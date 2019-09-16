Boston Private : Names John Longley New West Coast Leader

Longley’s prior roles include CEO of Citi Private Bank North America and Head of Private Wealth for BlackRock iShares

Boston Private, a leading provider of fully integrated wealth management, trust, private and commercial banking services, today announced the appointment of John Longley as President of Western Region. Mr. Longley will provide leadership and oversight for all West Coast activities and will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005170/en/

John Longley, Boston Private's new President of Western Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Longley has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Boston Private, he served as Managing Director, Head of Private Wealth at BlackRock iShares, and he spent 17 years at Citigroup, concluding in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Citi Private Bank North America. Most recently, he was the CEO and co-founder of Dobot, a fintech company that developed personal finance applications and was acquired in 2018.

“John is a highly talented leader with a long history of delivering on both short- and long-term goals and leading high-performing teams,” said Anthony DeChellis, CEO of Boston Private. “His leadership will help us attract clients and talent in the Western Region, which is a key wealth market and growth opportunity for the firm.”

In his role at Boston Private, Mr. Longley will work closely with President of Commercial Banking Jim Brown and President of Private Banking, Wealth & Trust Paul Simons to develop and execute the firm’s strategic growth initiatives throughout the western region of the United States. He will manage the region’s day-to-day operations as well as support business development and client management.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of fully integrated wealth management, trust, private and commercial banking services. For more than 30 years, Boston Private has taken a highly personalized approach to serving the complex financial needs of individuals, families, business owners, private partnerships, nonprofits and community partners. Boston Private is also an active provider of financing for affordable housing, first-time homebuyers, economic development, social services, community revitalization and small businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, Boston Private has offices across the United States, including in Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Palm Beach and New York. Private and commercial banking and trust services are provided through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered trust company. Wealth management services are provided through Boston Private Wealth LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company.

Boston Private Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005170/en/