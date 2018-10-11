Log in
BOSTON PROPERTIES (BXP)
Boston Properties : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2018

10/11/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest developers, owners and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the Third Quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast, both open to the general public, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-706-4503 (Domestic) or 281-913-8731 (International) and entering the passcode 7699536. The replay will be available through November 22, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 7699536.

There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

Boston Properties is one of the largest developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

For more information about Boston Properties, please visit the Company’s web site at www.bostonproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 685 M
EBIT 2018 940 M
Net income 2018 540 M
Debt 2018 10 986 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 35,13
P/E ratio 2019 37,55
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
Capitalization 18 578 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman Chairman-Emeritus
