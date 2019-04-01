Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : 2018 Performance Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

TRANSFORMING LIVES

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 2018 PERFORMANCE REPORT

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T

p . 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

On the cover: Surbhi Sarna and her husband, Raj, enjoy time with their son, Shreyas Sarna Behera.

Throughout this document, unless otherwise noted,

all revenue and other growth rates represent fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year 2017.

03

Our Mission and Core Values

04

How Surbhi Sarna is Transforming the Future of Women's Healthcare

05

A Message from

Our Chairman and CEO

11

Financial Highlights

12

Boston Scientific

at a Glance

13

Boston Scientific by the Numbers

14

Meaningful Innovation

16

Corporate Social

Responsibility at

Boston Scientific

54

Non-GAAP

Reconciliations

18

25

43

O U R P L A N E T

O U R P E O P L E

O U R P R A C T I C E S

Climate Change

Accelerating Diversity

Working

Environmental Impact

and Inclusion

Responsibly

Recognitions for

Attracting and

Governance

Sustainability

Engaging Diverse

Compliance, Ethics

Leadership

Talent

and Integrity

Green Team

Leadership

Developing

Environmental

Commitment

Innovative Products

Sustainability

Listening to Support

Quality and Safety

Initiatives

an Inclusive Culture

Sustainable Supply

Employee Resource

Chain

Groups

Packaging and

Setting the Bar Higher

Labeling

Employee Growth

Supporting Small

and Development

Business and

Compensation and

Supplier Diversity

Benefits

Embracing New

Life-Work Needs

Promoting Health

Equity

Inspiring the Next

Generation of Leaders

Giving Back to

Our Communities

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T

p . 3

OUR MISSION AND CORE VALUES

Boston Scientific provides health grants to organizations such as the Dimock Center in Boston, Massachusetts, which is committed to providing the local community with equitable access to comprehensive healthcare and education.

Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.

Our work is guided by core values that define Boston Scientific culture and empower our employees.

C A R I N G :We act with integrity and compassion to support patients, customers, our communities and each other.

D I V E R S I T Y :We embrace diversity and value unique talents, ideas and experiences of our employees.

G L O B A L C O L L A B O R AT I O N :We work collaboratively to pursue global opportunities that extend the reach of our medical solutions.

H I G H P E R F O R M A N C E :We strive for high performance to benefit our patients, clinicians and shareholders.

M E A N I N G F U L I N N O VAT I O N :We foster an environment of creativity to transform new ideas intro breakthrough services and solutions that create value for patients, customers and employees.

W I N N I N G S P I R I T :We adapt to change and act with speed, agility and accountability to further improve patient care.

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T

p . 4

TRANSFORMING THE FUTURE OF WOMEN'S HEALTHCARE

At age 13, Surbhi Sarnawas studying in her bedroom when she felt an extremely sharp pain in her side, and then blacked out. Her next memory is of waking up in the hospital, surrounded by doctors who explained the pain was caused by complex ovarian cysts. But they couldn't give Surbhi the answer to the question she feared most - did she have cancer? She would later learn the cysts were benign, but only after months of follow-up appointments and agonizing decisions about her health, including considering preventative removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes to reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Women with ovarian cancer are often asymptomatic until late in the course of the disease.1There are no recommended early screening tests and there has been no effective way to biopsy cells in the extremely narrow and delicate fallopian tubes, where several major types of ovarian cancer appear to originate.2As a result, approximately 300,000 women elect to have preventative removal of their ovaries and fallopian tubes every year, losing the ability to bear children and increasing

the risk of cardiovascular issues and/or cognitive impairment.1,3

The anxiety Surbhi faced as she waited to learn about her cysts became a defining event in her life. Instead of putting the cancer scare behind her, she embarked on a decades-long mission to improve the diagnostic process for ovarian cancer, which is the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women.4,5After graduating with a degree in molecular biology, Surbhi founded nVision Medical Corporation with the goal of solving this unmet need in women's health.

Surbhi wanted to find an option for detecting ovarian cancer without the need for invasive, potentially life-altering surgeries. Her team designed the first and only device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can collect cells from the fallopian tubes. Last spring, Boston Scientific announced the acquisition of nVision Medical, expanding our women's health portfolio and supporting Surbhi's vision to help women facing the same crisis she did. With Surbhi and her team on board, we are conducting further clinical research with the device to evaluate its potential role as a platform that may aid in the earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancer

-and the foundation for broader Boston

Scientific oncology initiatives in both diagnostics and therapeutics.

A M E S S A G E F R O M O U R C H A I R M A N A N D C E O

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T

p . 5

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS:

In our early days as a company, Boston Scientific established a mission to transform lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.

Throughout our history, our leaders and innovators played a significant role in advancing science through more accessible, lower cost and lower trauma medical innovations. This year will mark the company's 40th anniversary, and our mission continues to hold true and inspire our work today. It challenges us to do more for our customers and the patients we serve together, while driving sustainable and inclusive business practices.

I am extremely proud that our global team of dedicated employees demonstrated high performance across all businesses, functions and regions in 2018. We delivered on our financial commitments to shareholders while investing for durable, long-term growth and most importantly, we worked together to help improve the lives of approximately 30 million patients - more people than at any time in our history. We held

ourselves to the highest standards of quality and safety and fueled our pipeline by investing approximately $1 billion in research and development. We also announced 10 strategic acquisitions in support of our category leadership strategy and continued expansion into high growth markets.

I also know that we can't be satisfied with the status quo. The healthcare industry continues to undergo transformation, with external forces presenting wide-ranging challenges and opportunities, including a growing burden of chronic conditions, an aging population, increasing consumerism, industry consolidation, and technology companies moving into healthcare. Addressing these changes will require agility, responsiveness and bold new thinking. Our mission and values will continue to guide us as we rise to meet future needs.

2 0 1 8 B U S I N E S S R E S U LT S

2018 was yet another strong year for Boston Scientific with results that extend our track record of excellent performance over the five-year 2014 to 2018 period. During this time, Boston Scientific has grown operational sales at an average rate of 8 percent and organic sales at an average rate of 7 percent.1,2We've improved adjusted operating margin 530 basis points and leveraged that to

Mike Mahoney,

Chairman and

Chief Executive

Officer

drive an average 14 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share over the five-year period, excluding the $0.07 net tax benefit in 2018.1Our common stock returned 43 percent, and our five- and three-year total shareholder returns have consistently outpaced the S&P 500 index, growing 194 percent and 92 percent, respectively.

Our full-year sales in 2018 were $9.823 billion, representing 8.0 percent operational revenue growth and 7.2 percent organic revenue growth, which excludes 80 basis points of growth from certain recent acquisitions.2,3Organic sales growth was 8.2 percent in MedSurg , 7.6 percent in Rhythm and Neuro and 6 percent in Cardiovascular.3In addition to our strong revenue growth, we delivered a 50 basis point improvement in adjusted operating margin and full-year adjusted earnings per share growth of 17 percent to $1.47, which includes a $0.07 net tax benefit for the year.1Excluding this net tax benefit of $0.07, our adjusted earnings per share

Effective January 1, 2018, following organizational changes to align the structure of our business with our focus on active implantable devices, we revised our reportable segments. The revision reflects a reclassification of our Neuromodulation business from our Medical Surgical (MedSurg) segment to our newly created Rhythm and Neuro segment, which includes Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. In addition, we reclassified the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions from the former AMEA region with Europe to create the new EMEA region. The newAsia-Pacific (APAC) region was also previously part of the former AMEA region. Prior year balances and year over year growth rates (denoted with †) have been revised accordingly. 1Adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share and their related growth rates are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain charges (credits) which may include amortization expense, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition-related net charges and credits, restructuring and restructuring-related net charges and credits, litigation related net charges and credits, pension termination charges, certain debt extinguishment charges, certain investment impairment charges and/or certain discrete tax items; see non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 55-57.2Operational revenue growth rates are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; see non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 55-57.3Organic revenue growth rates are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and the first twelve months of sales from the acquisitions of the electrophysiology business of C.R. Bard Inc., the Interventional Division of Bayer AG, the American Medical Systems male urology portfolio, EndoChoice Holdings, Inc., Symetis SA, NxThera, Inc., Claret Medical, Inc. and Augmenix, Inc., since there are no prior period related net sales; see non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 55-57.

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:41:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
05:47pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 4 Things Smart Companies Do To Stay Relevant in Recruiting, ..
PU
05:47pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 2018 Performance Report Addendum
PU
05:42pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 2018 Performance Report
PU
03/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2019 Fina..
PR
03/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Proxy Statement
PU
03/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
03/20BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans
PU
03/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/17BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Late-breaking Clinical Trial Highlights Positive Safety and ..
PR
03/14BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Proxy Statement - Notice of Shareholders Meeting..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 687 M
EBIT 2019 2 813 M
Net income 2019 1 641 M
Debt 2019 3 687 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,02
P/E ratio 2020 28,01
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,77x
Capitalization 53 367 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Sorenson Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.60%53 367
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.31%109 215
DANAHER CORPORATION28.03%94 486
INTUITIVE SURGICAL19.14%65 823
ILLUMINA3.59%45 671
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG1.66%41 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About