Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Properties Inc.    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.

(BXP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Properties : 2Q Results Beat Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported higher second-quarter earnings, beating expectations as sales rose.

The real estate company, which focuses on office space, posted a profit of $164.3 million, or $1.06 a share, compared with $128.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $137.1 million, or 84 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter was $733.7 million, up from $664.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts expected $711.7 million.

The company's funds from operations rose to $1.78 a share from $1.58 a share a year earlier.

The company had projected per-share earnings of 72 cents to 74 cents and funds from operations of $1.73 to $1.75 a share for the second quarter.

The company said it expects profit this year to range from $3.32 to $3.38 a share and funds from operations to range from $7.02 to $7.08 a share, compared with its earlier view of $2.95 to $3.02 a share in profit and $6.95 to $7.02 a share in funds from operations.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects per-share earnings to be between 81 and 83 cents and funds from operations to be between $1.75 and $1.77 a share.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.
05:53pBOSTON PROPERTIES : 2Q Results Beat Expectations
DJ
05:11pBOSTON PROPERTIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:11pBOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:54pBOSTON PROPERTIES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $1.06 ..
BU
07/16BOSTON PROPERTIES : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30,..
BU
07/01BOSTON PROPERTIES : Owen D. Thomas is the New Global Chairman of the Urban Land ..
PR
06/27BOSTON PROPERTIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21BOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
06/12BOSTON PROPERTIES : Prices $850.0 Million Offering of Green Bonds
BU
06/10BOSTON PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 962 M
EBIT 2019 1 043 M
Net income 2019 480 M
Debt 2019 11 307 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 44,6x
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
EV / Sales2019 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
Capitalization 20 441 M
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 143,73  $
Last Close Price 133,01  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.17.54%20 441
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP25.89%10 057
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.10.90%9 884
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.80%8 678
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.52%6 681
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA25.38%5 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group