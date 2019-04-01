Boston Scientific : 2018 Performance Report

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T
p . 2
TABLE OF CONTENTS
On the cover: Surbhi Sarna and her husband, Raj, enjoy time with their son, Shreyas Sarna Behera.
Throughout this document, unless otherwise noted,
all revenue and other growth rates represent fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year 2017.
03
Our Mission and Core Values
04
How Surbhi Sarna is Transforming the Future of Women's Healthcare
05
A Message from
Our Chairman and CEO
11
Financial Highlights
12
Boston Scientific
at a Glance
13
Boston Scientific by the Numbers
14
Meaningful Innovation
16
Corporate Social
Responsibility at
Boston Scientific
54
Non-GAAP
Reconciliations
18
25
43
O U R P L A N E T
O U R P E O P L E
O U R P R A C T I C E S
Climate Change
Accelerating Diversity
Working
Environmental Impact
and Inclusion
Responsibly
Recognitions for
Attracting and
Governance
Sustainability
Engaging Diverse
Compliance, Ethics
Leadership
Talent
and Integrity
Green Team
Leadership
Developing
Environmental
Commitment
Innovative Products
Sustainability
Listening to Support
Quality and Safety
Initiatives
an Inclusive Culture
Sustainable Supply
Employee Resource
Chain
Groups
Packaging and
Setting the Bar Higher
Labeling
Employee Growth
Supporting Small
and Development
Business and
Compensation and
Supplier Diversity
Benefits
Embracing New
Life-Work Needs
Promoting Health
Equity
Inspiring the Next
Generation of Leaders
Giving Back to
Our Communities
B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T
p . 3
OUR MISSION AND CORE VALUES
Boston Scientific provides health grants to organizations such as the Dimock Center in Boston, Massachusetts, which is committed to providing the local community with equitable access to comprehensive healthcare and education.
Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.
Our work is guided by core values that define Boston Scientific culture and empower our employees.
C A R I N G :We act with integrity and compassion to support patients, customers, our communities and each other.
D I V E R S I T Y :We embrace diversity and value unique talents, ideas and experiences of our employees.
G L O B A L C O L L A B O R AT I O N :We work collaboratively to pursue global opportunities that extend the reach of our medical solutions.
H I G H P E R F O R M A N C E :We strive for high performance to benefit our patients, clinicians and shareholders.
M E A N I N G F U L I N N O VAT I O N :We foster an environment of creativity to transform new ideas intro breakthrough services and solutions that create value for patients, customers and employees.
W I N N I N G S P I R I T :We adapt to change and act with speed, agility and accountability to further improve patient care.
B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T
p . 4
TRANSFORMING THE FUTURE OF WOMEN'S HEALTHCARE
At age 13, Surbhi Sarnawas studying in her bedroom when she felt an extremely sharp pain in her side, and then blacked out. Her next memory is of waking up in the hospital, surrounded by doctors who explained the pain was caused by complex ovarian cysts. But they couldn't give Surbhi the answer to the question she feared most - did she have cancer? She would later learn the cysts were benign, but only after months of follow-up appointments and agonizing decisions about her health, including considering preventative removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes to reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer.
Women with ovarian cancer are often asymptomatic until late in the course of the disease.1There are no recommended early screening tests and there has been no effective way to biopsy cells in the extremely narrow and delicate fallopian tubes, where several major types of ovarian cancer appear to originate.2As a result, approximately 300,000 women elect to have preventative removal of their ovaries and fallopian tubes every year, losing the ability to bear children and increasing
the risk of cardiovascular issues and/or cognitive impairment.1,3
The anxiety Surbhi faced as she waited to learn about her cysts became a defining event in her life. Instead of putting the cancer scare behind her, she embarked on a decades-long mission to improve the diagnostic process for ovarian cancer, which is the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women.4,5After graduating with a degree in molecular biology, Surbhi founded nVision Medical Corporation with the goal of solving this unmet need in women's health.
Surbhi wanted to find an option for detecting ovarian cancer without the need for invasive, potentially life-altering surgeries. Her team designed the first and only device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can collect cells from the fallopian tubes. Last spring, Boston Scientific announced the acquisition of nVision Medical, expanding our women's health portfolio and supporting Surbhi's vision to help women facing the same crisis she did. With Surbhi and her team on board, we are conducting further clinical research with the device to evaluate its potential role as a platform that may aid in the earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancer
-and the foundation for broader Boston
Scientific oncology initiatives in both diagnostics and therapeutics.
A M E S S A G E F R O M O U R C H A I R M A N A N D C E O
B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T
p . 5
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS:
In our early days as a company, Boston Scientific established a mission to transform lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.
Throughout our history, our leaders and innovators played a significant role in advancing science through more accessible, lower cost and lower trauma medical innovations. This year will mark the company's 40th anniversary, and our mission continues to hold true and inspire our work today. It challenges us to do more for our customers and the patients we serve together, while driving sustainable and inclusive business practices.
I am extremely proud that our global team of dedicated employees demonstrated high performance across all businesses, functions and regions in 2018. We delivered on our financial commitments to shareholders while investing for durable, long-term growth and most importantly, we worked together to help improve the lives of approximately 30 million patients - more people than at any time in our history. We held
ourselves to the highest standards of quality and safety and fueled our pipeline by investing approximately $1 billion in research and development. We also announced 10 strategic acquisitions in support of our category leadership strategy and continued expansion into high growth markets.
I also know that we can't be satisfied with the status quo. The healthcare industry continues to undergo transformation, with external forces presenting wide-ranging challenges and opportunities, including a growing burden of chronic conditions, an aging population, increasing consumerism, industry consolidation, and technology companies moving into healthcare. Addressing these changes will require agility, responsiveness and bold new thinking. Our mission and values will continue to guide us as we rise to meet future needs.
2 0 1 8 B U S I N E S S R E S U LT S
2018 was yet another strong year for Boston Scientific with results that extend our track record of excellent performance over the five-year 2014 to 2018 period. During this time, Boston Scientific has grown operational sales at an average rate of 8 percent and organic sales at an average rate of 7 percent.1,2We've improved adjusted operating margin 530 basis points and leveraged that to
Mike Mahoney,
Chairman and
Chief Executive
Officer
drive an average 14 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share over the five-year period, excluding the $0.07 net tax benefit in 2018.1Our common stock returned 43 percent, and our five- and three-year total shareholder returns have consistently outpaced the S&P 500 index, growing 194 percent and 92 percent, respectively.
Our full-year sales in 2018 were $9.823 billion, representing 8.0 percent operational revenue growth and 7.2 percent organic revenue growth, which excludes 80 basis points of growth from certain recent acquisitions.2,3Organic sales growth was 8.2 percent in MedSurg† , 7.6 percent in Rhythm and Neuro† and 6 percent in Cardiovascular.3In addition to our strong revenue growth, we delivered a 50 basis point improvement in adjusted operating margin and full-year adjusted earnings per share growth of 17 percent to $1.47, which includes a $0.07 net tax benefit for the year.1Excluding this net tax benefit of $0.07, our adjusted earnings per share
†Effective January 1, 2018, following organizational changes to align the structure of our business with our focus on active implantable devices, we revised our reportable segments. The revision reflects a reclassification of our Neuromodulation business from our Medical Surgical (MedSurg) segment to our newly created Rhythm and Neuro segment, which includes Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. In addition, we reclassified the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions from the former AMEA region with Europe to create the new EMEA region. The newAsia-Pacific (APAC) region was also previously part of the former AMEA region. Prior year balances and year over year growth rates (denoted with †) have been revised accordingly. 1Adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share and their related growth rates are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain charges (credits) which may include amortization expense, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition-related net charges and credits, restructuring and restructuring-related net charges and credits, litigation related net charges and credits, pension termination charges, certain debt extinguishment charges, certain investment impairment charges and/or certain discrete tax items; see non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 55-57.2Operational revenue growth rates are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; see non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 55-57.3Organic revenue growth rates are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and the first twelve months of sales from the acquisitions of the electrophysiology business of C.R. Bard Inc., the Interventional Division of Bayer AG, the American Medical Systems male urology portfolio, EndoChoice Holdings, Inc., Symetis SA, NxThera, Inc., Claret Medical, Inc. and Augmenix, Inc., since there are no prior period related net sales; see non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 55-57.
Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:41:12 UTC