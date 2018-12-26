Boston Properties : Signs 300,000 sf Lease with Millennium Management at 399 Park Avenue New York

Boston
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest
publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office
properties in the United States, today announced that it has signed a
long-term lease for more than 300,000 sf with Millennium Management at
its 399 Park Avenue property, located in midtown New York City. With
this lease, 399 Park Avenue will be 93% leased, on track with the
Company’s stated goals for the property.
“Midtown Manhattan continues to be the location of choice for many of
the most prominent corporations and we are delighted that Millennium
Management, a world-class global investment management firm, has chosen
399 Park as its principal location,” said John Powers, Executive Vice
President, New York Region, Boston Properties.
Boston Properties is nearing completion of its renovation of 399 Park
Avenue, a 1.6 million square-foot Class A office building. Renovations
include upgrades to the facade and the Park Avenue entrance, a new
rooftop terrace garden and new destination-driven elevators.
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-traded
developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the
United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New
York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully
integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment
trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a
diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s
portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including
fourteen properties under construction.
