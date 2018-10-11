Boston Properties : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2018

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the Third Quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast, both open to the general public, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-706-4503 (Domestic) or 281-913-8731 (International) and entering the passcode 7699536. The replay will be available through November 22, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 7699536.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

Boston Properties is one of the largest developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

For more information about Boston Properties, please visit the Company's web site at www.bostonproperties.com.

