Boston Properties : 2Q Results Beat Expectations

By Dave Sebastian



Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported higher second-quarter earnings, beating expectations as sales rose.

The real estate company, which focuses on office space, posted a profit of $164.3 million, or $1.06 a share, compared with $128.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $137.1 million, or 84 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter was $733.7 million, up from $664.5 million in the year-ago period. Analysts expected $711.7 million.

The company's funds from operations rose to $1.78 a share from $1.58 a share a year earlier.

The company had projected per-share earnings of 72 cents to 74 cents and funds from operations of $1.73 to $1.75 a share for the second quarter.

The company said it expects profit this year to range from $3.32 to $3.38 a share and funds from operations to range from $7.02 to $7.08 a share, compared with its earlier view of $2.95 to $3.02 a share in profit and $6.95 to $7.02 a share in funds from operations.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects per-share earnings to be between 81 and 83 cents and funds from operations to be between $1.75 and $1.77 a share.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com