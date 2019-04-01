Boston Scientific : 2018 Performance Report

Boston Scientific provides health grants to organizations such as the Dimock Center in Boston, Massachusetts, which is committed to providing the local community with equitable access to comprehensive healthcare and education.

Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.

Our work is guided by core values that define Boston Scientific culture and empower our employees.

C A R I N G :We act with integrity and compassion to support patients, customers, our communities and each other.

D I V E R S I T Y :We embrace diversity and value unique talents, ideas and experiences of our employees.

G L O B A L C O L L A B O R AT I O N :We work collaboratively to pursue global opportunities that extend the reach of our medical solutions.

H I G H P E R F O R M A N C E :We strive for high performance to benefit our patients, clinicians and shareholders.

M E A N I N G F U L I N N O VAT I O N :We foster an environment of creativity to transform new ideas intro breakthrough services and solutions that create value for patients, customers and employees.

W I N N I N G S P I R I T :We adapt to change and act with speed, agility and accountability to further improve patient care.