Boston Properties : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2018

Boston
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), one of the largest developers, owners
and managers of Class A office properties in the United States,
announced that it will release financial results for the Third Quarter
of 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after the close of trading. The
Company will host a conference call and audio webcast, both open to the
general public, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 31,
2018 to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter and provide
a Company update.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-706-4503 (Domestic)
or 281-913-8731 (International) and entering the passcode 7699536. The
replay will be available through November 22, 2018 by dialing
855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the
passcode 7699536.
There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which may be
accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com.
Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the
Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up
to twelve months following the call.
Boston Properties is one of the largest developers and owners of Class A
office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets -
Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The
Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real
estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages,
operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space
totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office
properties (including nine properties under construction), six
residential properties (including three properties under construction),
five retail properties and one hotel.
For more information about Boston Properties, please visit the Company’s
web site at www.bostonproperties.com.
