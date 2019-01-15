Boston Properties : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today the 2018 tax treatment of distributions on its common stock and 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of these distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP #101121101) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable

to 2018 2018

Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2018

Qualified

Dividends

(1) 2018

Short-

term

Capital

Gain (1) 2018 Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2) 2018

Section

199A

Dividends

(1) 12/29/2017 1/30/2018 $ 0.800000 $ 0.333828 $ 0.260957 $ 0.000786 $ 0.000242 $ 0.072871 $ 0.025387 $ 0.259929 3/29/2018 4/30/2018 $ 0.800000 $ 0.800000 $ 0.625369 $ 0.001885 $ 0.000581 $ 0.174631 $ 0.060838 $ 0.622903 6/29/2018 7/31/2018 $ 0.800000 $ 0.800000 $ 0.625369 $ 0.001885 $ 0.000581 $ 0.174631 $ 0.060838 $ 0.622903 9/28/2018 10/31/2018 $ 0.950000 $ 0.950000 $ 0.742625 $ 0.002238 $ 0.000690 $ 0.207375 $ 0.072245 $ 0.739697 12/31/2018 1/30/2019 $ 0.950000 $ 0.688054 $ 0.537859 $ 0.001621 $ 0.000500 $ 0.150195 $ 0.052325 $ 0.535738 $ 4.300000 $ 3.571882 $ 2.792179 $ 0.008415 $ 0.002594 $ 0.779703 $ 0.271633 $ 2.781170 100 % 78.1711 % 21.8289 %

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 29, 2017 is a split-year distribution with $0.333828 allocable to 2018 for federal income tax purposes. The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2018 will be a split-year distribution with $0.688054 allocable to 2018 for federal income tax purposes and $0.261946 allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes.

Series B Preferred (CUSIP #101121408) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per

Depository

Share (1) Total

Distribution

Allocable

to 2018 2018

Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2018

Qualified

Dividends

(2) Short-

term

Capital

Gain (2) 2018 Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (3) 2018

Section

199A

Dividends

(2) 2/2/2018 2/15/2018 $ 0.328125 $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488 5/4/2018 5/15/2018 $ 0.328125 $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488 8/3/2018 8/15/2018 $ 0.328125 $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488 11/2/2018 11/15/2018 $ 0.328125 $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488 $ 1.312500 $ 1.312500 $ 1.025996 $ 0.003092 $ 0.000952 $ 0.286504 $ 0.099812 $ 1.021952 100 % 78.1711 % 21.8289 %

(1) Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividends amounts. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our web site at www.bostonproperties.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005981/en/