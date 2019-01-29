Boston Properties : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports EPS of $0.96 and FFO Per Share of $1.59
2019-01-29
Updates FY 2019 EPS and Increases FY 2019 FFO
Guidance
Boston
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest
publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office
properties in the United States, reported results today for the fourth
quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Financial highlights for the fourth quarter include:
Net income attributable to common shareholders of $148.5 million, or
$0.96 per diluted share (EPS), growth of 43% compared to $103.8
million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, primarily due to asset sales during the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Funds from Operations (FFO) of $245.7 million, or $1.59 per diluted
share. This reflects FFO growth of 7% compared to FFO of $230.1
million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017, primarily due to higher revenue.
FFO of $1.59 per diluted share was equal to the mid-point of the
Company's fourth quarter guidance provided on October 30, as
updated on December 11, 2018, when the Company announced the
$0.10 per diluted share loss from early extinguishment of debt
related to the early redemption of $700.0 million of 5.875% senior
notes due 2019.
The Company provided guidance for first quarter 2019 with projected EPS
of $0.66 - $0.68 per diluted share and projected FFO of $1.66 - $1.68
per diluted share.
The Company also reduced its full year 2019 EPS guidance by $0.05 at the
midpoint and increased its full year 2019 FFO guidance by $0.11 at the
midpoint compared to guidance provided on October 30, 2018.
The Company's updated guidance for FY 2019 is:
Projected EPS for 2019 of $3.05 - $3.17 per diluted share, which would
reflect a decrease in EPS of $0.59 at the midpoint compared to FY
2018. FY 2018 included a $0.99 per diluted share gain related to asset
sales which is not projected in FY 2019 guidance.
Projected FFO for 2019 of $6.88 - $7.00 per diluted share, which would
reflect FFO growth of 10% at the midpoint as compared to FY 2018.
Financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 include:
Net income attributable to common shareholders of $572.3 million, or
$3.70 per diluted share (EPS), compared to $451.9 million, or $2.93
per diluted share, for FY 2017.
FFO of $974.5 million, or $6.30 per diluted share, compared to FFO of
$959.4 million, or $6.22 per diluted share, for the year ended
December 31, 2017. FFO of $6.30 per diluted share was equal to the
mid-point of the Company's FY 2018 guidance provided on October 30, as
updated on December 11, 2018, when the Company announced the $0.10 per
diluted share loss from early extinguishment of debt related to the
early redemption of $700.0 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2019.
Full Year 2018 business highlights include:
Delivered and placed in-service 2.3 million square feet (sf) of new
developments representing $1.5 billion of investment, including
Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California, Proto Kendall Square in
Cambridge, Massachusetts; Signature at Reston in Reston, Virginia and
191 Spring Street in Lexington, Massachusetts. The commercial
developments are 100% leased.
Continued 5.3 million square feet of additional developments,
representing a total estimated investment of $2.7 billion. The
commercial developments are 78% pre-leased.
Acquired Santa Monica Business Park, a 1.2 million square foot office
park located in Santa Monica, California in a joint venture; and
entered into a joint venture to acquire a development site at 3 Hudson
Boulevard in New York, New York that can accommodate up to 2.0 million
square feet of future development.
Signed leases for 7.2 million square feet during the year, marking one
of the strongest leasing years in the Company’s history.
Increased portfolio occupancy 70 bps year-over-year to 91.4% for the
Company’s in-service office properties.
Increased the regular quarterly dividend 18.75% to $0.95 per share of
common stock in the third quarter, representing the largest quarterly
dividend increase in the Company's history.
Ranked in the top quadrant of the 2018 Global Real Estate
Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB®) assessment, earning a seventh
consecutive “Green Star” recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star
Rating. Also in 2018, the Company signed a renewable energy agreement
for the power consumption at 33 properties totaling 15 million square
feet, which will reduce the carbon emissions from the Company’s
Massachusetts operations by 78%.
Fourth quarter and recent business highlights include:
Entered into an agreement with an affiliate of TMG Partners (“TMG”) to
develop Platform 16, an urban campus in downtown San Jose, California,
which is located within walking distance of the Diridon Station, San
Jose’s intermodal transportation hub and adjacent to Google’s planned
eight million square foot transit village. Starting in January 2019,
the Company is making ground rent payments to TMG through February,
2020 totaling $5.5 million. In February 2020, the Company will have an
option for 12-months to acquire the land at a fixed price.
Signed three long-term leases at its 399 Park Avenue property located
in midtown New York City, totaling approximately 550,000 sf, which
brings the property to approximately 93% leased.
Completed a $1.0 billion green bond offering of 4.500% unsecured
senior notes due 2028 and utilized $700 million of the proceeds to
redeem its 5.875% senior notes due in 2019.
Other events during the fourth quarter include:
Development Activities
Completed and fully placed in-service Salesforce Tower, its 1.4
million square foot Class A office project in San Francisco,
California on December 1, 2018. The property is 100% leased.
Completed and fully placed in-service 191 Spring Street, its 171,000
square foot Class A office redevelopment project in Lexington,
Massachusetts on November 9, 2018. The property is 100% leased.
Acquisition and Disposition Activities
Entered into a distribution agreement on December 31, 2018 with its
partner in a joint venture in which the Company has a 50% interest,
whereby the joint venture distributed its Annapolis Junction Building
One, a 118,000 sf property, to the partner including the assumption by
the partner of the mortgage indebtedness collateralized by the
property. The Company recognized a gain on sale of real estate
totaling approximately $8.3 million.
Completed the sale of a 41.0-acre parcel of land at its Tower Oaks
property in Rockville, Maryland for a gross sale price of
approximately $46.0 million. Net cash proceeds totaled approximately
$25.9 million, resulting in a gain on sale of real estate totaling
approximately $15.7 million. The Company has agreed to provide seller
financing to the buyer totaling $19.5 million, which matures on
December 20, 2021.
Completed the sale of 6595 Springfield Center Drive (TSA
Headquarters), a 634,000 sf development project in Springfield,
Virginia on December 13, 2018, for a sale price of approximately $98.1
million, consisting of the land and project costs incurred to date.
Concurrently with the sale, the Company agreed to act as development
manager and has guaranteed the completion of the project. The company
will earn a development fee, guarantee fees and a tenant improvement
management fee and has the right to collect any contingency funds that
are included but not used in the construction of the project. The
estimated total project costs including the land are approximately
$313.7 million. Because the carrying value of the property exceeded
the estimated net sales price, the Company recognized an impairment
loss totaling approximately $8.7 million in the fourth quarter 2018.
Completed the sale of 1333 New Hampshire Avenue, a 315,000 square foot
property in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018, for a gross sale
price of approximately $142.0 million, including the retention of a
$5.5 million payment by the anchor tenant due in January 2020. Net
cash proceeds totaled approximately $133.7 million, resulting in a
gain on sale of real estate totaling approximately $44.4 million.
Capital Markets Activities
A joint venture in which the Company has a 50% interest extended the
loan collateralized by its Annapolis Junction Building Six property.
At the time of the extension, the outstanding balance of the loan
totaled approximately $13.1 million and was scheduled to mature on
November 17, 2018. The extended loan has a total commitment amount of
approximately $14.3 million, bears interest at a variable rate equal
to LIBOR plus 2.00% per annum and is scheduled to mature on November
17, 2020.
Transactions completed subsequent to December 31, 2018:
Completed the sale of 2600 Tower Oaks Boulevard, a 179,000 sf property
in Rockville, Maryland on January 24, 2019 for a gross sales price of
approximately $22.7 million. The Company recognized an impairment loss
totaling approximately $3.1 million during the fourth quarter 2018 as
a result of the carrying value of the property exceeding its fair
value.
Amended the venture agreement the Company has with its partner in the
consolidated entity that owns Salesforce Tower on January 18, 2019.
Under the amendment, the partner exercised its right to cause the
Company to purchase the partner's promoted profits interest in
Salesforce Tower for cash totaling approximately $187 million net of
the repayment of the Company's preferred equity. As part of the
original agreement the partner was required to contribute 5% of the
equity and was entitled to receive an additional promoted payment
based on the success of the property.
Exercised its right to acquire land parcels at Carnegie Center in
Princeton, New Jersey on January 10, 2019, for a purchase price of
approximately $42.9 million. The seller will be entitled to receive
additional payments in the future aggregating approximately $8.6
million, which are contingent on the development of each of the
parcels. The land parcels could support approximately 1.7 million sf
of development.
The reported results are unaudited and there can be no assurance that
these reported results will not vary from the final information for the
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. In the opinion of management,
the Company has made all adjustments considered necessary for a fair
statement of these reported results.
EPS and FFO per Share Guidance:
The Company’s guidance for the first quarter and full year 2019 for EPS
(diluted) and FFO per share (diluted) is set forth and reconciled below.
Except as described below, the estimates reflect management’s view of
current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect
to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events
referenced in this release and otherwise referenced during the
conference call and in the Company’s Supplemental Operating and
Financial Data for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The estimates do
not include possible future gains or losses or the impact on operating
results from other possible future property acquisitions or
dispositions, other possible capital markets activity or possible future
impairment charges. EPS estimates may be subject to fluctuations as a
result of several factors, including changes in the recognition of
depreciation and amortization expense and any gains or losses associated
with disposition activity. The Company is not able to assess at this
time the potential impact of these factors on projected EPS. By
definition, FFO does not include real estate-related depreciation and
amortization, impairment losses on depreciable real estate or gains or
losses associated with disposition activities. There can be no assurance
that the Company’s actual results will not differ materially from the
estimates set forth below. For details of the Company's assumptions
related to guidance for the first quarter and full year 2019 for EPS
(diluted) and FFO per share (diluted), please see the Fourth Quarter
2018 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data located on the Investor
Relations section of the Company's website at www.bostonproperties.com.
As set forth below, the Company has updated its projected EPS (diluted)
for the full year 2019 to $3.05 - $3.17 per share from $3.07 - $3.24 per
share. This is a decrease of approximately $0.05 per share at the
mid-point of the Company’s guidance provided on October 30 due to $0.06
per share greater than expected portfolio performance and fee income and
$0.05 per share lower than expected interest expense, offset by $0.16
per share increased depreciation expense resulting from placing new
developments in service and accelerated depreciation from the demolition
of a recently-entitled new development project.
In addition, the Company has updated its projected guidance range for
FFO per diluted share for the full year 2019 to $6.88 - $7.00 per share
from $6.75 - $6.92 per share. This is an increase of
approximately $0.11 per share at the mid-point of the Company’s guidance
provided on October 30 and results from $0.06 per share greater than
expected portfolio performance and fee income and $0.05 per share lower
than expected interest expense.
First Quarter 2019
Full Year 2019
Low
-
High
Low
-
High
Projected EPS (diluted)
$
0.66
-
$
0.68
$
3.05
-
$
3.17
Add:
Projected Company Share of Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization
1.00
-
1.00
3.83
-
3.83
Less:
Projected Company Share of Gains on Sales of Real Estate
—
-
—
—
-
—
Projected FFO per Share (diluted)
$
1.66
-
$
1.68
$
6.88
-
$
7.00
% Growth in FFO as compared to FY 2018
9.2
%
11.1
%
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held
developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States,
concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San
Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real
estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that
develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of
primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6
million square feet and 197 properties, including eleven properties
under construction.
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
ASSETS
Real estate, at cost
$
20,870,602
$
19,622,379
Construction in progress
578,796
1,269,338
Land held for future development
200,498
204,925
Less: accumulated depreciation
(4,897,777
)
(4,589,634
)
Total real estate
16,752,119
16,507,008
Cash and cash equivalents
543,359
434,767
Cash held in escrows
95,832
70,602
Investments in securities
28,198
29,161
Tenant and other receivables, net
86,629
92,186
Related party note receivable
80,000
—
Note receivable
19,468
—
Accrued rental income, net
934,896
861,575
Deferred charges, net
678,724
679,038
Prepaid expenses and other assets
80,943
77,971
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
956,309
619,925
Total assets
$
20,256,477
$
19,372,233
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
2,964,572
$
2,979,281
Unsecured senior notes, net
7,544,697
7,247,330
Unsecured line of credit
—
45,000
Unsecured term loan, net
498,488
—
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
276,645
331,500
Dividends and distributions payable
165,114
139,040
Accrued interest payable
89,267
83,646
Other liabilities
503,726
443,980
Total liabilities
12,042,509
11,269,777
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Equity:
Stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.:
Excess stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued or outstanding
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
5.25% Series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par
value, liquidation preference $2,500 per share, 92,000 shares
authorized, 80,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017
200,000
200,000
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
154,537,378 and 154,404,186 issued and 154,458,478 and 154,325,286
outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
1,545
1,543
Additional paid-in capital
6,407,623
6,377,908
Dividends in excess of earnings
(675,534
)
(712,343
)
Treasury common stock at cost, 78,900 shares at December 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017
(2,722
)
(2,722
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,741
)
(50,429
)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.
5,883,171
5,813,957
Noncontrolling interests:
Common units of the Operating Partnership
619,352
604,739
Property partnerships
1,711,445
1,683,760
Total equity
8,213,968
8,102,456
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,256,477
$
19,372,233
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Revenue
Rental
Base rent
$
541,902
$
511,995
$
2,103,723
$
2,049,368
Recoveries from tenants
109,265
94,697
402,066
367,500
Parking and other
27,831
26,836
107,421
105,000
Total rental revenue
678,998
633,528
2,613,210
2,521,868
Hotel revenue
11,745
11,744
49,118
45,603
Development and management services
12,195
9,957
45,158
34,605
Direct reimbursements of payroll and related costs from management
services contracts
2,219
—
9,590
—
Total revenue
705,157
655,229
2,717,076
2,602,076
Expenses
Operating
Rental
253,043
233,895
979,151
929,977
Hotel
8,221
8,117
33,863
32,059
General and administrative
27,683
29,396
121,722
113,715
Payroll and related costs from management services contracts
2,219
—
9,590
—
Transaction costs
195
96
1,604
668
Impairment losses
11,812
—
11,812
—
Depreciation and amortization
165,439
154,259
645,649
617,547
Total expenses
468,612
425,763
1,803,391
1,693,966
Operating income
236,545
229,466
913,685
908,110
Other income (expense)
Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
5,305
4,197
2,222
11,232
Gains on sales of real estate
59,804
872
182,356
7,663
Interest and other income
3,774
2,336
10,823
5,783
(Losses) gains from investments in securities
(3,319
)
962
(1,865
)
3,678
(Losses) gains from early extinguishments of debt
(16,490
)
(13,858
)
(16,490
)
496
Interest expense
(100,378
)
(91,772
)
(378,168
)
(374,481
)
Net income
185,241
132,203
712,563
562,481
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships
(16,425
)
(13,865
)
(62,909
)
(47,832
)
Noncontrolling interest—common units of the Operating Partnership
(17,662
)
(11,884
)
(66,807
)
(52,210
)
Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.
151,154
106,454
582,847
462,439
Preferred dividends
(2,625
)
(2,625
)
(10,500
)
(10,500
)
Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common
shareholders
$
148,529
$
103,829
$
572,347
$
451,939
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties,
Inc. common shareholders:
Net income
$
0.96
$
0.67
$
3.71
$
2.93
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
154,467
154,362
154,427
154,190
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties,
Inc. common shareholders:
Net income
$
0.96
$
0.67
$
3.70
$
2.93
Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares
outstanding
154,773
154,526
154,682
154,390
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common
shareholders
$
148,529
$
103,829
$
572,347
$
451,939
Add:
Preferred dividends
2,625
2,625
10,500
10,500
Noncontrolling interest - common units of the Operating Partnership
17,662
11,884
66,807
52,210
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships
16,425
13,865
62,909
47,832
Net income
185,241
132,203
712,563
562,481
Add:
Depreciation and amortization expense
165,439
154,259
645,649
617,547
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships' share of
depreciation and amortization
(19,067
)
(18,896
)
(73,880
)
(78,190
)
Company's share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
joint ventures
17,576
6,310
54,352
34,262
Corporate-related depreciation and amortization
(398
)
(541
)
(1,634
)
(1,986
)
Impairment losses
11,812
—
11,812
—
Less:
Gains on sales of real estate
59,804
872
182,356
7,663
Gain on sale of real estate included within income from
unconsolidated joint ventures
8,270
—
8,270
—
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships
16,425
13,865
62,909
47,832
Preferred dividends
2,625
2,625
10,500
10,500
Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to the Operating
Partnership common unitholders (including Boston Properties, Inc.)
273,479
255,973
1,084,827
1,068,119
Less:
Noncontrolling interest - common units of the Operating
Partnership’s share of funds from operations
27,789
25,841
110,338
108,707
Funds from operations attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common
shareholders
$
245,690
$
230,132
$
974,489
$
959,412
Boston Properties, Inc.’s percentage share of funds from operations
- basic
89.84
%
89.90
%
89.83
%
89.82
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
154,467
154,362
154,427
154,190
FFO per share basic
$
1.59
$
1.49
$
6.31
$
6.22
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
154,773
154,526
154,682
154,390
FFO per share diluted
$
1.59
$
1.49
$
6.30
$
6.22
(1)
Pursuant to the revised definition of Funds from Operations adopted
by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts (“Nareit”), we calculate Funds from Operations, or
“FFO,” by adjusting net income (loss) attributable to Boston
Properties, Inc. common shareholders (computed in accordance with
GAAP) for gains (or losses) from sales of properties, impairment
losses on depreciable real estate consolidated on our balance sheet,
impairment losses on our investments in unconsolidated joint
ventures driven by a measurable decrease in the fair value of
depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated joint ventures
and real estate-related depreciation and amortization. FFO is a
non-GAAP financial measure, but we believe the presentation of FFO,
combined with the presentation of required GAAP financial measures,
has improved the understanding of operating results of REITs among
the investing public and has helped make comparisons of REIT
operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers
FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and
comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and
losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real
estate assets, impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation
and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets
in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful
life estimates), FFO and FFO per share can help investors compare
the operating performance of a company’s real estate across
reporting periods and to the operating performance of other
companies.
Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by
other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in
accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the
current Nareit definition differently.
In order to facilitate a clear understanding of the Company's
operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net
income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders
as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO
should not be considered as a substitute for net income attributable
to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders (determined in
accordance with GAAP) or any other GAAP financial measures and
should only be considered together with and as a supplement to the
Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. PORTFOLIO LEASING
PERCENTAGES