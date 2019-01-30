Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

$18.1 million gain on sale and $3.2 million tax expense related to the
divestiture of Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC ("BOS")
$1.6 million net restructuring expense related to personnel and
technology efficiencies
Full Year 2018 Highlights include:
GAAP Net income was $80.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, and
operating net income was $84.2 million or $0.97 per diluted share
Returned $62.4 million of capital to common shareholders through
dividends and share repurchases
Tangible book value per share increased 15% year-over-year to $8.18
and Tier 1 common equity ratio increased to 11.4%
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (the “Company” or
“BPFH”) today reported fourth quarter 2018 GAAP Net income/ (loss)
attributable to the Company of $33.3 million, compared to $18.0 million
for the third quarter of 2018 and ($18.3) million for the fourth quarter
of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 Diluted earnings/ (loss) per share were
$0.42, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of 2018 and ($0.24) in the
fourth quarter of 2017.
Summary Financial Results - Reported
% Change
($ in millions, except for per share data)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
LQ
Y/Y
Net income/ (loss)
$33.3
$18.0
$(18.3)
85%
nm
Diluted earnings/ (loss) per share
$0.42
$0.20
$(0.24)
nm
nm
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$42.3
$23.4
$2.5
81%
nm
Return on average common equity ("ROACE")
17.9%
9.7%
(9.9)%
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")
20.5%
11.4%
(11.9)%
nm = not meaningful
The Company's reported financial results increased linked quarter
primarily as a result of the gain on sale related to the divestiture of
BOS. Additional factors driving the year-over-year increase include
impairment of goodwill related to the divestiture of Anchor Capital
Advisors, LLC ("Anchor") and income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act, each during the fourth quarter of 2017.
In addition to presenting the Company’s results in conformity with
GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide
information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of
ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers
across the financial sector.For additional information on
non-GAAP financial measures, see page 7.A full reconciliation of
GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found in the footnotes beginning on page
18.
1 4Q18 results adjusted to exclude the net after-tax
impact of $18.1 million gain on sale and $3.2 million tax expense
related to the divestiture of Bingham, Osborn, & Scarborough, LLC
and $1.6 million restructuring expense
2 3Q18 results adjusted to exclude the net after-tax
impact of $5.8 million restructuring expense
3 4Q17 results adjusted to exclude the net after-tax
impact of $1.3 million loss on sale, $0.4 million legal expense,
and $24.9 million goodwill impairment expense related to the
divestiture of Anchor and $12.9 million tax expense related to the
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
"Our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 financial results reflect the
successful divestiture of two affiliates," said Anthony DeChellis, CEO
of Boston Private. "These transactions enabled the return of capital to
shareholders during 2018 in the form of the completion of our $20
million share repurchase program."
"At the same time, we have additional capital to be used for the
expansion of our Wealth Management, Trust, and Commercial and Private
Banking businesses. My review of Boston Private's market positioning is
well underway, and I look forward to sharing details about our vision to
improve the Company's scale, efficiency, and productivity early in the
second quarter of 2019."
Divested Affiliates
The Company completed the sale of Anchor and BOS (together, "Divested
Affiliates") during 2018. Financial results from Divested Affiliates
remain consolidated in the Company's financial results through the
closing dates of the divestitures. The Anchor divestiture announcement
date was December 20, 2017, resulting in impairment of goodwill during
fourth quarter 2017 results, and the closing date was April 13, 2018.
The BOS announcement date was October 17, 2018, and the closing date was
December 3, 2018.
For presentation purposes, Divested Affiliates' AUM are excluded from
AUM amounts, but are included in the calculation of Core fees and
income. The discussion below includes non-GAAP measures that exclude the
contributions from these affiliates in order to enhance comparability of
trends in the core business.
Net Interest Income and Margin (non-GAAP, except for Net Interest
Income)
% Change
($ in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
LQ
Y/Y
Net interest income
$60.0
$59.6
$57.3
1
%
5
%
Less: Interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans
1.0
1.0
0.4
—
%
nm
Core net interest income, non-FTE basis
59.0
58.7
56.8
1
%
4
%
Add: FTE adjustment
0.6
0.6
2.9
—
%
(79
)%
Core net interest income, FTE basis
59.6
59.2
59.7
1
%
—
%
Net interest margin (FTE basis)
2.96
%
2.93
%
3.04
%
Core net interest margin (FTE basis)
2.92
%
2.88
%
3.02
%
Core net interest margin (non-FTE basis)
2.90
%
2.85
%
2.87
%
FTE = Fully Taxable Equivalent
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $60.0 million, an
increase of 1% linked quarter and 5% year-over-year. The year-over-year
increase was primarily driven by higher yields on interest-earning
assets and higher asset volumes, partially offset by higher funding
costs. Core net interest income, non-FTE basis, which excludes interest
recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, increased 1% linked quarter and
4% year-over-year.
The Company’s Core net interest margin (FTE basis) increased 4 basis
points on a linked quarter basis to 2.92%, primarily driven by linked
quarter deposit inflows that funded repayment of borrowings, the
positive impact of higher asset yields, and lower levels of cash and
investments as a percentage of interest-earning assets. The
year-over-year decline was primarily driven by a lower tax benefit on
tax-exempt income as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Noninterest Income
% Change
($ in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
LQ
Y/Y
Investment management fees
$2.8
$3.2
$12.3
(13
)%
(77
)%
Wealth advisory fees
12.1
14.0
13.5
(13
)%
(10
)%
Wealth management and trust fees
11.7
11.5
11.8
1
%
(1
)%
Private banking fees4
2.1
2.8
2.6
(27
)%
(21
)%
Total core fees and income
$28.7
$31.6
$40.2
(9
)%
(29
)%
Total other income
17.2
0.7
(1.0
)
nm
nm
Total noninterest income
$45.8
$32.3
$39.2
42
%
17
%
Memo: Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates
Investment management fees (non-GAAP) 5
2.8
3.2
3.9
(13
)%
(27
)%
Wealth advisory fees (non-GAAP) 6
8.3
8.1
7.8
2
%
6
%
Total core fees and income (non-GAAP) 5 6
$24.9
$25.7
$26.0
(3
)%
(4
)%
Total other income (non-GAAP) 7
(1.0
)
0.7
0.3
nm
nm
Total noninterest income (non-GAAP) 5 6
$23.9
$26.4
$26.3
(10
)%
(9
)%
4 Private banking fees includes Other banking fee income
and Gain/ (loss) on sale of loans, net
5 Excludes Anchor revenue of $8.4 million in 4Q17
6 Excludes BOS revenue of $3.9 million in 4Q18, $5.9
million in 3Q18, and $5.8 million in 4Q17
7 Excludes$18.1 million gain on sale in 4Q18 and $1.3
million loss on sale in 4Q17
Total core fees and income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $28.7
million, a decline of 9% linked quarter and 29% year-over-year primarily
driven by the divestitures of Anchor and BOS. Notable Items impacting
Total other income include an $18.1 million gain on sale related to BOS
in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a $1.3 million loss on sale related to
Anchor in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates, Total core fees and
income decreased 4% year-over-year primarily driven by the absence of
Investment management performance fees in the fourth quarter of 2018,
partially offset by increased Wealth advisory fees. Performance fees in
the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.9 million.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the securities in a rabbi trust,
related to the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan, declined in value,
which was recorded as $0.8 million of negative revenue in Total other
income (Noninterest Income). This had a net zero impact to overall
earnings because it had an equal and offsetting reduction in Salaries
and employee benefits expense (Operating Expenses).
Assets Under Management / Advisory
% Change
($ in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
LQ
Y/Y
Wealth Management and Trust
$7,602
$8,335
$7,865
(9
)%
(3
)%
Affiliate Partners 8
8,319
9,388
8,920
(11
)%
(7
)%
Total assets under management / advisory 9
$15,921
$17,723
$16,785
(10
)%
(5
)%
Total net flows 9
$(143
)
$260
$70
8 Segmentincludes Dalton, Greiner, Hartman,
Maher & Co., LLC and KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS")
9 Excludes Anchor and BOS
Total assets under management / advisory, were $15.9 billion at the end
of the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 10% linked quarter and 5%
year-over-year. The linked quarter decrease was primarily driven by
negative market action and negative net flows, while the year-over-year
decrease was primarily driven by negative market action, partially
offset by positive net flows.
Net flows in the Wealth Management & Trust segment during the fourth
quarter of 2018 were negative $79 million driven by elevated current
client outflows, partially offset by $194 million of new business and
low client attrition.
Operating Expense
% Change
($ in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
LQ
Y/Y
Salaries and employee benefits
$36.0
$38.9
$44.6
(8)%
(19)%
Occupancy and equipment
8.0
8.2
7.8
(2)%
3%
Professional services
4.2
2.9
4.0
47%
5%
Marketing and business development
2.3
1.7
1.9
33%
19%
Information systems
6.3
6.2
5.6
1%
12%
Amortization of intangibles
0.7
0.8
1.3
(9)%
(49)%
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
24.9
nm
nm
FDIC insurance
0.7
0.7
0.7
10%
9%
Restructuring
2.1
5.8
—
(64)%
nm
Other
3.3
3.4
3.1
(4)%
5%
Total operating expense
$63.6
$68.6
$94.0
(7)%
(32)%
Memo: Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates
Notable items related to Anchor Divestiture 10
—
—
25.3
nm
nm
Information systems 11
(0.4)
—
—
nm
nm
Restructuring
2.1
5.8
—
(64)%
nm
Divested Affiliates operating expense
2.8
4.0
10.0
(30)%
(72)%
Total operating expense (non-GAAP)
$59.1
$58.8
$58.7
1%
1%
10 Includes $24.9 million of Impairment of goodwill and
$0.4 million of legal expense
11 $0.4 million of Information services expense was
reclassified to Restructuring expense in conjunction with the
Company's formal restructuring plan announced in 4Q18
Total operating expense decreased 7% linked quarter primarily driven by
lower restructuring expense, while decreasing 32% year-over-year,
primarily driven by impairment of goodwill related to the divestiture of
Anchor during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Excluding Notable Items and Divested Affiliates, Total operating expense
for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $59.1 million, up 1% linked quarter
and year-over-year. Year-over-year, compensation declined as a result of
efficiency initiatives and the previously mentioned $0.8 million expense
reversal related to the liability for the Company's Deferred
Compensation Plan, partially offset by information technology
investments.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes
$3.2 million of expense related to the divestiture of BOS. Excluding
Notable Items, the Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter
of 2018 was 22.7%.
Loans and Deposits - QTD Averages
% Change
($ in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
LQ
Y/Y
Commercial and industrial
$1,027
$999
$962
3
%
7
%
Commercial real estate
2,402
2,475
2,370
(3
)%
1
%
Construction and land
209
179
131
17
%
60
%
Residential
2,907
2,837
2,650
2
%
10
%
Home equity
94
94
105
—
%
(11
)%
Other consumer
141
163
178
(14
)%
(21
)%
Total loans
$6,781
$6,747
$6,396
—
%
6
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
2,092
2,064
1,895
1
%
10
%
Interest bearing deposits
4,826
4,668
4,550
3
%
6
%
Total deposits
$6,918
$6,732
$6,445
3
%
7
%
Non-interest bearing deposits as a % of Total deposits
30
%
31
%
29
%
Average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 6%
year-over-year primarily driven by increases in Residential loans in all
geographic markets. Construction and land loans increased year-over-year
and linked quarter primarily as a result of funding tax-exempt
industrial revenue bonds associated with affordable housing projects.
Average total deposits increased 7% year-over-year, primarily driven by
growth in money market accounts, demand deposit accounts and
certificates of deposits, partially offset by net declines in savings
and NOW accounts. The cost of total deposits, including DDA, was 0.77%,
an increase of 9 basis points linked quarter and 40 basis points
year-over-year.
Provision and Asset Quality
($ in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
Provision/ (credit) for loan loss
$0.1
$(0.9)
$0.5
$(1.8)
$(0.9)
Total criticized loans
146.6
134.7
114.4
124.1
154.8
Total nonaccrual loans
14.1
12.1
15.7
16.4
14.3
Total loans 30-89 days past due and accruing
22.3
11.6
5.0
20.4
25.0
Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered
1.7
1.0
0.1
—
0.8
Ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a % of Total loans
1.09%
1.09%
1.09%
1.10%
1.15%
Nonaccrual loans as a % of Total loans
0.20%
0.18%
0.23%
0.25%
0.22%
The Company recorded a provision expense of $0.1 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to credits of $0.9 million for the third
quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision expense in
the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by loan growth and an
increase in criticized loans, offset by net loan recoveries.
Total criticized loans as of December 31, 2018 was $146.6 million, an
increase of 9% linked quarter and a decrease of 5% year-over-year. The
$12.0 million linked quarter increase was driven by the downgrade of
certain C&I and commercial real estate relationships in New England.
Total nonaccrual loans as of December 31, 2018 was $14.1 million, or 20
basis points of total loans, compared to $12.1 million, or 18 basis
points as of September 30, 2018, and $14.3 million, or 22 basis points
as of December 31, 2017.
Capital
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets 12
8.1%
7.8%
7.5%
7.4%
7.3%
Tangible book value per share 12
$8.18
$7.67
$7.62
$7.17
$7.12
Regulatory Capital Ratios: 13
Tier 1 common equity
11.4%
11.1%
10.9%
10.4%
10.3%
Total risk-based capital
14.3%
14.1%
13.8%
14.2%
14.1%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.0%
12.8%
12.6%
12.9%
12.9%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.5%
9.2%
9.2%
9.4%
9.3%
Common Equity Repurchase Program:
Total shares of common stock repurchased
1,505,521
137,144
—
—
—
Average price paid per share of common stock
$12.02
$13.89
—
—
—
Aggregate repurchases of common equity ($ in millions)
$18.1
$1.9
—
—
—
12 See footnote 6 for a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. 13
Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data.
Tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2018 increased 7%
linked quarter and 15% year-over-year to $8.18. The increase of Tangible
book value per share from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 was
primarily driven by the divestitures of Anchor and BOS and increased
retained earnings, partially offset by common share repurchases and
lower Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income.
EPS Calculation
For calculation of income for EPS, fourth quarter 2018 Net income
attributable to the common shareholders benefited by $2.7 million, or
$0.03 per share, related to the changes in value of Redeemable
noncontrolling interests ("RNCI").
Dividend Payments Concurrent with the
release of fourth quarter 2018 earnings, the Board of Directors of the
Company declared a cash dividend payable to common shareholders of $0.12
per share. The record date for this dividend is February 8, 2019, and
the payment date is February 22, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures The
Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information
for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing
business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the
financial sector.
These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share;
the TCE/TA ratio; return on average common equity; return on average
tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; total operating
expense excluding intangibles, goodwill impairment, and restructuring,
if any; the efficiency ratio (FTE basis); the efficiency ratio (FTE
basis) excluding amortization of intangibles, goodwill impairment, and
restructuring, if any; net interest income and net interest margin
excluding interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, also referred
to as core net interest margin; net income attributable to the Company
excluding notable items; net income attributable to the common
shareholders, treasury stock method, excluding notable items (non-GAAP);
diluted earnings per share excluding notable items; operating basis
total revenue; operating basis total operating expenses; operating basis
pre-tax, pre-provision income; operating basis income before income
taxes; operating basis income tax expense; operating basis net income/
(loss) attributable to the Company; operating basis net income/ (loss)
attributable to the Common Shareholders; operating basis weighted
average diluted shares outstanding; operating basis diluted total
earnings/ (loss) per share; operating basis return on average common
equity; operating basis return on average tangible common equity; and
operating basis effective tax rate.
A detailed reconciliation table of the Company’s GAAP to non-GAAP
measures is included in the footnotes of the attached financial
statements.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on
Thursday, January 31, 2019, to discuss the financial results, business
highlights and outlook. To access the call:
Dial In #: (888) 317-6003 Elite Entry Number: 7238859
Replay Information: Available from January 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m
Eastern Time until February 7, 2019 Dial In #: (877) 344-7529 Conference
Number: 10127383
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Boston
Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a national financial services
organization that owns Wealth Management, Trust, and Commercial and
Private Banking affiliates with offices in Boston, New York, Los
Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. The Company has total
assets of greater than $8 billion, and manages over $15 billion of
client assets.
The Company’s affiliates serve the high net worth marketplace with high
quality products and services of unique appeal to private clients. The
Company also provides strategic oversight and access to resources, both
financial and intellectual, to support affiliate management, marketing,
compliance and legal activities. (NASDAQ: BPFH)
Forward-Looking Statements Certain
statements in this press release that are not historical facts may
constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A
of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be
covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks
and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements
regarding our strategy, evaluations of future interest rate trends and
liquidity, prospects for growth in assets, and prospects for overall
results over the long term. You should not place undue reliance on our
forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting
and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to
significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some
cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are
based on the current assumptions and beliefs of management and are only
expectations of future results. The Company’s actual results could
differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements
as a result of, among other factors, adverse conditions in the capital
and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s
private banking, investment management, wealth advisory, and trust
activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other
financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic
conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the
Company operates; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes
in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss
reserves, or decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased
borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including,
but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes
in government regulation; the risk that goodwill and intangibles
recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; the
risk that the Company’s deferred tax asset may not be realized; risks
related to the identification and implementation of acquisitions,
dispositions and restructurings; changes in assumptions used in making
such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties
detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by the
Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to
reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the
forward-looking statement is made.
Note to Editors: Boston Private
Financial Holdings, Inc. is not to be confused with Boston Private Bank
& Trust Company. Boston Private Bank & Trust Company is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of BPFH. The information reported in this press release is
related to the performance and results of BPFH.
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,259
$
92,634
$
364,539
$
77,085
$
120,541
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,008,293
1,063,340
1,076,967
1,118,497
1,170,328
Investment securities held-to-maturity
70,438
75,468
78,955
70,809
74,576
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank
49,263
48,727
70,127
54,455
59,973
Loans held for sale
2,812
3,344
4,622
3,918
4,697
Total loans
6,893,158
6,720,420
6,767,123
6,602,327
6,505,028
Less: Allowance for loan losses
75,312
73,500
73,464
72,898
74,742
Net loans
6,817,846
6,646,920
6,693,659
6,529,429
6,430,286
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
401
108
108
—
—
Premises and equipment, net
45,412
47,399
46,421
43,627
37,640
Goodwill (1)
57,607
75,598
75,598
75,598
75,598
Intangible assets, net (1)
12,227
13,834
14,584
15,334
16,083
Fees receivable
5,101
10,445
10,405
10,640
11,154
Accrued interest receivable
24,366
24,641
23,732
22,614
22,322
Deferred income taxes, net
26,638
27,833
26,316
32,058
29,031
Other assets (1)
246,962
245,549
230,170
264,295
259,515
Total assets
$
8,494,625
$
8,375,840
$
8,716,203
$
8,318,359
$
8,311,744
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,781,170
$
6,768,723
$
6,620,179
$
6,584,322
$
6,510,246
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
36,928
39,453
58,824
85,257
32,169
Federal funds purchased
250,000
120,000
—
—
30,000
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
420,144
441,836
1,056,938
611,588
693,681
Junior subordinated debentures
106,363
106,363
106,363
106,363
106,363
Other liabilities (1)
143,540
149,770
129,175
125,004
135,880
Total liabilities
7,738,145
7,626,145
7,971,479
7,512,534
7,508,339
Redeemable noncontrolling interests (“RNCI”)
2,526
11,686
10,747
16,322
17,461
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 2,000,000 shares
—
—
—
47,753
47,753
Common stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 170,000,000 shares
83,656
84,603
84,479
84,194
84,208
Additional paid-in capital
600,196
614,157
613,918
612,526
607,929
Retained earnings
87,821
64,618
56,912
61,518
49,526
Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)
(17,719
)
(27,578
)
(23,328
)
(21,313
)
(8,658
)
Total Company’s shareholders’ equity
753,954
735,800
731,981
784,678
780,758
Noncontrolling interests
—
2,209
1,996
4,825
5,186
Total shareholders’ equity
753,954
738,009
733,977
789,503
785,944
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and
shareholders’ equity
$
8,494,625
$
8,375,840
$
8,716,203
$
8,318,359
$
8,311,744
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Interest and dividend income:
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Loans
$
69,294
$
68,254
$
64,048
$
60,929
$
59,496
Taxable investment securities
1,486
1,510
1,501
1,510
1,562
Non-taxable investment securities
1,833
1,779
1,752
1,730
1,697
Mortgage-backed securities
2,923
2,941
3,049
3,178
3,125
Short-term investments and other
1,356
1,617
1,205
1,009
978
Total interest and dividend income
76,892
76,101
71,555
68,356
66,858
Interest expense:
Deposits
13,470
11,487
8,365
6,524
6,048
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
2,119
3,877
4,447
3,344
2,626
Junior subordinated debentures
1,043
1,028
1,008
846
771
Repurchase agreements and other short-term borrowings
263
68
190
259
141
Total interest expense
16,895
16,460
14,010
10,973
9,586
Net interest income
59,997
59,641
57,545
57,383
57,272
Provision/ (credit) for loan losses
93
(949
)
453
(1,795
)
(942
)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for loan losses
59,904
60,590
57,092
59,178
58,214
Fees and other income:
Investment management fees
2,831
3,245
4,227
11,425
12,321
Wealth advisory fees
12,111
13,995
13,693
13,512
13,496
Wealth management and trust fees
11,677
11,510
11,169
12,151
11,756
Other banking fee income
2,033
2,775
2,745
2,273
2,531
Gain on sale of loans, net
39
67
63
74
85
Total core fees and income
28,691
31,592
31,897
39,435
40,189
Gain/ (loss) on sale of investments, net
(596
)
—
7
(24
)
(110
)
Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates
18,142
—
—
—
(1,264
)
Other
(392
)
722
191
332
360
Total other income
17,154
722
198
308
(1,014
)
Total revenue (2)
105,842
91,955
89,640
97,126
96,447
Operating expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
36,007
38,944
39,433
47,084
44,612
Occupancy and equipment
7,975
8,164
8,229
7,748
7,753
Professional services
4,229
2,877
2,872
3,177
4,035
Marketing and business development
2,275
1,710
2,070
1,593
1,919
Information systems
6,296
6,233
6,770
5,886
5,635
Amortization of intangibles
680
750
749
750
1,323
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
24,901
FDIC insurance
739
674
708
744
677
Restructuring
2,065
5,763
—
—
—
Other
3,291
3,442
3,553
3,875
3,134
Total operating expense
63,557
68,557
64,384
70,857
93,989
Income before income taxes
42,192
24,347
24,803
28,064
3,400
Income tax expense
8,651
5,461
17,399
6,026
21,391
Net income/ (loss) from continuing operations
33,541
18,886
7,404
22,038
(17,991
)
Net income/ (loss) from discontinued operations (3)
306
—
(2
)
1,698
989
Net income/ (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests
33,847
18,886
7,402
23,736
(17,002
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
545
924
968
1,050
1,278
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company
$
33,302
$
17,962
$
6,434
$
22,686
$
(18,280
)
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Interest and dividend income:
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Loans
$
262,525
$
228,964
Taxable investment securities
6,007
6,393
Non-taxable investment securities
7,094
6,622
Mortgage-backed securities
12,091
13,391
Short-term investments and other
5,187
3,325
Total interest and dividend income
292,904
258,695
Interest expense:
Deposits
39,846
20,884
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
13,787
9,883
Junior subordinated debentures
3,925
2,919
Repurchase agreements and other short-term borrowings
780
323
Total interest expense
58,338
34,009
Net interest income
234,566
224,686
Provision/ (credit) for loan losses
(2,198
)
(7,669
)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for loan losses
236,764
232,355
Fees and other income:
Investment management fees
21,728
45,515
Wealth advisory fees
53,311
52,559
Wealth management and trust fees
46,507
45,362
Other banking fee income
9,826
8,915
Gain on sale of loans, net
243
451
Total core fees and income
131,615
152,802
Gain/ (loss) on sale of investments, net
(613
)
376
Gain/ (loss) on OREO, net
—
(46
)
Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates
18,142
(1,264
)
Other
853
2,098
Total other income
18,382
1,164
Total revenue (2)
384,563
378,652
Operating expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
161,468
178,501
Occupancy and equipment
32,116
30,165
Professional services
13,155
13,763
Marketing and business development
7,648
7,766
Information systems
25,185
21,796
Amortization of intangibles
2,929
5,601
Impairment of goodwill
—
24,901
FDIC insurance
2,865
2,969
Restructuring
7,828
—
Other
14,161
14,474
Total operating expense
267,355
299,936
Income before income taxes
119,406
86,385
Income tax expense
37,537
46,196
Net income from continuing operations
81,869
40,189
Net income from discontinued operations (3)
2,002
4,870
Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests
83,871
45,059
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,487
4,468
Net income attributable to the Company
$
80,384
$
40,591
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
PER SHARE DATA:
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Calculation of income for EPS:
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company
$
33,302
$
17,962
$
6,434
$
22,686
$
(18,280
)
Adjustments to Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company to
arrive at Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders,
treasury stock method (4)
2,694
(829
)
(3,524
)
(23
)
(1,998
)
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the common shareholders,
treasury stock method
$
35,996
$
17,133
$
2,910
$
22,663
$
(20,278
)
End of period common shares outstanding
83,655,651
84,602,519
84,478,858
84,194,267
84,208,538
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
83,750,785
84,017,284
83,509,115
83,097,758
82,904,776
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (5)
84,863,779
85,498,568
85,413,575
85,271,650
82,904,776
Diluted total earnings/ (loss) per share
$
0.42
$
0.20
$
0.03
$
0.27
$
(0.24
)
Year Ended
PER SHARE DATA:
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In thousands, except share
and per share data)
Calculation of income for EPS:
Net income attributable to the Company
$
80,384
$
40,591
Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at
Net income attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock
method (4)
(1,682
)
(4,887
)
Net income attributable to the common shareholders, treasury
stock method
$
78,702
$
35,704
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
83,596,685
82,430,633
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (5)
85,331,314
84,802,565
Diluted total earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.42
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
FINANCIAL DATA:
Book value per common share
$
9.01
$
8.72
$
8.69
$
8.81
$
8.77
Tangible book value per share (6)
$
8.18
$
7.67
$
7.62
$
7.17
$
7.12
Market price per share
$
10.57
$
13.65
$
15.90
$
15.05
$
15.45
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY:
Wealth Management and Trust
$
7,602,000
$
8,335,000
$
7,789,000
$
7,831,000
$
7,865,000
Affiliate Partners, excluding Anchor and BOS
$
8,319,000
$
9,388,000
$
9,072,000
$
8,878,000
$
8,920,000
Total assets under management and advisory, excluding Anchor and BOS
(7)
$
15,921,000
$
17,723,000
$
16,861,000
$
16,709,000
$
16,785,000
Assets under management and advisory at Anchor through March 31, 2018
—
—
—
$
9,042,000
$
9,277,000
Assets under management and advisory at BOS through September 30,
2018
$
—
$
4,714,000
$
4,525,000
$
4,488,000
$
4,434,000
Less: Inter-company relationship
$
—
$
(7,000
)
$
(7,000
)
$
(11,000
)
$
(11,000
)
Total assets under management and advisory, including Anchor and BOS
through December 31, 2018
$
15,921,000
$
22,430,000
$
21,379,000
$
30,228,000
$
30,485,000
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Total equity/ Total assets
8.88
%
8.81
%
8.42
%
9.49
%
9.46
%
Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (6)
8.12
%
7.83
%
7.46
%
7.38
%
7.33
%
Tier 1 common equity/ Risk weighted assets (6)
11.40
%
11.14
%
10.90
%
10.39
%
10.32
%
Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans
1.09
%
1.09
%
1.09
%
1.10
%
1.15
%
Allowance for loan losses/ Nonaccrual loans
536
%
608
%
469
%
445
%
523
%
Return on average assets - three months ended (annualized)
1.56
%
0.84
%
0.31
%
1.11
%
(0.88
)%
Return on average common equity - three months ended (annualized) (8)
17.87
%
9.67
%
3.03
%
12.02
%
(9.92
)%
Return on average tangible common equity - three months ended
(annualized) (8)
20.46
%
11.37
%
3.90
%
15.20
%
(11.94
)%
Efficiency ratio - three months ended (9)
57.14
%
67.04
%
70.29
%
71.46
%
68.23
%
DEPOSIT DETAIL:
Demand deposits (non-interest bearing)
$
1,951,274
$
2,001,275
$
2,089,373
$
1,932,732
$
2,025,690
NOW
626,685
568,148
635,841
689,526
645,361
Savings
73,834
72,967
73,675
73,580
70,935
Money market
3,338,892
3,363,062
3,128,211
3,177,692
3,121,811
Certificates of deposit
790,485
763,271
693,079
710,792
646,449
Total deposits
$
6,781,170
$
6,768,723
$
6,620,179
$
6,584,322
$
6,510,246
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Average Balance
Interest Income/Expense
Average Yield/Rate
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET:
12/31/18
09/30/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
09/30/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
09/30/18
12/31/17
AVERAGE ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and investments:
Taxable investment securities
$
317,230
$
324,583
$
345,743
$
1,486
$
1,510
$
1,562
1.87
%
1.86
%
1.81
%
Non-taxable investment securities (10)
301,242
297,710
298,851
2,321
2,256
2,611
3.08
%
3.03
%
3.50
%
Mortgage-backed securities
536,264
552,820
608,508
2,923
2,941
3,125
2.18
%
2.13
%
2.05
%
Short-term investments and other
134,182
204,814
172,656
1,356
1,617
978
3.98
%
3.11
%
2.23
%
Total cash and investments
1,288,918
1,379,927
1,425,758
8,086
8,324
8,276
2.50
%
2.41
%
2.32
%
Loans (11):
Commercial and industrial (10)
1,027,128
998,817
962,159
10,472
9,940
9,603
3.99
%
3.89
%
3.91
%
Commercial real estate (10)
2,402,304
2,475,143
2,369,526
29,078
29,547
26,473
4.74
%
4.67
%
4.37
%
Construction and land (10)
209,475
179,248
131,107
2,590
2,196
1,568
4.84
%
4.80
%
4.68
%
Residential
2,907,446
2,836,593
2,650,014
24,630
23,907
21,248
3.39
%
3.37
%
3.21
%
Home equity
93,656
94,050
105,044
1,148
1,089
1,074
4.86
%
4.59
%
4.06
%
Other consumer
140,591
163,224
177,951
1,481
1,689
1,489
4.18
%
4.11
%
3.32
%
Total loans
6,780,600
6,747,075
6,395,801
69,399
68,368
61,455
4.04
%
4.00
%
3.79
%
Total earning assets
8,069,518
8,127,002
7,821,559
77,485
76,692
69,731
3.79
%
3.73
%
3.52
%
LESS: Allowance for loan losses
75,006
73,861
75,608
Cash and due from banks (non-interest bearing)
53,633
46,056
43,648
Other assets
397,153
392,757
452,744
TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS
$
8,445,298
$
8,491,954
$
8,242,343
AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits (12):
Savings and NOW
$
649,937
$
693,419
$
687,172
$
377
$
301
$
148
0.23
%
0.17
%
0.09
%
Money market
3,392,039
3,244,628
3,177,687
9,502
8,110
3,998
1.11
%
0.99
%
0.50
%
Certificates of deposit
784,184
730,117
685,136
3,591
3,076
1,902
1.82
%
1.67
%
1.10
%
Total interest-bearing deposits (12)
4,826,160
4,668,164
4,549,995
13,470
11,487
6,048
1.11
%
0.98
%
0.53
%
Junior subordinated debentures
106,363
106,363
106,363
1,043
1,028
771
3.84
%
3.78
%
2.84
%
FHLB borrowings and other
515,734
768,015
728,374
2,382
3,945
2,767
1.81
%
2.01
%
1.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities (12)
5,448,257
5,542,542
5,384,732
16,895
16,460
9,586
1.23
%
1.17
%
0.70
%
Non-interest bearing demand
deposits (12)
2,092,070
2,063,642
1,894,924
Payables and other liabilities
154,612
135,508
128,075
Total average liabilities
7,694,939
7,741,692
7,407,731
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
11,046
13,074
21,094
Average shareholders’ equity
739,313
737,188
813,518
TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
8,445,298
$
8,491,954
$
8,242,343
Net interest income - on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE)
$
60,590
$
60,232
$
60,145
LESS: FTE adjustment (10)
593
591
2,873
Net interest income (GAAP basis)
$
59,997
$
59,641
$
57,272
Interest rate spread
2.56
%
2.56
%
2.82
%
Bank only net interest margin
3.02
%
2.98
%
3.08
%
Net interest margin
2.96
%
2.93
%
3.04
%
Average total deposits (12)
6,918,230
6,731,806
6,444,919
0.77
%
0.68
%
0.37
%
Average total deposits and borrowings (12)
7,540,327
7,606,184
7,279,656
0.89
%
0.86
%
0.52
%
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Average Balance
Interest Income/Expense
Average Yield/Rate
(In thousands)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET:
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
AVERAGE ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and investments:
Taxable investment securities
$
325,159
$
363,760
$
6,007
$
6,393
1.85
%
1.76
%
Non-taxable investment securities (10)
298,450
296,117
8,984
10,187
3.01
%
3.44
%
Mortgage-backed securities
561,929
641,157
12,091
13,391
2.15
%
2.09
%
Short-term investments and other
164,712
170,017
5,187
3,325
3.15
%
1.96
%
Total cash and investments
1,350,250
1,471,051
32,269
33,296
2.39
%
2.26
%
Loans (11):
Commercial and industrial (10)
983,699
981,822
38,607
38,680
3.92
%
3.94
%
Commercial real estate (10)
2,449,039
2,358,658
112,516
102,030
4.59
%
4.33
%
Construction and land (10)
181,315
119,530
8,791
5,604
4.85
%
4.69
%
Residential
2,806,046
2,533,437
92,893
80,236
3.31
%
3.17
%
Home equity
94,823
109,815
4,320
4,376
4.56
%
3.99
%
Other consumer
167,139
188,122
6,561
5,989
3.92
%
3.18
%
Total loans
6,682,061
6,291,384
263,688
236,915
3.95
%
3.77
%
Total earning assets
8,032,311
7,762,435
295,957
270,211
3.68
%
3.48
%
LESS: Allowance for loan losses
74,174
77,365
Cash and due from banks (non-interest bearing)
49,282
42,420
Other assets
402,821
440,268
TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS
$
8,410,240
$
8,167,758
AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits (12):
Savings and NOW
$
694,674
$
688,453
$
1,197
$
669
0.17
%
0.10
%
Money market
3,202,616
3,156,305
27,469
13,799
0.86
%
0.44
%
Certificates of deposit
714,827
653,486
11,180
6,416
1.56
%
0.98
%
Total interest-bearing deposits (12)
4,612,117
4,498,244
39,846
20,884
0.86
%
0.46
%
Junior subordinated debentures
106,363
106,363
3,925
2,919
3.69
%
2.71
%
FHLB borrowings and other
795,050
723,672
14,567
10,206
1.83
%
1.41
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities (12)
5,513,530
5,328,279
58,338
34,009
1.06
%
0.64
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits (12)
1,984,660
1,901,510
Payables and other liabilities
137,323
118,904
Total average liabilities
7,635,513
7,348,693
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
14,859
21,309
Average shareholders’ equity
759,868
797,756
TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
8,410,240
$
8,167,758
Net interest income -on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE)
$
237,619
$
236,202
LESS: FTE adjustment (10)
3,053
11,515
Net interest income (GAAP basis)
$
234,566
$
224,687
Interest rate spread
2.62
%
2.84
%
Bank only net interest margin
2.98
%
3.09
%
Net interest margin
2.96
%
3.04
%
Average total deposits (12)
6,596,777
6,399,754
0.60
%
0.33
%
Average total deposits and borrowings (12)
7,498,190
7,229,789
0.78
%
0.47
%
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
LOAN DATA (13):
Other commercial and industrial loans:
New England
$
503,201
$
460,409
$
481,081
$
444,419
$
438,322
San Francisco Bay Area
43,702
41,256
35,220
23,491
23,311
Southern California
76,134
81,549
66,892
63,183
59,359
Total other commercial and industrial loans
$
623,037
$
583,214
$
583,193
$
531,093
$
520,992
Commercial tax-exempt loans:
New England
$
344,079
$
330,753
$
332,572
$
313,955
$
305,792
San Francisco Bay Area
96,387
96,775
94,959
95,380
101,340
Southern California
11,205
11,279
11,351
11,422
11,566
Total commercial tax-exempt loans
$
451,671
$
438,807
$
438,882
$
420,757
$
418,698
Total commercial and industrial loans
$
1,074,708
$
1,022,021
$
1,022,075
$
951,850
$
939,690
Commercial real estate loans:
New England
$
1,022,061
$
1,043,494
$
1,069,942
$
1,046,178
$
1,002,092
San Francisco Bay Area
714,449
724,243
739,769
721,871
725,454
Southern California
659,182
631,343
694,810
696,954
712,674
Total commercial real estate loans
$
2,395,692
$
2,399,080
$
2,504,521
$
2,465,003
$
2,440,220
Construction and land loans:
New England
$
153,929
$
114,411
$
88,068
$
79,563
$
86,874
San Francisco Bay Area
41,516
40,755
37,783
34,050
27,891
Southern California
44,861
42,358
46,173
51,627
50,225
Total construction and land loans
$
240,306
$
197,524
$
172,024
$
165,240
$
164,990
Residential loans:
New England
$
1,689,318
$
1,650,989
$
1,643,039
$
1,619,856
$
1,598,072
San Francisco Bay Area
559,578
554,502
533,394
511,903
512,189
Southern California
700,077
657,388
631,773
605,610
572,272
Total residential loans
$
2,948,973
$
2,862,879
$
2,808,206
$
2,737,369
$
2,682,533
Home equity loans:
New England
$
57,617
$
61,291
$
61,125
$
65,434
$
67,435
San Francisco Bay Area
19,722
19,769
17,366
19,314
22,462
Southern California
13,082
12,330
13,310
9,583
10,061
Total home equity loans
$
90,421
$
93,390
$
91,801
$
94,331
$
99,958
Other consumer loans:
New England
$
120,402
$
121,685
$
145,726
$
166,413
$
149,022
San Francisco Bay Area
12,663
14,228
14,659
13,569
14,707
Southern California
9,993
9,613
8,111
8,552
13,908
Total other consumer loans
$
143,058
$
145,526
$
168,496
$
188,534
$
177,637
Total loans:
New England
$
3,890,607
$
3,783,032
$
3,821,553
$
3,735,818
$
3,647,609
San Francisco Bay Area
1,488,017
1,491,528
1,473,150
1,419,578
1,427,354
Southern California
1,514,534
1,445,860
1,472,420
1,446,931
1,430,065
Total loans
$
6,893,158
$
6,720,420
$
6,767,123
$
6,602,327
$
6,505,028
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
CREDIT QUALITY (13):
Special mention loans:
New England
$
31,147
$
20,382
$
18,515
$
33,282
$
45,640
San Francisco Bay Area
18,585
18,359
19,255
14,117
23,400
Southern California
28,796
28,665
15,678
15,689
18,134
Total special mention loans
$
78,528
$
67,406
$
53,448
$
63,088
$
87,174
Accruing classified loans (14):
New England
$
10,392
$
10,083
$
11,493
$
8,767
$
10,911
San Francisco Bay Area
24,584
24,252
12,766
14,970
11,615
Southern California
19,119
21,045
21,194
21,436
30,826
Total accruing substandard loans
$
54,095
$
55,380
$
45,453
$
45,173
$
53,352
Nonaccruing loans:
New England
$
6,728
$
5,131
$
7,282
$
8,056
$
6,061
San Francisco Bay Area
2,488
1,169
1,319
1,442
1,473
Southern California
4,841
5,797
7,050
6,882
6,761
Total nonaccruing loans
$
14,057
$
12,097
$
15,651
$
16,380
$
14,295
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing:
New England
$
15,961
$
9,193
$
4,653
$
10,571
$
19,725
San Francisco Bay Area
2,246
1,651
—
2,251
1,911
Southern California
4,092
763
324
7,554
3,412
Total loans 30-89 days past due and accruing
$
22,299
$
11,607
$
4,977
$
20,376
$
25,048
Loans (charged-off)/ recovered, net for the three months ended:
New England
$
(100
)
$
232
$
(73
)
$
(285
)
$
1,020
San Francisco Bay Area
1,804
706
91
67
64
Southern California
15
47
95
169
(273
)
Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered
$
1,719
$
985
$
113
$
(49
)
$
811
Loans (charged-off)/ recovered, net for the year ended:
New England
$
(226
)
$
1,839
San Francisco Bay Area
2,668
3,161
Southern California
326
(666
)
Total Net Loans (Charged-off)/ Recovered
$
2,768
$
4,334
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
FOOTNOTES:
(1)
On December 20, 2017, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (the
“Company”) announced an agreement, effective December 19, 2017, to
sell all of its current equity interest in Anchor Capital Advisors
LLC, an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of the Company
(“Anchor”), to the management team of Anchor for an upfront cash
payment and a non-voting, revenue share participation interest in
Anchor. On April 13, 2018, the Company completed the sale of its
ownership interest in Anchor. Anchor’s results remain consolidated
in the Company’s results during current and prior periods through
the closing date. For presentation purposes, Anchor’s AUM are
excluded from current and prior period AUM amounts, but are included
in the calculation of Core Fees and Income. The Company classified
the assets and liabilities of Anchor as held for sale at March 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017, which are included with Other assets and
Other liabilities, respectively, on the Company’s consolidated
balance sheet. For regulatory purposes, the goodwill and intangible
assets of Anchor will be included in consolidated calculations.
On December 3, 2018, the Company completed the closing of the sale
of all of its equity interest in Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC
(“BOS”) to the management team of BOS for an upfront cash payment
and a non-voting, limited-duration revenue share participation in
BOS. For presentation purposes, BOS' AUM are excluded from current
and prior period AUM amounts, but are included in the calculation of
Core Fees and Income. For regulatory purposes, the goodwill and
intangible assets of BOS will be included in consolidated
calculations.
See footnotes 6 and 8, below.
(2)
Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and
income, and Total other income.
(3)
Net income from discontinued operations consists of contingent
payments net of expenses related to our divested affiliate,
Westfield Capital Management Company, LLC. The Company received its
final contingent payment in the first quarter of 2018 related to
this affiliate and a tax benefit related to deferred taxes in the
fourth quarter of 2018 when annual tax returns were filed.
(4)
Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at
Net income attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock
method, as presented in these tables, include decrease/ (increase)
in Noncontrolling interests redemption value and dividends paid on
preferred stock, if any, including deemed dividends on redemption of
the 6.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (“the
Series D preferred stock”). On June 15, 2018, the Company redeemed
all $50 million of the outstanding Series D preferred stock.
(5)
When the Company has positive Net income from continuing operations
attributable to the common shareholders, the Company adds additional
shares to basic Weighted average shares outstanding to arrive at
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the Diluted earnings
per share calculation. These additional shares reflect the assumed
exercise, conversion, or contingent issuance of dilutive securities.
If the additional shares would result in anti-dilution they would be
excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation. The
potential dilutive shares relate to: unexercised stock options,
unvested restricted stock and unexercised stock warrants. See Part
II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16:
Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017 for additional information.
(6)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as:
Tangible book value per share and the Tangible common equity (“TCE”)
to Tangible assets (“TA”) ratio to provide information for investors
to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business
activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the
financial sector.
Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Total equity to Total assets
ratio to the Non-GAAP TCE to TA ratio, and from GAAP Book value to
Non-GAAP Tangible book value are presented below:
The Company calculates Tangible assets by adjusting Total assets to
exclude Goodwill and intangible assets.
The Company calculates Tangible common equity by adjusting Total
equity to exclude non-convertible Series D preferred stock and
exclude Goodwill and intangible assets, net. On June 15, 2018, the
Company redeemed all $50 million of the outstanding Series D
preferred stock.
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total balance sheet assets
$
8,494,625
$
8,375,840
$
8,716,203
$
8,318,359
$
8,311,744
LESS: Goodwill and intangible assets, net *
(69,834
)
(89,432
)
(90,182
)
(138,026
)
(138,775
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
8,424,791
$
8,286,408
$
8,626,021
$
8,180,333
$
8,172,969
Total shareholders’ equity
$
753,954
$
738,009
$
733,977
$
789,503
$
785,944
LESS: Series D preferred stock (non-convertible)
—
—
—
(47,753
)
(47,753
)
LESS: Goodwill and intangible assets, net *
(69,834
)
(89,432
)
(90,182
)
(138,026
)
(138,775
)
Total adjusting items
(69,834
)
(89,432
)
(90,182
)
(185,779
)
(186,528
)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
684,120
$
648,577
$
643,795
$
603,724
$
599,416
Total equity/ Total assets
8.88
%
8.81
%
8.42
%
9.49
%
9.46
%
Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.12
%
7.83
%
7.46
%
7.38
%
7.33
%
Total risk weighted assets **
$
6,161,679
$
6,057,002
$
6,104,586
$
5,974,866
$
5,892,286
Tier 1 common equity **
$
702,728
$
674,641
$
665,628
$
621,084
$
607,800
Tier 1 common equity/ Risk weighted assets **
11.40
%
11.14
%
10.90
%
10.39
%
10.32
%
End of period shares outstanding
83,655,651
84,602,519
84,478,858
84,194,267
84,208,538
Book value per common share
$
9.01
$
8.72
$
8.69
$
8.81
$
8.77
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
8.18
$
7.67
$
7.62
$
7.17
$
7.12
* Includes goodwill and intangible assets at an affiliate held for
sale at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
** Risk weighted assets and Tier 1 common equity for December 31,
2018 are presented based on estimated data.
(7)
Assets under management and advisory have been reduced to exclude
those assets managed or advised by Anchor and BOS for periods when
Anchor and BOS were owned by the Company.
(8)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as:
Return on average common equity and Return on average tangible
common equity to provide information for investors to effectively
analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to
enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector.
Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Return on average equity
ratio to the non-GAAP Return on average common equity ratio, and
the non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity ratio are
presented below:
The Company annualizes income data based on the number of days in
the period presented and a 365 day year. The Company calculates
Average common equity by adjusting Average equity to exclude
Average preferred equity. The Company calculates Average tangible
common equity by adjusting Average equity to exclude Average
goodwill and intangible assets, net and Average preferred equity.
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total average shareholders’ equity
$
739,313
$
737,188
$
775,949
$
784,025
$
813,518
LESS: Average Series D preferred stock (non-convertible)
—
—
(39,881
)
(47,753
)
(47,753
)
Average common equity (non-GAAP)
739,313
737,188
736,068
736,272
765,765
LESS: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net *
(83,153
)
(89,830
)
(102,533
)
(138,451
)
(157,978
)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
656,160
$
647,358
$
633,535
$
597,821
$
607,787
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company
$
33,302
$
17,962
$
6,434
$
22,686
$
(18,280
)
LESS: Dividends on Series D preferred stock
—
—
(869
)
(869
)
(869
)
Common net income/ (loss) (non-GAAP)
33,302
17,962
5,565
21,817
(19,149
)
ADD: Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (35% in 2017, 21% in
2018)
537
593
592
593
860
Tangible common net income/ (loss) (non-GAAP)
$
33,839
$
18,555
$
6,157
$
22,410
$
(18,289
)
Return on average equity - (annualized)
17.87
%
9.67
%
3.33
%
11.73
%
(8.91
)%
Return on average common equity - (annualized) (non-GAAP)
17.87
%
9.67
%
3.03
%
12.02
%
(9.92
)%
Return on average tangible common equity - (annualized) (non-GAAP)
20.46
%
11.37
%
3.90
%
15.20
%
(11.94
)%
Year Ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total average shareholders’ equity
$
759,868
$
797,756
LESS: Average Series D preferred stock (non-convertible)
(21,718
)
(47,753
)
Average common equity (non-GAAP)
738,150
750,003
LESS: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net *
(88,631
)
(164,530
)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
649,519
$
585,473
Net income attributable to the Company
$
80,384
$
40,591
LESS: Dividends on Series D preferred stock
(1,738
)
(3,475
)
Common net income (non-GAAP)
78,646
37,116
ADD: Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (35% in 2017, 21% in
2018)
2,314
3,641
Tangible common net income (non-GAAP)
$
80,960
$
40,757
Return on average equity
10.58
%
5.09
%
Return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
10.65
%
4.95
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12.46
%
6.96
%
* Includes goodwill and intangible assets at an affiliate held for
sale at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
(9)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as:
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, Total operating expenses excluding
amortization of intangibles, goodwill impairment, and
restructuring expense, if any, and the Efficiency ratio to provide
information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends
of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with
peers across the financial sector.
Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Income from continuing
operations before income taxes to non-GAAP Pre-tax, pre-provision
income; from GAAP Total operating expense to non-GAAP Total
operating expense excluding amortization of intangibles, goodwill
impairment, and restructuring, if any; and from GAAP Efficiency
ratio to Non-GAAP Efficiency ratio (FTE basis), excluding
amortization of intangibles, goodwill impairment, and
restructuring, if any, are presented below:
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
42,192
$
24,347
$
24,803
$
28,064
$
3,400
ADD BACK: Provision/ (credit) for loan losses
93
(949
)
453
(1,795
)
(942
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
$
42,285
$
23,398
$
25,256
$
26,269
$
2,458
Total operating expense (GAAP)
$
63,557
$
68,557
$
64,384
$
70,857
$
93,989
Less: Amortization of intangibles
680
750
749
750
1,323
Less: Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
24,901
Less: Restructuring
2,065
5,763
—
—
—
Total operating expense (excluding amortization of intangibles,
restructuring, and goodwill impairment) (non-GAAP)
$
60,812
$
62,044
$
63,635
$
70,107
$
67,765
Net interest income
$
59,997
$
59,641
$
57,545
$
57,383
$
57,272
Total core fees and income
28,691
31,592
31,897
39,435
40,189
Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates
18,142
—
—
—
(1,264
)
Total other income
(988
)
722
198
308
250
Total revenue
105,842
91,955
89,640
97,126
96,447
FTE income
593
591
895
974
2,873
Total revenue (FTE basis)
$
106,435
$
92,546
$
90,535
$
98,100
$
99,320
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
60.05
%
74.55
%
71.83
%
72.95
%
97.45
%
Efficiency ratio, FTE Basis excluding amortization of intangibles,
restructuring, and goodwill impairment (non-GAAP)
57.14
%
67.04
%
70.29
%
71.46
%
68.23
%
Year Ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
119,406
$
86,385
ADD BACK: Provision/ (credit) for loan losses
(2,198
)
(7,669
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
$
117,208
$
78,716
Total operating expense (GAAP)
$
267,355
$
299,936
Less: Amortization of intangibles
2,929
5,601
Less: Goodwill impairment
—
24,901
Less: Restructuring
7,828
—
Total operating expense (excluding amortization of intangibles,
restructuring, and goodwill impairment) (non-GAAP)
$
256,598
$
269,434
Net interest income
$
234,566
$
224,686
Total core fees and income
131,615
152,802
Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates
18,142
(1,264
)
Total other income
240
2,428
Total revenue
384,563
378,652
FTE income
3,053
11,515
Total revenue (FTE basis)
$
387,616
$
390,167
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
69.52
%
79.21
%
Efficiency ratio, FTE Basis excluding amortization of intangibles,
restructuring, and goodwill impairment (non-GAAP)
66.20
%
69.06
%
(10)
Interest income on Non-taxable investments and loans are presented
on an FTE basis using the federal statutory rate of 35% in 2017
and 21% in 2018 for each respective period presented.
(11)
Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans.
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(12)
Average total deposits is the sum of Average total
interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand
deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of
Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average
non-interest bearing demand deposits.
(13)
The concentration of the Private Banking loan data and credit
quality is primarily based on the location of the lender’s
regional offices.
(14)
Accruing classified loans include loans that are classified as
substandard but are still accruing interest income. Boston Private
Bank & Trust Company may classify a loan as substandard where
known information about possible credit problems of the related
borrowers causes management to have doubts as to the ability of
such borrowers to comply with the present repayment terms and
which may result in disclosure of such loans as nonaccrual at some
time in the future.
(15)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Net
interest income excluding interest recovered on previous
nonaccrual loans and Net interest margin excluding interest
recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, also referred to as Core
net interest margin, to provide information for investors to
effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business
activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the
financial sector.
Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Net interest income to
non-GAAP Net interest income excluding interest recovered on
previous nonaccrual loans; and from GAAP Net interest margin to
non-GAAP Net interest margin excluding interest recovered on
previous nonaccrual loans, are presented below:
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net interest income (GAAP basis)
$
59,997
$
59,641
$
57,545
$
57,383
$
57,272
LESS: Interest recovered while loans on nonaccrual status
986
986
—
80
429
Net interest income, excluding interest recovered while loans on
nonaccrual status (non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net interest
income (non-GAAP)
59,011
58,655
57,545
57,303
56,843
ADD: FTE income
593
591
895
974
2,873
Net interest income, FTE basis, excluding interest recovered while
loans on nonaccrual status(non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net
interest income, FTE basis (non-GAAP)
59,604
59,246
58,440
58,277
59,716
Net interest margin (FTE basis)
2.96
%
2.93
%
2.89
%
2.95
%
3.04
%
Net interest margin, FTE basis, excluding interest recovered while
loans on nonaccrual status (non-GAAP) - also referred to as Core net
interest margin (FTE basis)
2.92
%
2.88
%
2.89
%
2.94
%
3.02
%
Net interest margin, non-FTE basis, excluding interest recovered
while loans on nonaccrual status (non-GAAP) - also referred to as
Core net interest margin (non-FTE basis) (non-GAAP)
2.90
%
2.85
%
2.85
%
2.90
%
2.87
%
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(16)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as: Net
income attributable to the Company excluding notable items and
Diluted earnings per share excluding notable items to provide
information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends
of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with
peers across the financial sector.
Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP Net income attributable to
the Company to non-GAAP Net income attributable to the Company
excluding notable items and from GAAP Diluted earnings per share
to non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share excluding notable items are
presented below:
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
33,302
$
17,962
$
6,434
$
22,686
$
(18,280
)
LESS: Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates
18,142
—
—
—
(1,264
)
ADD BACK: Anchor divestiture legal expense
—
—
—
—
400
ADD BACK: Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
24,901
ADD BACK: Information services *
(441
)
—
441
—
—
ADD BACK: Restructuring
2,065
5,763
—
—
—
ADD BACK: Tax adjustments **
3,170
—
12,706
—
12,880
Tax effect at statutory rate (35% in '17, 21% in '18) ***
(341
)
(1,210
)
(93
)
—
(582
)
Net income attributable to the Company
excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
$
19,613
$
22,515
$
19,488
$
22,686
$
20,583
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the common shareholders, treasury
stock method (GAAP)
$
35,996
$
17,133
$
2,910
$
22,663
$
(20,278
)
ADD BACK: Deemed dividend due to redemption of Series D preferred
stock
—
—
2,247
—
—
LESS: Gain/ (loss) on sale of affiliates
18,142
—
—
—
(1,264
)
ADD BACK: Anchor divestiture legal expense
—
—
—
—
400
ADD BACK: Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
24,901
ADD BACK: Information services *
(441
)
—
441
—
—
ADD BACK: Restructuring
2,065
5,763
—
—
—
ADD BACK: Tax adjustments **
3,170
—
12,706
—
12,880
Tax effect at statutory rate (35% in '17, 21% in '18) ***
(341
)
(1,210
)
(93
)
—
(582
)
Net income attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock
method, excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
$
22,307
$
21,686
$
18,211
$
22,663
$
18,585
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)
84,863,779
85,498,568
85,413,575
85,271,650
82,904,776
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding, excluding notable items
(non-GAAP) ****
84,863,779
85,498,568
85,413,575
85,271,650
85,196,760
Diluted total earnings/ (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
0.42
$
0.20
$
0.03
$
0.27
$
(0.24
)
Diluted total earnings per share, excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.21
$
0.27
$
0.22
Average common equity (non-GAAP)
$
739,313
$
737,188
$
736,068
$
736,272
$
765,765
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
656,160
$
647,358
$
633,535
$
597,821
$
607,787
Return on average common equity - (annualized), excluding notable
items (non-GAAP)
10.52
%
12.12
%
10.15
%
12.02
%
10.21
%
Return on average tangible common equity - (annualized), excluding
notable items (non-GAAP)
In the fourth quarter of 2018, $0.4 million of Information
services expense was reclassified to Restructuring expense in
conjunction with the Company's formal restructuring plan announced
in the fourth quarter of 2018.
**
Additional tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 relates to
the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax asset (“DTA”),
deferred tax liability (“DTL”) and Low Income Housing Tax Credit
(“LIHTC”) investments as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
while additional expense in the second quarter of 2018 relates to
the tax impact of the April 2018 completion of the sale of Anchor
and additional expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 relates to
the completion of the sale of BOS.
***
Due to the nature of the goodwill related to Anchor, no tax effect
is applied to the goodwill impairment in the fourth quarter of
2017.
****
For the fourth quarter of 2017, Weighted average diluted shares
outstanding include the dilutive effects when the excluded notable
items move net income/ (loss) attributable to the common
shareholders from a net loss to a net income position.
(17)
The Company uses certain operating basis financial measures, which
are non-GAAP financial measures to provide information for
investors to effectively analyze trends of ongoing business
activities and to enhance comparability with peers across the
financial sector.
Reconciliations from the Company’s GAAP financial measures to
non-GAAP operating basis financial measures are presented below.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
GAAP or
Reported
Value
Notable
Items
Operating
Basis
(Non-GAAP)
GAAP or
Reported
Value
Notable
Items
Operating
Basis
(Non-GAAP)
Total revenue
$
105,842
$
(18,142
)
$
87,700
$
384,563
$
(18,142
)
$
366,421
Total operating expense
63,557
(1,624
)
61,933
267,355
(7,828
)
259,527
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
42,285
(16,518
)
25,767
117,208
(10,314
)
106,894
Income before income taxes
42,192
(16,518
)
25,674
119,406
(10,314
)
109,092
Income tax expense
8,651
(2,829
)
5,822
37,537
(14,232
)
23,305
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company
33,302
(13,689
)
19,613
80,384
3,918
84,302
Net income/ (loss) attributable to the Common Shareholders