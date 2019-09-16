Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc    BPFH

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC

(BPFH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/13 04:00:00 pm
12.16 USD   +0.75%
08:32aBOSTON PRIVATE : Names John Longley New West Coast Leader
BU
08/08BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Private : Names John Longley New West Coast Leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Longley’s prior roles include CEO of Citi Private Bank North America and Head of Private Wealth for BlackRock iShares

Boston Private, a leading provider of fully integrated wealth management, trust, private and commercial banking services, today announced the appointment of John Longley as President of Western Region. Mr. Longley will provide leadership and oversight for all West Coast activities and will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005170/en/

John Longley, Boston Private's new President of Western Region (Photo: Business Wire)

John Longley, Boston Private's new President of Western Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Longley has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Boston Private, he served as Managing Director, Head of Private Wealth at BlackRock iShares, and he spent 17 years at Citigroup, concluding in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Citi Private Bank North America. Most recently, he was the CEO and co-founder of Dobot, a fintech company that developed personal finance applications and was acquired in 2018.

“John is a highly talented leader with a long history of delivering on both short- and long-term goals and leading high-performing teams,” said Anthony DeChellis, CEO of Boston Private. “His leadership will help us attract clients and talent in the Western Region, which is a key wealth market and growth opportunity for the firm.”

In his role at Boston Private, Mr. Longley will work closely with President of Commercial Banking Jim Brown and President of Private Banking, Wealth & Trust Paul Simons to develop and execute the firm’s strategic growth initiatives throughout the western region of the United States. He will manage the region’s day-to-day operations as well as support business development and client management.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of fully integrated wealth management, trust, private and commercial banking services. For more than 30 years, Boston Private has taken a highly personalized approach to serving the complex financial needs of individuals, families, business owners, private partnerships, nonprofits and community partners. Boston Private is also an active provider of financing for affordable housing, first-time homebuyers, economic development, social services, community revitalization and small businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, Boston Private has offices across the United States, including in Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Palm Beach and New York. Private and commercial banking and trust services are provided through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered trust company. Wealth management services are provided through Boston Private Wealth LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company.

Boston Private Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

Investments are Not FDIC Insured, Not Guaranteed and May Lose Value.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL H
08:32aBOSTON PRIVATE : Names John Longley New West Coast Leader
BU
08/08BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG : HOLDINGS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSI..
AQ
07/24BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/24BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, I : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/11BOSTON PRIVATE : Announces Two Key Commercial Banking Hires
BU
07/02BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, I : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
05/21BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS IN : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS IN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 99,1 M
Net income 2019 78,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 1 020 M
Chart BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC
Duration : Period :
Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,55  $
Last Close Price 12,16  $
Spread / Highest target 0,74%
Spread / Average Target -5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony G. DeChellis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Waters Chairman
Steven M. Gaven Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Deborah Foye Kuenstner Independent Director
Daniel Paul Nolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HLDG INC15.04%1 020
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY23.16%384 377
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 831
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.16%215 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%201 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group