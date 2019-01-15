Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Properties    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES (BXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Properties : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:16pm EST

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today the 2018 tax treatment of distributions on its common stock and 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of these distributions.

                       

Common Shares (CUSIP #101121101)

Record
Date

   

Payment
Date

   

Total
Distribution
per Share

   

Total
Distribution
Allocable
to 2018

   

2018
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends

   

2018
Qualified
Dividends
(1)

   

2018
Short-
term
Capital
Gain (1)

   

2018 Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

   

2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)

   

2018
Section
199A
Dividends
(1)

12/29/2017     1/30/2018     $ 0.800000     $ 0.333828 $ 0.260957 $ 0.000786 $ 0.000242 $ 0.072871 $ 0.025387 $ 0.259929
3/29/2018 4/30/2018 $ 0.800000 $ 0.800000 $ 0.625369 $ 0.001885 $ 0.000581 $ 0.174631 $ 0.060838 $ 0.622903
6/29/2018 7/31/2018 $ 0.800000 $ 0.800000 $ 0.625369 $ 0.001885 $ 0.000581 $ 0.174631 $ 0.060838 $ 0.622903
9/28/2018 10/31/2018 $ 0.950000 $ 0.950000 $ 0.742625 $ 0.002238 $ 0.000690 $ 0.207375 $ 0.072245 $ 0.739697
12/31/2018 1/30/2019 $ 0.950000     $ 0.688054       $ 0.537859       $ 0.001621     $ 0.000500     $ 0.150195       $ 0.052325     $ 0.535738
 
$ 4.300000 $ 3.571882 $ 2.792179 $ 0.008415 $ 0.002594 $ 0.779703 $ 0.271633 $ 2.781170
100 % 78.1711 % 21.8289 %
 

 

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

(2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

 

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 29, 2017 is a split-year distribution with $0.333828 allocable to 2018 for federal income tax purposes. The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2018 will be a split-year distribution with $0.688054 allocable to 2018 for federal income tax purposes and $0.261946 allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes.

Series B Preferred (CUSIP #101121408)

                       

Record
Date

   

Payment
Date

   

Total
Distribution
per
Depository
Share (1)

   

Total
Distribution
Allocable
to 2018

   

2018
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends

   

2018
Qualified
Dividends
(2)

   

Short-
term
Capital
Gain (2)

   

2018 Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

   

2018
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (3)

   

2018
Section
199A
Dividends
(2)

2/2/2018     2/15/2018     $ 0.328125     $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488
5/4/2018 5/15/2018 $ 0.328125 $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488
8/3/2018 8/15/2018 $ 0.328125 $ 0.328125 $ 0.256499 $ 0.000773 $ 0.000238 $ 0.071626 $ 0.024953 $ 0.255488
11/2/2018 11/15/2018 $ 0.328125     $ 0.328125       $ 0.256499       $ 0.000773     $ 0.000238     $ 0.071626       $ 0.024953     $ 0.255488
 
$ 1.312500 $ 1.312500 $ 1.025996 $ 0.003092 $ 0.000952 $ 0.286504 $ 0.099812 $ 1.021952
100 % 78.1711 % 21.8289 %
 
(1) Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock.

(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividends amounts.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2018 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

 

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our web site at www.bostonproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON PROPERTIES
07:16pBOSTON PROPERTIES : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions
BU
01/11BOSTON PROPERTIES : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January ..
BU
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Signs 300,000 sf Lease with Millennium Management at 399 Par..
BU
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends
BU
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Extends Sustainability Leadership with Renewable Energy Agre..
BU
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Announces Redemption Price for 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2019
BU
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Prices $1 Billion Offering of Green Bonds
DJ
2018BOSTON PROPERTIES : Prices $1.0 Billion Offering of Green Bonds
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 686 M
EBIT 2018 953 M
Net income 2018 538 M
Debt 2018 10 899 M
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 34,36
P/E ratio 2019 37,58
EV / Sales 2018 10,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
Capitalization 18 244 M
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES4.96%18 244
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.2.62%9 172
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.08%8 170
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP3.39%8 055
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.9.75%7 401
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL5.65%5 011
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.