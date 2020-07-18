Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Properties, Inc.    BXP

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

(BXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covid-19 Remakes Elevator Etiquette

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 09:15am EDT

By Bob Tita

Office-building owners are changing how people call for elevators and the rules for riding them to provide passengers more space amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They are restricting capacity to just a few people standing in designated spots, upgrading ventilation systems and regularly sanitizing contact points such as handrails and buttons. Advanced automation systems from elevator companies and mobile apps already on the market are attracting higher demand from building owners trying to eliminate passenger crowding in elevator cars and the need to press buttons to select floors or hail an elevator car.

"There's a lot of anxiety," said Chris Harihar, who in July returned to his Manhattan office for the first time in four months to find the elevator limited to just four passengers, one for each corner of the car, and in masks.

"It's going to be an inconvenience," the communications executive said. "But for the sake of safety, I certainly understand it."

Some building-management companies are training staff to head off conflicts as more tenants confront the new protocols and long wait times on their return to work. Concierges and security guards are being asked to direct elevator traffic in lobbies and to remind riders to wear masks and refrain from talking inside elevators to reduce the spread of the virus.

Michael Colacino, president of office-space brokerage SquareFoot Inc. in New York, said elevator usage remains a top concern of tenants contemplating the return to offices, especially the likelihood that some passengers won't abide by the rules, causing confrontations with other passengers.

"Dragging somebody off an elevator car is not something that building owners are going to relish," Mr. Colacino said. "If you double the wait times, you double the unpleasantness."

Houston-based Hines Interests LP conducted a 25-minute training session this month for 1,500 of the real-estate investment-and-management firm's U.S. employees. The training included conflict-resolution strategies and reminded Hines employees that building visitors and tenants are likely to be under stress after months of being away from their workplaces.

"All of our social skills are a little rusty," said Jessica Newhouse, Hines's client-experience program manager.

Hines, which has 322 properties in 106 U.S. cities, will urge or require those entering one of its buildings to wear masks in lobbies and on elevators, depending on local restrictions. Building staff will provide masks to those who don't have them, Ms. Newhouse said.

Building owners also are counting on staggered start times to alleviate rush-hour crowding in lobbies and elevator cars.

Newer elevator banks often feature destination-dispatch systems by which passengers select their floors from a touchpad in the lobby or from an app on their mobile phones before an elevator arrives, instead of waiting to select floors from a bank of buttons once inside the car. The systems pool passengers going to the same or nearby floors, reducing a car's stops. Now building managers say they can use the technology to limit riders for social distancing and keep people from squeezing into crowded cars.

"We've all seen that person running to get an elevator and sticking his hand in the door and saying 'Wait, one more!" said Ken Schmid, executive vice president of Americas for elevator manufacturer Kone Corp.

Kone, Otis Worldwide Corp. and Schindler Elevator Corp. say they have received orders since the pandemic began to upgrade some older elevators to the destination-dispatch systems. Other programs can even hail an elevator automatically when an employee or visitor passes through a turnstile with a building pass.

Some building owners are upgrading elevator ventilation systems to expose recirculated air to ultraviolet light to destroy airborne viruses. Elevator buttons and handrails are being covered with antimicrobial coating to limit the risk of virus transmissions.

In some cities, building owners are limited on how many people can return to offices. In New York, occupancy is restricted to 50% of the people authorized by building permits. Most buildings are well below that level as employees continue to work from home, making it easier to manage elevator usage and maintain distancing between people entering and exiting.

"If you're at 50% occupancy there's not going to be long waits for an elevator," said John Powers, a vice president in charge of 10 buildings in New York and New Jersey for real-estate investment firm Boston Properties Inc. "The issues will be when more people come back."

Write to Bob Tita at robert.tita@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. 1.96% 93.07 Delayed Quote.-33.79%
KONE OYJ -2.58% 64.28 Delayed Quote.10.30%
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 0.39% 58.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD. -1.25% 236.8 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
09:15aCovid-19 Remakes Elevator Etiquette
DJ
07/15BOSTON PROPERTIES : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 28,..
BU
06/29BOSTON PROPERTIES : Reports June Office Tenant Collections of 98% and Completes ..
BU
06/29BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/19BOSTON PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends
BU
06/19BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Dividends
CO
05/28BOSTON PROPERTIES : Provides Business Update
BU
05/22BOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20BOSTON PROPERTIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/15BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 989 M - -
Net income 2020 804 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 14 460 M 14 460 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boston Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 113,29 $
Last Close Price 93,07 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen D. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Linde President & Director
Joel Irwin Klein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. LaBelle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J. Whalen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-33.79%14 460
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-24.53%7 910
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-22.92%7 178
DEXUS-21.62%6 994
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-31.20%6 642
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-32.28%5 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group