Total other income (non-GAAP) 7 (1.0 ) 0.7 0.3 nm nm Total noninterest income (non-GAAP) 5 6 $23.9 $26.4 $26.3 (10 )% (9 )% 4 Private banking fees includes Other banking fee income and Gain/ (loss) on sale of loans, net 5 Excludes Anchor revenue of $8.4 million in 4Q17 6 Excludes BOS revenue of $3.9 million in 4Q18, $5.9 million in 3Q18, and $5.8 million in 4Q17 7 Excludes$18.1 million gain on sale in 4Q18 and $1.3 million loss on sale in 4Q17 Total core fees and income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $28.7 million, a decline of 9% linked quarter and 29% year-over-year primarily driven by the divestitures of Anchor and BOS. Notable Items impacting Total other income include an $18.1 million gain on sale related to BOS in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a $1.3 million loss on sale related to Anchor in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates, Total core fees and income decreased 4% year-over-year primarily driven by the absence of Investment management performance fees in the fourth quarter of 2018, partially offset by increased Wealth advisory fees. Performance fees in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.9 million. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the securities in a rabbi trust, related to the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan, declined in value, which was recorded as $0.8 million of negative revenue in Total other income (Noninterest Income). This had a net zero impact to overall earnings because it had an equal and offsetting reduction in Salaries and employee benefits expense (Operating Expenses). Assets Under Management / Advisory % Change ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 LQ Y/Y Wealth Management and Trust $7,602 $8,335 $7,865 (9 )% (3 )% Affiliate Partners 8 8,319 9,388 8,920 (11 )% (7 )% Total assets under management / advisory 9 $15,921 $17,723 $16,785 (10 )% (5 )% Total net flows 9 $(143 ) $260 $70 8 Segmentincludes Dalton, Greiner, Hartman, Maher & Co., LLC and KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS") 9 Excludes Anchor and BOS Total assets under management / advisory, were $15.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 10% linked quarter and 5% year-over-year. The linked quarter decrease was primarily driven by negative market action and negative net flows, while the year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by negative market action, partially offset by positive net flows. Net flows in the Wealth Management & Trust segment during the fourth quarter of 2018 were negative $79 million driven by elevated current client outflows, partially offset by $194 million of new business and low client attrition. Operating Expense % Change ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 LQ Y/Y Salaries and employee benefits $36.0 $38.9 $44.6 (8)% (19)% Occupancy and equipment 8.0 8.2 7.8 (2)% 3% Professional services 4.2 2.9 4.0 47% 5% Marketing and business development 2.3 1.7 1.9 33% 19% Information systems 6.3 6.2 5.6 1% 12% Amortization of intangibles 0.7 0.8 1.3 (9)% (49)% Impairment of goodwill — — 24.9 nm nm FDIC insurance 0.7 0.7 0.7 10% 9% Restructuring 2.1 5.8 — (64)% nm Other 3.3 3.4 3.1 (4)% 5% Total operating expense $63.6 $68.6 $94.0 (7)% (32)% Memo: Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates Notable items related to Anchor Divestiture 10 — — 25.3 nm nm Information systems 11 (0.4) — — nm nm Restructuring 2.1 5.8 — (64)% nm Divested Affiliates operating expense 2.8 4.0 10.0 (30)% (72)% Total operating expense (non-GAAP) $59.1 $58.8 $58.7 1% 1% 10 Includes $24.9 million of Impairment of goodwill and $0.4 million of legal expense 11 $0.4 million of Information services expense was reclassified to Restructuring expense in conjunction with the Company's formal restructuring plan announced in 4Q18 Total operating expense decreased 7% linked quarter primarily driven by lower restructuring expense, while decreasing 32% year-over-year, primarily driven by impairment of goodwill related to the divestiture of Anchor during the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates, Total operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $59.1 million, up 1% linked quarter and year-over-year. Year-over-year, compensation declined as a result of efficiency initiatives and the previously mentioned $0.8 million expense reversal related to the liability for the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan, partially offset by information technology investments. Income Tax Expense The Company's Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes $3.2 million of expense related to the divestiture of BOS. Excluding Notable Items, the Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 22.7%. Loans and Deposits - QTD Averages % Change ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 LQ Y/Y Commercial and industrial $1,027 $999 $962 3 % 7 % Commercial real estate 2,402 2,475 2,370 (3 )% 1 % Construction and land 209 179 131 17 % 60 % Residential 2,907 2,837 2,650 2 % 10 % Home equity 94 94 105 — % (11 )% Other consumer 141 163 178 (14 )% (21 )% Total loans $6,781 $6,747 $6,396 — % 6 % Non-interest bearing deposits 2,092 2,064 1,895 1 % 10 % Interest bearing deposits 4,826 4,668 4,550 3 % 6 % Total deposits $6,918 $6,732 $6,445 3 % 7 % Non-interest bearing deposits as a % of Total deposits 30 % 31 % 29 % Average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 6% year-over-year primarily driven by increases in Residential loans in all geographic markets. Construction and land loans increased year-over-year and linked quarter primarily as a result of funding tax-exempt industrial revenue bonds associated with affordable housing projects. Average total deposits increased 7% year-over-year, primarily driven by growth in money market accounts, demand deposit accounts and certificates of deposits, partially offset by net declines in savings and NOW accounts. The cost of total deposits, including DDA, was 0.77%, an increase of 9 basis points linked quarter and 40 basis points year-over-year. Provision and Asset Quality ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 Provision/ (credit) for loan loss $0.1 $(0.9) $0.5 $(1.8) $(0.9) Total criticized loans 146.6 134.7 114.4 124.1 154.8 Total nonaccrual loans 14.1 12.1 15.7 16.4 14.3 Total loans 30-89 days past due and accruing 22.3 11.6 5.0 20.4 25.0 Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered 1.7 1.0 0.1 — 0.8 Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a % of Total loans 1.09% 1.09% 1.09% 1.10% 1.15% Nonaccrual loans as a % of Total loans 0.20% 0.18% 0.23% 0.25% 0.22% The Company recorded a provision expense of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to credits of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in criticized loans, offset by net loan recoveries. Total criticized loans as of December 31, 2018 was $146.6 million, an increase of 9% linked quarter and a decrease of 5% year-over-year. The $12.0 million linked quarter increase was driven by the downgrade of certain C&I and commercial real estate relationships in New England. Total nonaccrual loans as of December 31, 2018 was $14.1 million, or 20 basis points of total loans, compared to $12.1 million, or 18 basis points as of September 30, 2018, and $14.3 million, or 22 basis points as of December 31, 2017. Capital 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets 12 8.1% 7.8% 7.5% 7.4% 7.3% Tangible book value per share 12 $8.18 $7.67 $7.62 $7.17 $7.12 Regulatory Capital Ratios: 13 Tier 1 common equity 11.4% 11.1% 10.9% 10.4% 10.3% Total risk-based capital 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 14.2% 14.1% Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.0% 12.8% 12.6% 12.9% 12.9% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.5% 9.2% 9.2% 9.4% 9.3% Common Equity Repurchase Program: Total shares of common stock repurchased 1,505,521 137,144 — — — Average price paid per share of common stock $12.02 $13.89 — — — Aggregate repurchases of common equity ($ in millions) $18.1 $1.9 — — — 12 See footnote 6 for a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

13 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data. Tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2018 increased 7% linked quarter and 15% year-over-year to $8.18. The increase of Tangible book value per share from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 was primarily driven by the divestitures of Anchor and BOS and increased retained earnings, partially offset by common share repurchases and lower Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income. EPS Calculation For calculation of income for EPS, fourth quarter 2018 Net income attributable to the common shareholders benefited by $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, related to the changes in value of Redeemable noncontrolling interests ("RNCI"). Dividend Payments

Concurrent with the release of fourth quarter 2018 earnings, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend payable to common shareholders of $0.12 per share. The record date for this dividend is February 8, 2019, and the payment date is February 22, 2019. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The call will be simultaneously webcast and may be accessed on www.bostonprivate.com

Elite Entry Number: 7238859 Replay Information:

Available from January 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m Eastern Time until February 7, 2019

Dial In #: (877) 344-7529

Conference Number: 10127383 The call will be simultaneously webcast and may be accessed on www.bostonprivate.com Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a national financial services organization that owns Wealth Management, Trust, and Commercial and Private Banking affiliates with offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. The Company has total assets of greater than $8 billion, and manages over $15 billion of client assets. The Company’s affiliates serve the high net worth marketplace with high quality products and services of unique appeal to private clients. The Company also provides strategic oversight and access to resources, both financial and intellectual, to support affiliate management, marketing, compliance and legal activities. (NASDAQ: BPFH) For more information about BPFH, visit the Company’s website at www.bostonprivate.com. Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our strategy, evaluations of future interest rate trends and liquidity, prospects for growth in assets, and prospects for overall results over the long term. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions and beliefs of management and are only expectations of future results. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s private banking, investment management, wealth advisory, and trust activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; the risk that the Company’s deferred tax asset may not be realized; risks related to the identification and implementation of acquisitions, dispositions and restructurings; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made. Note to Editors:

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is not to be confused with Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. Boston Private Bank & Trust Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPFH. The information reported in this press release is related to the performance and results of BPFH. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,259 $ 92,634 $ 364,539 $ 77,085 $ 120,541 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,008,293 1,063,340 1,076,967 1,118,497 1,170,328 Investment securities held-to-maturity 70,438 75,468 78,955 70,809 74,576 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank 49,263 48,727 70,127 54,455 59,973 Loans held for sale 2,812 3,344 4,622 3,918 4,697 Total loans 6,893,158 6,720,420 6,767,123 6,602,327 6,505,028 Less: Allowance for loan losses 75,312 73,500 73,464 72,898 74,742 Net loans 6,817,846 6,646,920 6,693,659 6,529,429 6,430,286 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 401 108 108 — — Premises and equipment, net 45,412 47,399 46,421 43,627 37,640 Goodwill (1) 57,607 75,598 75,598 75,598 75,598 Intangible assets, net (1) 12,227 13,834 14,584 15,334 16,083 Fees receivable 5,101 10,445 10,405 10,640 11,154 Accrued interest receivable 24,366 24,641 23,732 22,614 22,322 Deferred income taxes, net 26,638 27,833 26,316 32,058 29,031 Other assets (1) 246,962 245,549 230,170 264,295 259,515 Total assets $ 8,494,625 $ 8,375,840 $ 8,716,203 $ 8,318,359 $ 8,311,744 Liabilities: Deposits $ 6,781,170 $ 6,768,723 $ 6,620,179 $ 6,584,322 $ 6,510,246 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 36,928 39,453 58,824 85,257 32,169 Federal funds purchased 250,000 120,000 — — 30,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 420,144 441,836 1,056,938 611,588 693,681 Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 106,363 106,363 106,363 Other liabilities (1) 143,540 149,770 129,175 125,004 135,880 Total liabilities 7,738,145 7,626,145 7,971,479 7,512,534 7,508,339 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (“RNCI”) 2,526 11,686 10,747 16,322 17,461 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 2,000,000 shares — — — 47,753 47,753 Common stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 170,000,000 shares 83,656 84,603 84,479 84,194 84,208 Additional paid-in capital 600,196 614,157 613,918 612,526 607,929 Retained earnings 87,821 64,618 56,912 61,518 49,526 Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) (17,719 ) (27,578 ) (23,328 ) (21,313 ) (8,658 ) Total Company’s shareholders’ equity 753,954 735,800 731,981 784,678 780,758 Noncontrolling interests — 2,209 1,996 4,825 5,186 Total shareholders’ equity 753,954 738,009 733,977 789,503 785,944 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity $ 8,494,625 $ 8,375,840 $ 8,716,203 $ 8,318,359 $ 8,311,744 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share and per share data) Loans $ 69,294 $ 68,254 $ 64,048 $ 60,929 $ 59,496 Taxable investment securities 1,486 1,510 1,501 1,510 1,562 Non-taxable investment securities 1,833 1,779 1,752 1,730 1,697 Mortgage-backed securities 2,923 2,941 3,049 3,178 3,125 Short-term investments and other 1,356 1,617 1,205 1,009 978 Total interest and dividend income 76,892 76,101 71,555 68,356 66,858 Interest expense: Deposits 13,470 11,487 8,365 6,524 6,048 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,119 3,877 4,447 3,344 2,626 Junior subordinated debentures 1,043 1,028 1,008 846 771 Repurchase agreements and other short-term borrowings 263 68 190 259 141 Total interest expense 16,895 16,460 14,010 10,973 9,586 Net interest income 59,997 59,641 57,545 57,383 57,272 Provision/ (credit) for loan losses 93 (949 ) 453 (1,795 ) (942 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for loan losses 59,904 60,590 57,092 59,178 58,214 Fees and other income: Investment management fees 2,831 3,245 4,227 11,425 12,321 Wealth advisory fees 12,111 13,995 13,693 13,512 13,496 Wealth management and trust fees 11,677 11,510 11,169 12,151 11,756 Other banking fee income 2,033 2,775 2,745 2,273 2,531 Gain on sale of loans, net 39 67 63 74 85 Total core fees and income 28,691 31,592 31,897 39,435 40,189 Gain/ (loss) on sale of investments, net (596 ) — 7 (24 ) (110 ) Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 — — — (1,264 ) Other (392 ) 722 191 332 360 Total other income 17,154 722 198 308 (1,014 ) Total revenue (2) 105,842 91,955 89,640 97,126 96,447 Operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,007 38,944 39,433 47,084 44,612 Occupancy and equipment 7,975 8,164 8,229 7,748 7,753 Professional services 4,229 2,877 2,872 3,177 4,035 Marketing and business development 2,275 1,710 2,070 1,593 1,919 Information systems 6,296 6,233 6,770 5,886 5,635 Amortization of intangibles 680 750 749 750 1,323 Impairment of goodwill — — — — 24,901 FDIC insurance 739 674 708 744 677 Restructuring 2,065 5,763 — — — Other 3,291 3,442 3,553 3,875 3,134 Total operating expense 63,557 68,557 64,384 70,857 93,989 Income before income taxes 42,192 24,347 24,803 28,064 3,400 Income tax expense 8,651 5,461 17,399 6,026 21,391 Net income/ (loss) from continuing operations 33,541 18,886 7,404 22,038 (17,991 ) Net income/ (loss) from discontinued operations (3) 306 — (2 ) 1,698 989 Net income/ (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests 33,847 18,886 7,402 23,736 (17,002 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545 924 968 1,050 1,278 Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company $ 33,302 $ 17,962 $ 6,434 $ 22,686 $ (18,280 ) Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share

and per share data) Loans $ 262,525 $ 228,964 Taxable investment securities 6,007 6,393 Non-taxable investment securities 7,094 6,622 Mortgage-backed securities 12,091 13,391 Short-term investments and other 5,187 3,325 Total interest and dividend income 292,904 258,695 Interest expense: Deposits 39,846 20,884 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 13,787 9,883 Junior subordinated debentures 3,925 2,919 Repurchase agreements and other short-term borrowings 780 323 Total interest expense 58,338 34,009 Net interest income 234,566 224,686 Provision/ (credit) for loan losses (2,198 ) (7,669 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for loan losses 236,764 232,355 Fees and other income: Investment management fees 21,728 45,515 Wealth advisory fees 53,311 52,559 Wealth management and trust fees 46,507 45,362 Other banking fee income 9,826 8,915 Gain on sale of loans, net 243 451 Total core fees and income 131,615 152,802 Gain/ (loss) on sale of investments, net (613 ) 376 Gain/ (loss) on OREO, net — (46 ) Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 (1,264 ) Other 853 2,098 Total other income 18,382 1,164 Total revenue (2) 384,563 378,652 Operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 161,468 178,501 Occupancy and equipment 32,116 30,165 Professional services 13,155 13,763 Marketing and business development 7,648 7,766 Information systems 25,185 21,796 Amortization of intangibles 2,929 5,601 Impairment of goodwill — 24,901 FDIC insurance 2,865 2,969 Restructuring 7,828 — Other 14,161 14,474 Total operating expense 267,355 299,936 Income before income taxes 119,406 86,385 Income tax expense 37,537 46,196 Net income from continuing operations 81,869 40,189 Net income from discontinued operations (3) 2,002 4,870 Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 83,871 45,059 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,487 4,468 Net income attributable to the Company $ 80,384 $ 40,591 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended PER SHARE DATA: December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Calculation of income for EPS: Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company $ 33,302 $ 17,962 $ 6,434 $ 22,686 $ (18,280 ) Adjustments to Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method (4) 2,694 (829 ) (3,524 ) (23 ) (1,998 ) Net income/ (loss) attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method $ 35,996 $ 17,133 $ 2,910 $ 22,663 $ (20,278 ) End of period common shares outstanding 83,655,651 84,602,519 84,478,858 84,194,267 84,208,538 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average basic shares outstanding 83,750,785 84,017,284 83,509,115 83,097,758 82,904,776 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (5) 84,863,779 85,498,568 85,413,575 85,271,650 82,904,776 Diluted total earnings/ (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 $ (0.24 ) Year Ended PER SHARE DATA: December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Calculation of income for EPS: Net income attributable to the Company $ 80,384 $ 40,591 Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method (4) (1,682 ) (4,887 ) Net income attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method $ 78,702 $ 35,704 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average basic shares outstanding 83,596,685 82,430,633 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (5) 85,331,314 84,802,565 Diluted total earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.42 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 FINANCIAL DATA: Book value per common share $ 9.01 $ 8.72 $ 8.69 $ 8.81 $ 8.77 Tangible book value per share (6) $ 8.18 $ 7.67 $ 7.62 $ 7.17 $ 7.12 Market price per share $ 10.57 $ 13.65 $ 15.90 $ 15.05 $ 15.45 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY: Wealth Management and Trust $ 7,602,000 $ 8,335,000 $ 7,789,000 $ 7,831,000 $ 7,865,000 Affiliate Partners, excluding Anchor and BOS $ 8,319,000 $ 9,388,000 $ 9,072,000 $ 8,878,000 $ 8,920,000 Total assets under management and advisory, excluding Anchor and BOS (7) $ 15,921,000 $ 17,723,000 $ 16,861,000 $ 16,709,000 $ 16,785,000 Assets under management and advisory at Anchor through March 31, 2018 — — — $ 9,042,000 $ 9,277,000 Assets under management and advisory at BOS through September 30, 2018 $ — $ 4,714,000 $ 4,525,000 $ 4,488,000 $ 4,434,000 Less: Inter-company relationship $ — $ (7,000 ) $ (7,000 ) $ (11,000 ) $ (11,000 ) Total assets under management and advisory, including Anchor and BOS through December 31, 2018 $ 15,921,000 $ 22,430,000 $ 21,379,000 $ 30,228,000 $ 30,485,000 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Total equity/ Total assets 8.88 % 8.81 % 8.42 % 9.49 % 9.46 % Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (6) 8.12 % 7.83 % 7.46 % 7.38 % 7.33 % Tier 1 common equity/ Risk weighted assets (6) 11.40 % 11.14 % 10.90 % 10.39 % 10.32 % Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan losses/ Nonaccrual loans 536 % 608 % 469 % 445 % 523 % Return on average assets - three months ended (annualized) 1.56 % 0.84 % 0.31 % 1.11 % (0.88 )% Return on average common equity - three months ended (annualized) (8) 17.87 % 9.67 % 3.03 % 12.02 % (9.92 )% Return on average tangible common equity - three months ended (annualized) (8) 20.46 % 11.37 % 3.90 % 15.20 % (11.94 )% Efficiency ratio - three months ended (9) 57.14 % 67.04 % 70.29 % 71.46 % 68.23 % DEPOSIT DETAIL: Demand deposits (non-interest bearing) $ 1,951,274 $ 2,001,275 $ 2,089,373 $ 1,932,732 $ 2,025,690 NOW 626,685 568,148 635,841 689,526 645,361 Savings 73,834 72,967 73,675 73,580 70,935 Money market 3,338,892 3,363,062 3,128,211 3,177,692 3,121,811 Certificates of deposit 790,485 763,271 693,079 710,792 646,449 Total deposits $ 6,781,170 $ 6,768,723 $ 6,620,179 $ 6,584,322 $ 6,510,246 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Average Yield/Rate (In thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET: 12/31/18 09/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 09/30/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 09/30/18 12/31/17 AVERAGE ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Cash and investments: Taxable investment securities $ 317,230 $ 324,583 $ 345,743 $ 1,486 $ 1,510 $ 1,562 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.81 % Non-taxable investment securities (10) 301,242 297,710 298,851 2,321 2,256 2,611 3.08 % 3.03 % 3.50 % Mortgage-backed securities 536,264 552,820 608,508 2,923 2,941 3,125 2.18 % 2.13 % 2.05 % Short-term investments and other 134,182 204,814 172,656 1,356 1,617 978 3.98 % 3.11 % 2.23 % Total cash and investments 1,288,918 1,379,927 1,425,758 8,086 8,324 8,276 2.50 % 2.41 % 2.32 % Loans (11): Commercial and industrial (10) 1,027,128 998,817 962,159 10,472 9,940 9,603 3.99 % 3.89 % 3.91 % Commercial real estate (10) 2,402,304 2,475,143 2,369,526 29,078 29,547 26,473 4.74 % 4.67 % 4.37 % Construction and land (10) 209,475 179,248 131,107 2,590 2,196 1,568 4.84 % 4.80 % 4.68 % Residential 2,907,446 2,836,593 2,650,014 24,630 23,907 21,248 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.21 % Home equity 93,656 94,050 105,044 1,148 1,089 1,074 4.86 % 4.59 % 4.06 % Other consumer 140,591 163,224 177,951 1,481 1,689 1,489 4.18 % 4.11 % 3.32 % Total loans 6,780,600 6,747,075 6,395,801 69,399 68,368 61,455 4.04 % 4.00 % 3.79 % Total earning assets 8,069,518 8,127,002 7,821,559 77,485 76,692 69,731 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % LESS: Allowance for loan losses 75,006 73,861 75,608 Cash and due from banks (non-interest bearing) 53,633 46,056 43,648 Other assets 397,153 392,757 452,744 TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 8,445,298 $ 8,491,954 $ 8,242,343 AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (12): Savings and NOW $ 649,937 $ 693,419 $ 687,172 $ 377 $ 301 $ 148 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.09 % Money market 3,392,039 3,244,628 3,177,687 9,502 8,110 3,998 1.11 % 0.99 % 0.50 % Certificates of deposit 784,184 730,117 685,136 3,591 3,076 1,902 1.82 % 1.67 % 1.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits (12) 4,826,160 4,668,164 4,549,995 13,470 11,487 6,048 1.11 % 0.98 % 0.53 % Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 106,363 1,043 1,028 771 3.84 % 3.78 % 2.84 % FHLB borrowings and other 515,734 768,015 728,374 2,382 3,945 2,767 1.81 % 2.01 % 1.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (12) 5,448,257 5,542,542 5,384,732 16,895 16,460 9,586 1.23 % 1.17 % 0.70 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits (12) 2,092,070 2,063,642 1,894,924 Payables and other liabilities 154,612 135,508 128,075 Total average liabilities 7,694,939 7,741,692 7,407,731 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 11,046 13,074 21,094 Average shareholders’ equity 739,313 737,188 813,518 TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,445,298 $ 8,491,954 $ 8,242,343 Net interest income - on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) $ 60,590 $ 60,232 $ 60,145 LESS: FTE adjustment (10) 593 591 2,873 Net interest income (GAAP basis) $ 59,997 $ 59,641 $ 57,272 Interest rate spread 2.56 % 2.56 % 2.82 % Bank only net interest margin 3.02 % 2.98 % 3.08 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 2.93 % 3.04 % Average total deposits (12) 6,918,230 6,731,806 6,444,919 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.37 % Average total deposits and borrowings (12) 7,540,327 7,606,184 7,279,656 0.89 % 0.86 % 0.52 % Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Average Yield/Rate (In thousands) Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET: 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 AVERAGE ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Cash and investments: Taxable investment securities $ 325,159 $ 363,760 $ 6,007 $ 6,393 1.85 % 1.76 % Non-taxable investment securities (10) 298,450 296,117 8,984 10,187 3.01 % 3.44 % Mortgage-backed securities 561,929 641,157 12,091 13,391 2.15 % 2.09 % Short-term investments and other 164,712 170,017 5,187 3,325 3.15 % 1.96 % Total cash and investments 1,350,250 1,471,051 32,269 33,296 2.39 % 2.26 % Loans (11): Commercial and industrial (10) 983,699 981,822 38,607 38,680 3.92 % 3.94 % Commercial real estate (10) 2,449,039 2,358,658 112,516 102,030 4.59 % 4.33 % Construction and land (10) 181,315 119,530 8,791 5,604 4.85 % 4.69 % Residential 2,806,046 2,533,437 92,893 80,236 3.31 % 3.17 % Home equity 94,823 109,815 4,320 4,376 4.56 % 3.99 % Other consumer 167,139 188,122 6,561 5,989 3.92 % 3.18 % Total loans 6,682,061 6,291,384 263,688 236,915 3.95 % 3.77 % Total earning assets 8,032,311 7,762,435 295,957 270,211 3.68 % 3.48 % LESS: Allowance for loan losses 74,174 77,365 Cash and due from banks (non-interest bearing) 49,282 42,420 Other assets 402,821 440,268 TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 8,410,240 $ 8,167,758 AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (12): Savings and NOW $ 694,674 $ 688,453 $ 1,197 $ 669 0.17 % 0.10 % Money market 3,202,616 3,156,305 27,469 13,799 0.86 % 0.44 % Certificates of deposit 714,827 653,486 11,180 6,416 1.56 % 0.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits (12) 4,612,117 4,498,244 39,846 20,884 0.86 % 0.46 % Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 3,925 2,919 3.69 % 2.71 % FHLB borrowings and other 795,050 723,672 14,567 10,206 1.83 % 1.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (12) 5,513,530 5,328,279 58,338 34,009 1.06 % 0.64 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits (12) 1,984,660 1,901,510 Payables and other liabilities 137,323 118,904 Total average liabilities 7,635,513 7,348,693 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 14,859 21,309 Average shareholders’ equity 759,868 797,756 TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,410,240 $ 8,167,758 Net interest income -on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) $ 237,619 $ 236,202 LESS: FTE adjustment (10) 3,053 11,515 Net interest income (GAAP basis) $ 234,566 $ 224,687 Interest rate spread 2.62 % 2.84 % Bank only net interest margin 2.98 % 3.09 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 3.04 % Average total deposits (12) 6,596,777 6,399,754 0.60 % 0.33 % Average total deposits and borrowings (12) 7,498,190 7,229,789 0.78 % 0.47 % Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 LOAN DATA (13): Other commercial and industrial loans: New England $ 503,201 $ 460,409 $ 481,081 $ 444,419 $ 438,322 San Francisco Bay Area 43,702 41,256 35,220 23,491 23,311 Southern California 76,134 81,549 66,892 63,183 59,359 Total other commercial and industrial loans $ 623,037 $ 583,214 $ 583,193 $ 531,093 $ 520,992 Commercial tax-exempt loans: New England $ 344,079 $ 330,753 $ 332,572 $ 313,955 $ 305,792 San Francisco Bay Area 96,387 96,775 94,959 95,380 101,340 Southern California 11,205 11,279 11,351 11,422 11,566 Total commercial tax-exempt loans $ 451,671 $ 438,807 $ 438,882 $ 420,757 $ 418,698 Total commercial and industrial loans $ 1,074,708 $ 1,022,021 $ 1,022,075 $ 951,850 $ 939,690 Commercial real estate loans: New England $ 1,022,061 $ 1,043,494 $ 1,069,942 $ 1,046,178 $ 1,002,092 San Francisco Bay Area 714,449 724,243 739,769 721,871 725,454 Southern California 659,182 631,343 694,810 696,954 712,674 Total commercial real estate loans $ 2,395,692 $ 2,399,080 $ 2,504,521 $ 2,465,003 $ 2,440,220 Construction and land loans: New England $ 153,929 $ 114,411 $ 88,068 $ 79,563 $ 86,874 San Francisco Bay Area 41,516 40,755 37,783 34,050 27,891 Southern California 44,861 42,358 46,173 51,627 50,225 Total construction and land loans $ 240,306 $ 197,524 $ 172,024 $ 165,240 $ 164,990 Residential loans: New England $ 1,689,318 $ 1,650,989 $ 1,643,039 $ 1,619,856 $ 1,598,072 San Francisco Bay Area 559,578 554,502 533,394 511,903 512,189 Southern California 700,077 657,388 631,773 605,610 572,272 Total residential loans $ 2,948,973 $ 2,862,879 $ 2,808,206 $ 2,737,369 $ 2,682,533 Home equity loans: New England $ 57,617 $ 61,291 $ 61,125 $ 65,434 $ 67,435 San Francisco Bay Area 19,722 19,769 17,366 19,314 22,462 Southern California 13,082 12,330 13,310 9,583 10,061 Total home equity loans $ 90,421 $ 93,390 $ 91,801 $ 94,331 $ 99,958 Other consumer loans: New England $ 120,402 $ 121,685 $ 145,726 $ 166,413 $ 149,022 San Francisco Bay Area 12,663 14,228 14,659 13,569 14,707 Southern California 9,993 9,613 8,111 8,552 13,908 Total other consumer loans $ 143,058 $ 145,526 $ 168,496 $ 188,534 $ 177,637 Total loans: New England $ 3,890,607 $ 3,783,032 $ 3,821,553 $ 3,735,818 $ 3,647,609 San Francisco Bay Area 1,488,017 1,491,528 1,473,150 1,419,578 1,427,354 Southern California 1,514,534 1,445,860 1,472,420 1,446,931 1,430,065 Total loans $ 6,893,158 $ 6,720,420 $ 6,767,123 $ 6,602,327 $ 6,505,028 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 CREDIT QUALITY (13): Special mention loans: New England $ 31,147 $ 20,382 $ 18,515 $ 33,282 $ 45,640 San Francisco Bay Area 18,585 18,359 19,255 14,117 23,400 Southern California 28,796 28,665 15,678 15,689 18,134 Total special mention loans $ 78,528 $ 67,406 $ 53,448 $ 63,088 $ 87,174 Accruing classified loans (14): New England $ 10,392 $ 10,083 $ 11,493 $ 8,767 $ 10,911 San Francisco Bay Area 24,584 24,252 12,766 14,970 11,615 Southern California 19,119 21,045 21,194 21,436 30,826 Total accruing substandard loans $ 54,095 $ 55,380 $ 45,453 $ 45,173 $ 53,352 Nonaccruing loans: New England $ 6,728 $ 5,131 $ 7,282 $ 8,056 $ 6,061 San Francisco Bay Area 2,488 1,169 1,319 1,442 1,473 Southern California 4,841 5,797 7,050 6,882 6,761 Total nonaccruing loans $ 14,057 $ 12,097 $ 15,651 $ 16,380 $ 14,295 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing: New England $ 15,961 $ 9,193 $ 4,653 $ 10,571 $ 19,725 San Francisco Bay Area 2,246 1,651 — 2,251 1,911 Southern California 4,092 763 324 7,554 3,412 Total loans 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 22,299 $ 11,607 $ 4,977 $ 20,376 $ 25,048 Loans (charged-off)/ recovered, net for the three months ended: New England $ (100 ) $ 232 $ (73 ) $ (285 ) $ 1,020 San Francisco Bay Area 1,804 706 91 67 64 Southern California 15 47 95 169 (273 ) Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered $ 1,719 $ 985 $ 113 $ (49 ) $ 811 Loans (charged-off)/ recovered, net for the year ended: New England $ (226 ) $ 1,839 San Francisco Bay Area 2,668 3,161 Southern California 326 (666 ) Total Net Loans (Charged-off)/ Recovered $ 2,768 $ 4,334 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) FOOTNOTES: (1) On December 20, 2017, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced an agreement, effective December 19, 2017, to sell all of its current equity interest in Anchor Capital Advisors LLC, an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Anchor”), to the management team of Anchor for an upfront cash payment and a non-voting, revenue share participation interest in Anchor. On April 13, 2018, the Company completed the sale of its ownership interest in Anchor. Anchor’s results remain consolidated in the Company’s results during current and prior periods through the closing date. For presentation purposes, Anchor’s AUM are excluded from current and prior period AUM amounts, but are included in the calculation of Core Fees and Income. The Company classified the assets and liabilities of Anchor as held for sale at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, which are included with Other assets and Other liabilities, respectively, on the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. For regulatory purposes, the goodwill and intangible assets of Anchor will be included in consolidated calculations. On December 3, 2018, the Company completed the closing of the sale of all of its equity interest in Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC (“BOS”) to the management team of BOS for an upfront cash payment and a non-voting, limited-duration revenue share participation in BOS. For presentation purposes, BOS' AUM are excluded from current and prior period AUM amounts, but are included in the calculation of Core Fees and Income. For regulatory purposes, the goodwill and intangible assets of BOS will be included in consolidated calculations. See footnotes 6 and 8, below. (2) Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income. (3) Net income from discontinued operations consists of contingent payments net of expenses related to our divested affiliate, Westfield Capital Management Company, LLC. The Company received its final contingent payment in the first quarter of 2018 related to this affiliate and a tax benefit related to deferred taxes in the fourth quarter of 2018 when annual tax returns were filed. (4) Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decrease/ (increase) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value and dividends paid on preferred stock, if any, including deemed dividends on redemption of the 6.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (“the Series D preferred stock”). On June 15, 2018, the Company redeemed all $50 million of the outstanding Series D preferred stock. (5) When the Company has positive Net income from continuing operations attributable to the common shareholders, the Company adds additional shares to basic Weighted average shares outstanding to arrive at Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the Diluted earnings per share calculation. These additional shares reflect the assumed exercise, conversion, or contingent issuance of dilutive securities. If the additional shares would result in anti-dilution they would be excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation. The potential dilutive shares relate to: unexercised stock options, unvested restricted stock and unexercised stock warrants. See Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 for additional information. (6) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Tangible book value per share and the Tangible common equity (“TCE”) to Tangible assets (“TA”) ratio to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Total equity to Total assets ratio to the Non-GAAP TCE to TA ratio, and from GAAP Book value to Non-GAAP Tangible book value are presented below: The Company calculates Tangible assets by adjusting Total assets to exclude Goodwill and intangible assets. The Company calculates Tangible common equity by adjusting Total equity to exclude non-convertible Series D preferred stock and exclude Goodwill and intangible assets, net. On June 15, 2018, the Company redeemed all $50 million of the outstanding Series D preferred stock. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total balance sheet assets $ 8,494,625 $ 8,375,840 $ 8,716,203 $ 8,318,359 $ 8,311,744 LESS: Goodwill and intangible assets, net * (69,834 ) (89,432 ) (90,182 ) (138,026 ) (138,775 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,424,791 $ 8,286,408 $ 8,626,021 $ 8,180,333 $ 8,172,969 Total shareholders’ equity $ 753,954 $ 738,009 $ 733,977 $ 789,503 $ 785,944 LESS: Series D preferred stock (non-convertible) — — — (47,753 ) (47,753 ) LESS: Goodwill and intangible assets, net * (69,834 ) (89,432 ) (90,182 ) (138,026 ) (138,775 ) Total adjusting items (69,834 ) (89,432 ) (90,182 ) (185,779 ) (186,528 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 684,120 $ 648,577 $ 643,795 $ 603,724 $ 599,416 Total equity/ Total assets 8.88 % 8.81 % 8.42 % 9.49 % 9.46 % Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.12 % 7.83 % 7.46 % 7.38 % 7.33 % Total risk weighted assets ** $ 6,161,679 $ 6,057,002 $ 6,104,586 $ 5,974,866 $ 5,892,286 Tier 1 common equity ** $ 702,728 $ 674,641 $ 665,628 $ 621,084 $ 607,800 Tier 1 common equity/ Risk weighted assets ** 11.40 % 11.14 % 10.90 % 10.39 % 10.32 % End of period shares outstanding 83,655,651 84,602,519 84,478,858 84,194,267 84,208,538 Book value per common share $ 9.01 $ 8.72 $ 8.69 $ 8.81 $ 8.77 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 8.18 $ 7.67 $ 7.62 $ 7.17 $ 7.12 * Includes goodwill and intangible assets at an affiliate held for sale at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. ** Risk weighted assets and Tier 1 common equity for December 31, 2018 are presented based on estimated data. (7) Assets under management and advisory have been reduced to exclude those assets managed or advised by Anchor and BOS for periods when Anchor and BOS were owned by the Company. (8) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Return on average common equity and Return on average tangible common equity to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Return on average equity ratio to the non-GAAP Return on average common equity ratio, and the non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity ratio are presented below: The Company annualizes income data based on the number of days in the period presented and a 365 day year. The Company calculates Average common equity by adjusting Average equity to exclude Average preferred equity. The Company calculates Average tangible common equity by adjusting Average equity to exclude Average goodwill and intangible assets, net and Average preferred equity. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total average shareholders’ equity $ 739,313 $ 737,188 $ 775,949 $ 784,025 $ 813,518 LESS: Average Series D preferred stock (non-convertible) — — (39,881 ) (47,753 ) (47,753 ) Average common equity (non-GAAP) 739,313 737,188 736,068 736,272 765,765 LESS: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net * (83,153 ) (89,830 ) (102,533 ) (138,451 ) (157,978 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 656,160 $ 647,358 $ 633,535 $ 597,821 $ 607,787 Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company $ 33,302 $ 17,962 $ 6,434 $ 22,686 $ (18,280 ) LESS: Dividends on Series D preferred stock — — (869 ) (869 ) (869 ) Common net income/ (loss) (non-GAAP) 33,302 17,962 5,565 21,817 (19,149 ) ADD: Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (35% in 2017, 21% in 2018) 537 593 592 593 860 Tangible common net income/ (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 33,839 $ 18,555 $ 6,157 $ 22,410 $ (18,289 ) Return on average equity - (annualized) 17.87 % 9.67 % 3.33 % 11.73 % (8.91 )% Return on average common equity - (annualized) (non-GAAP) 17.87 % 9.67 % 3.03 % 12.02 % (9.92 )% Return on average tangible common equity - (annualized) (non-GAAP) 20.46 % 11.37 % 3.90 % 15.20 % (11.94 )% Year Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total average shareholders’ equity $ 759,868 $ 797,756 LESS: Average Series D preferred stock (non-convertible) (21,718 ) (47,753 ) Average common equity (non-GAAP) 738,150 750,003 LESS: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net * (88,631 ) (164,530 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 649,519 $ 585,473 Net income attributable to the Company $ 80,384 $ 40,591 LESS: Dividends on Series D preferred stock (1,738 ) (3,475 ) Common net income (non-GAAP) 78,646 37,116 ADD: Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (35% in 2017, 21% in 2018) 2,314 3,641 Tangible common net income (non-GAAP) $ 80,960 $ 40,757 Return on average equity 10.58 % 5.09 % Return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 10.65 % 4.95 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.46 % 6.96 % * Includes goodwill and intangible assets at an affiliate held for sale at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. (9) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Pre-tax, pre-provision income, Total operating expenses excluding amortization of intangibles, goodwill impairment, and restructuring expense, if any, and the Efficiency ratio to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Income from continuing operations before income taxes to non-GAAP Pre-tax, pre-provision income; from GAAP Total operating expense to non-GAAP Total operating expense excluding amortization of intangibles, goodwill impairment, and restructuring, if any; and from GAAP Efficiency ratio to Non-GAAP Efficiency ratio (FTE basis), excluding amortization of intangibles, goodwill impairment, and restructuring, if any, are presented below: Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 42,192 $ 24,347 $ 24,803 $ 28,064 $ 3,400 ADD BACK: Provision/ (credit) for loan losses 93 (949 ) 453 (1,795 ) (942 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 42,285 $ 23,398 $ 25,256 $ 26,269 $ 2,458 Total operating expense (GAAP) $ 63,557 $ 68,557 $ 64,384 $ 70,857 $ 93,989 Less: Amortization of intangibles 680 750 749 750 1,323 Less: Goodwill impairment — — — — 24,901 Less: Restructuring 2,065 5,763 — — — Total operating expense (excluding amortization of intangibles, restructuring, and goodwill impairment) (non-GAAP) $ 60,812 $ 62,044 $ 63,635 $ 70,107 $ 67,765 Net interest income $ 59,997 $ 59,641 $ 57,545 $ 57,383 $ 57,272 Total core fees and income 28,691 31,592 31,897 39,435 40,189 Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 — — — (1,264 ) Total other income (988 ) 722 198 308 250 Total revenue 105,842 91,955 89,640 97,126 96,447 FTE income 593 591 895 974 2,873 Total revenue (FTE basis) $ 106,435 $ 92,546 $ 90,535 $ 98,100 $ 99,320 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.05 % 74.55 % 71.83 % 72.95 % 97.45 % Efficiency ratio, FTE Basis excluding amortization of intangibles, restructuring, and goodwill impairment (non-GAAP) 57.14 % 67.04 % 70.29 % 71.46 % 68.23 % Year Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 119,406 $ 86,385 ADD BACK: Provision/ (credit) for loan losses (2,198 ) (7,669 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 117,208 $ 78,716 Total operating expense (GAAP) $ 267,355 $ 299,936 Less: Amortization of intangibles 2,929 5,601 Less: Goodwill impairment — 24,901 Less: Restructuring 7,828 — Total operating expense (excluding amortization of intangibles, restructuring, and goodwill impairment) (non-GAAP) $ 256,598 $ 269,434 Net interest income $ 234,566 $ 224,686 Total core fees and income 131,615 152,802 Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 (1,264 ) Total other income 240 2,428 Total revenue 384,563 378,652 FTE income 3,053 11,515 Total revenue (FTE basis) $ 387,616 $ 390,167 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 69.52 % 79.21 % Efficiency ratio, FTE Basis excluding amortization of intangibles, restructuring, and goodwill impairment (non-GAAP) 66.20 % 69.06 % (10) Interest income on Non-taxable investments and loans are presented on an FTE basis using the federal statutory rate of 35% in 2017 and 21% in 2018 for each respective period presented. (11) Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (12) Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. (13) The concentration of the Private Banking loan data and credit quality is primarily based on the location of the lender’s regional offices. (14) Accruing classified loans include loans that are classified as substandard but are still accruing interest income. Boston Private Bank & Trust Company may classify a loan as substandard where known information about possible credit problems of the related borrowers causes management to have doubts as to the ability of such borrowers to comply with the present repayment terms and which may result in disclosure of such loans as nonaccrual at some time in the future. (15) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Net interest income excluding interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans and Net interest margin excluding interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, also referred to as Core net interest margin, to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Net interest income to non-GAAP Net interest income excluding interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans; and from GAAP Net interest margin to non-GAAP Net interest margin excluding interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, are presented below: Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net interest income (GAAP basis) $ 59,997 $ 59,641 $ 57,545 $ 57,383 $ 57,272 LESS: Interest recovered while loans on nonaccrual status 986 986 — 80 429 Net interest income, excluding interest recovered while loans on nonaccrual status (non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net interest income (non-GAAP) 59,011 58,655 57,545 57,303 56,843 ADD: FTE income 593 591 895 974 2,873 Net interest income, FTE basis, excluding interest recovered while loans on nonaccrual status(non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net interest income, FTE basis (non-GAAP) 59,604 59,246 58,440 58,277 59,716 Net interest margin (FTE basis) 2.96 % 2.93 % 2.89 % 2.95 % 3.04 % Net interest margin, FTE basis, excluding interest recovered while loans on nonaccrual status (non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net interest margin (FTE basis) 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.89 % 2.94 % 3.02 % Net interest margin, non-FTE basis, excluding interest recovered while loans on nonaccrual status (non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net interest margin (non-FTE basis) (non-GAAP) 2.90 % 2.85 % 2.85 % 2.90 % 2.87 % Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (16) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Net income attributable to the Company excluding notable items and Diluted earnings per share excluding notable items to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Net income attributable to the Company to non-GAAP Net income attributable to the Company excluding notable items and from GAAP Diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share excluding notable items are presented below: Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 33,302 $ 17,962 $ 6,434 $ 22,686 $ (18,280 ) LESS: Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 — — — (1,264 ) ADD BACK: Anchor divestiture legal expense — — — — 400 ADD BACK: Impairment of goodwill — — — — 24,901 ADD BACK: Information services * (441 ) — 441 — — ADD BACK: Restructuring 2,065 5,763 — — — ADD BACK: Tax adjustments ** 3,170 — 12,706 — 12,880 Tax effect at statutory rate (35% in '17, 21% in '18) *** (341 ) (1,210 ) (93 ) — (582 ) Net income attributable to the Company excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 19,613 $ 22,515 $ 19,488 $ 22,686 $ 20,583 Net income/ (loss) attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method (GAAP) $ 35,996 $ 17,133 $ 2,910 $ 22,663 $ (20,278 ) ADD BACK: Deemed dividend due to redemption of Series D preferred stock — — 2,247 — — LESS: Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 — — — (1,264 ) ADD BACK: Anchor divestiture legal expense — — — — 400 ADD BACK: Impairment of goodwill — — — — 24,901 ADD BACK: Information services * (441 ) — 441 — — ADD BACK: Restructuring 2,065 5,763 — — — ADD BACK: Tax adjustments ** 3,170 — 12,706 — 12,880 Tax effect at statutory rate (35% in '17, 21% in '18) *** (341 ) (1,210 ) (93 ) — (582 ) Net income attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method, excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 22,307 $ 21,686 $ 18,211 $ 22,663 $ 18,585 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 84,863,779 85,498,568 85,413,575 85,271,650 82,904,776 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding, excluding notable items (non-GAAP) **** 84,863,779 85,498,568 85,413,575 85,271,650 85,196,760 Diluted total earnings/ (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 $ (0.24 ) Diluted total earnings per share, excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Average common equity (non-GAAP) $ 739,313 $ 737,188 $ 736,068 $ 736,272 $ 765,765 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 656,160 $ 647,358 $ 633,535 $ 597,821 $ 607,787 Return on average common equity - (annualized), excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 10.52 % 12.12 % 10.15 % 12.02 % 10.21 % Return on average tangible common equity - (annualized), excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 12.18 % 14.16 % 12.16 % 15.20 % 13.43 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 42,285 $ 23,398 $ 25,256 $ 26,269 $ 2,458 LESS: Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates 18,142 — — — (1,264 ) ADD BACK: Anchor divestiture legal expense — — — — 400 ADD BACK: Impairment of goodwill — — — — 24,901 ADD BACK: Information services * (441 ) — 441 — — ADD BACK: Restructuring 2,065 5,763 — — — Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 25,767 $ 29,161 $ 25,697 $ 26,269 $ 29,023 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) * In the fourth quarter of 2018, $0.4 million of Information services expense was reclassified to Restructuring expense in conjunction with the Company's formal restructuring plan announced in the fourth quarter of 2018. ** Additional tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 relates to the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax asset (“DTA”), deferred tax liability (“DTL”) and Low Income Housing Tax Credit (“LIHTC”) investments as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while additional expense in the second quarter of 2018 relates to the tax impact of the April 2018 completion of the sale of Anchor and additional expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 relates to the completion of the sale of BOS. *** Due to the nature of the goodwill related to Anchor, no tax effect is applied to the goodwill impairment in the fourth quarter of 2017. **** For the fourth quarter of 2017, Weighted average diluted shares outstanding include the dilutive effects when the excluded notable items move net income/ (loss) attributable to the common shareholders from a net loss to a net income position. (17) The Company uses certain operating basis financial measures, which are non-GAAP financial measures to provide information for investors to effectively analyze trends of ongoing business activities and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector. Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP operating basis financial measures are presented below. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 (In thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP or Reported Value Notable Items Operating Basis (Non-GAAP) GAAP or Reported Value Notable Items Operating Basis (Non-GAAP) Total revenue $ 105,842 $ (18,142 ) $ 87,700 $ 384,563 $ (18,142 ) $ 366,421 Total operating expense 63,557 (1,624 ) 61,933 267,355 (7,828 ) 259,527 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 42,285 (16,518 ) 25,767 117,208 (10,314 ) 106,894 Income before income taxes 42,192 (16,518 ) 25,674 119,406 (10,314 ) 109,092 Income tax expense 8,651 (2,829 ) 5,822 37,537 (14,232 ) 23,305 Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company 33,302 (13,689 ) 19,613 80,384 3,918 84,302 Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Common Shareholders 35,996 (13,689 ) 22,307 78,702 3,918 82,620 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 84,863,779 84,863,779 84,863,779 85,331,314 85,331,314 85,331,314 Diluted total Earnings/ (Loss) Per Share $ 0.42 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.92 $ 0.05 $ 0.97 Average Common Equity 739,313 739,313 738,150 738,150 Return on Average Common Equity 17.87 % 10.52 % 10.65 % 11.19 % Average Tangible Common Equity 656,160 656,160 649,519 649,519 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.46 % 12.18 % 12.46 % 13.07 % Effective Tax Rate on Continuing Operations 20.5 % 22.7 % 31.4 % 21.4 % nm not meaningful View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005760/en/

