Boston Properties : Earns 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, has been selected as a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.

Earning an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award distinguishes corporate energy management programs and is the highest level of EPA recognition. Partners must perform at a superior level of energy management, demonstrate best practices across the organization and prove organization-wide energy savings.

BXP is a well-established leader in energy efficiency and has widely adopted public energy use intensity reduction goals. The Company has reduced the energy use intensity of its actively-managed office buildings 27 percent and has a standing goal to reduce energy use intensity 32 percent by 2025. In 2019, 45 BXP buildings earned the ENERGY STAR rating and the Company achieved an average ENERGY STAR score of 71 across its actively-managed and eligible in-service portfolio.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

“We’re proud of our continuing partnership with ENERGY STAR and the recognition of our commitment to implement energy efficiency measures throughout our properties,” said Doug Linde, President, BXP. “We are making progress towards our energy use intensity reduction goals while reducing operating costs and improving performance.”

In addition to the recent ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award, BXP’s commitment to sustainable development and operations has been recognized by numerous industry groups. BXP ranked among the top 4% of worldwide participants in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB); for the eighth straight year the Company earned a GRESB “Green Star” and achieved the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. The Company completed its Fitwel Champion commitments and was named a 2020 Best in Building Health award winner. LEED certified properties now total 24.3 million square feet, more than half of BXP’s actively-managed office portfolio, 96% of which are certified at the highest Gold and Platinum levels. BXP was also named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine, ranking 122nd on Newsweek's 2020 list of America’s 300 Most Responsible Companies, the second highest ranking given to a public REIT and the highest ranking of any office company.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 52.0 million square feet and 196 properties, including 11 properties under construction. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “will,” “expects,” “intends” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Boston Properties’ control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, Boston Properties’ ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including those related to energy use reduction, in the anticipated timeline or at all. Boston Properties does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005361/en/