Boston Properties : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 29, 2019

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast, both open to the general public, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 to discuss the financial results for the Fourth Quarter and fiscal year 2018 and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-706-4503 (Domestic) or 281-913-8731 (International) and entering the passcode 8999307. The replay will be available through February 13, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 8999307.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

Boston Properties is one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

