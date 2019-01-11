Log in
BOSTON PROPERTIES (BXP)
Boston Properties : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 29, 2019

01/11/2019

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast, both open to the general public, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 to discuss the financial results for the Fourth Quarter and fiscal year 2018 and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-706-4503 (Domestic) or 281-913-8731 (International) and entering the passcode 8999307. The replay will be available through February 13, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 8999307.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

Boston Properties is one of the largest publicly-traded developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

For more information about Boston Properties, please visit the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 686 M
EBIT 2018 953 M
Net income 2018 538 M
Debt 2018 10 899 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 34,68
P/E ratio 2019 37,93
EV / Sales 2018 10,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
Capitalization 18 412 M
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES5.93%18 137
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.1.89%9 120
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.95%7 959
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP1.60%7 719
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.10.19%7 353
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL4.12%4 943
