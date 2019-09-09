Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Properties, Inc.    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Properties : Acquires 880 and 890 Winter Street in Waltham, Massachusetts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Expands the Company‘s Presence in Boston’s Dynamic Suburb to meet Growing Demand for Class A Space

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it has acquired 880 and 890 Winter Street, a two-building, class A office campus totaling 392,600 square-feet for a gross purchase price of $106 million in cash. The 28-acre property is adjacent to Boston Properties’ one million square foot, 58-acre Bay Colony property in Waltham, Massachusetts. 880 and 890 Winter Street are currently 82% leased to approximately 24 companies primarily in the healthcare, technology, services and energy infrastructure sectors.

Boston Properties is the largest owner and manager of Class A office space in Waltham, Massachusetts, with holdings totaling more than 4.0 million square feet, and has been a leading developer in the community for five decades. The Company owns and actively manages approximately 5.0 million square feet along the Route 128/Interstate 95 corridor in the Boston suburbs, where hundreds of growing biotechnology, life sciences and technology companies choose to locate.

“Waltham continues to be one of the region’s most desirable urban edge locations for organizations that want to attract and retain highly-educated associates,” said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region, Boston Properties. “The 880 and 890 Winter Street campus provides both location and amenities that offer long term value for current and prospective tenants and is another example of Boston Properties’ commitment to providing our customers with great space and place to grow their businesses.”

Existing on-site amenities include two cafés, a large, landscaped outdoor seating area, a fitness center, a conference center and abundant parking.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 50.9 million square feet and 193 properties, including 12 properties under construction.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
07:16aBOSTON PROPERTIES : Acquires 880 and 890 Winter Street in Waltham, Massachusetts
BU
09/05BOSTON PROPERTIES : BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/03BOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/19BOSTON PROPERTIES : Prices $700.0 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
08/14WeWork and the new brand of office-space providers
RE
08/07BOSTON PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/30BOSTON PROPERTIES : 2Q Results Beat Expectations
DJ
07/30BOSTON PROPERTIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30BOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30BOSTON PROPERTIES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $1.06 ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 949 M
EBIT 2019 1 014 M
Net income 2019 491 M
Debt 2019 11 525 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 41,6x
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
EV / Sales2019 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 20 120 M
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 143,32  $
Last Close Price 130,17  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.15.66%20 120
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.14.10%10 379
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP18.93%9 504
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.54%9 300
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.30%6 668
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA30.30%5 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group